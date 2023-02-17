50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• An Air Force pilot who was forced to bail out of his F-106 jet fighter over the Adirondacks Tuesday was rescued and treated at Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital for a broken arm, cuts and bruises. The pilot was identified as Lt. Michael King, 24, of Griffiss Air Force Base near Rome. Authorities at PAFB said that King was on a routine training mission over the Saranac Lake area when he experienced an in-flight emergency at about 20,000 feet and was forced to eject from the fighter-interceptor aircraft. King, assigned to the 49th Fighter Interceptor Squadron of the Air Defense Command, bailed out of the disabled aircraft around 10:50 a.m. at around 8,000 feet. Four helicopters and an Air Force HC-130 aircraft were sent to the scene to search for the downed pilot. The area in which King was believed down was a heavily wooded part of the Adirondacks, accessible only by foot, authorities said. At around 2 p.m., King’s parachute was spotted by the SC-130 and a UH-1 helicopter belonging to the 450th Helicopter Squadron of the Integrated Canadian Armed Forces based in Ottawa. The forces landed in an open area about 35 miles south of Massena. The HC-130 was able to establish radio contact with the pilot, enabling the helicopter to land in the area where the aviator was presumed down and air-evacuate him to the PAFB hospital. The whereabouts of the aircraft were unknown late Tuesday, but an air search for the aircraft would be continued today, officials said. Air Force officials said that the Canadian helicopter had been on standby ground alert and had responded to the general emergency call.
• A new color television set has been set up in the large group instruction room at the elementary school. The set was purchased by the Ticonderoga Parent Teacher Organization, together with the antenna and installation. It was noted that the set is a special institutional model and gives excellent reception. School officials said that through the courtesy of Francis Thompson of Vermont Educational Television, each of the teachers has been furnished with the program booklet which describes educational broadcasting on Channel 33. Following this schedule, teachers may select programs which fit curriculums. The equipment, purchased through Title I funds can now be used to tape in color from the air. This makes it possible to put programs on tape when they are shown and store them for later use when the subject is being taught in a classroom unit. Locally produced tv material can also be played back through the new set. A school spokesman said that the set has made it possible to use “Sesame Street” and “The Electric Company” for teaching in the lower grades. Many children, it was noted, do not have access to these series in their homes due to reception difficulties.
• The future of the annual Plattsburgh Soap Box Derby is once again in doubt, reported Derby Director Charlie Forgette. An accident at last year’s 10th Annual event has put a haze around insurance and Forgette says a $100 check for a franchise is also needed. However, Plattsburgh has carried through several storms in past years and come out with racing. Yet, Forgette said money is direly needed to finance this year’s proposed event. Another black mark looms over the 11th annual event as the race does not yet have a local Chevrolet sponsor. Last year’s sponsor, Bill McBride’s Chevrolet, has stated they will not be sponsoring thе event. However, Forgette said he is still looking for an area dealer to sponsor the event. With all these problems looming, Forgette asks that all area racers wishing to compete in this year’s event keep the cars in shape.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Cpl. Robert P. Gibeau of Plattsburgh has been awarded the United States Army’s World War II Victory Medal for his wartime service with the armed forces. Cpl. Gibeau is stationed at the First Field Command of the American Graves Registration Command in the U.S. Occupation Zone of Germany. The First Field Command is charged with the responsibility for the United States Army’s searching operations to locate isolated graves of U.S. World War II dead in Austria, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Norway and Sweden and of evacuating recovered remains for burial in temporary U.S. Military Cemeteries in the liberated countries of western Europe. At the end of 1947, the graves of 8,745 American dead were still unknown while the remains of 145,880 American dead had been interred in 37 temporary U.S. Military Cemeteries. Cpl. Gibeau is the son of Mrs. Anne Eugenie Gibeau of 4 South Platt Street.
• The mission diocese of Les Cayes, Republic of Haiti, in the West Indies, will gain another priest in the next few weeks with the transfer of Rev. Lionel E. Lebrie, O.M.I., from St. Peter’s parish in Plattsburgh, to the missionary field. Some weeks ago, during the annual retreat period of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Hudson, N.H., a communication from the Apostolic delegate in Washington was received, asking for volunteers in the Haitian missions. Father Lebrie was spontaneous in his offer to go to work in that important tropical field.
• Saying it might conceivably take the form of an athletic field, with the possible addition of some facilities for a civic center, Supreme Court Justice Andrew W. Ryan, speaking last night at an open meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club in the City Hall auditorium, declared the movement for a living war memorial to Clinton County’s war dead is “very much alive.” Justice Ryan qualified this forecast with the explanation that even if an athletic field should be developed within a reasonable time, a fully-equipped civic center, at an estimated cost of $500,000, might take years to complete.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The past year’s building activities, which may be regarded as unprecedented in the history of Plattsburgh, bid fair to be rivaled by the extensive operations already planned for the coming season. We have every reason to feel gratified at the progress shown in the building of handsome residences, beautiful bank buildings, garages and other important business structures. But this progress will soon be augmented by the extensive enlargement of one of Plattsburgh’s most progressive stores: Sharron’s. The name Sharron has long stood as an example of what a modern department store should be, not only in a city the size of Plattsburgh, but which would be creditable to cities several times as large as this. It was the first of its kind in Plattsburgh to occupy its own store, fitted up to meet all the requirements of a high-class department store: handsome in its appointments, convenient in its arrangements and carrying a stock as varied and extensive as any to be found outside of those of the merchant kinds in the metropolis.
• At a special meeting, the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce passed a resolution approving the so-called Ferris Bill which would provide a state commission of not more than 100 members to arrange for and conduct during the year 1923 the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Champlain and Erie canals — the commission to adopt a plan for appropriate ceremonies within the state. The Ferris Bill, so-called, would also provide for an appropriation of $125,000 for the expenses of the commission in connection with the celebration.
• Twenty-eight dogs belonging to Jacques Suzanne of Lake Placid have died during the past week. The animals were valued at $20,000 and their deaths are believed to have been caused by poison. They included Lone Wolf, valued at $3,000 and Panikhah, the last of the dog team that made the dash to the North Pole with Peary.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
