50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• According to Foster Chase, the Boy Scouts of America are phasing in many new improvements in the scouting program in 1972. Chase, regional director of the Adirondack Council of the Boy Scouts of the America, added that there will be a new outdoor emphasis, especially in the areas of athletics and environment this year. He noted that in 62 years of scouting, the Cub Scout program has discouraged inter-pack relations. “We will try to step up inter-pack activities, effective immediately,” he said. He stated that the individual packs might compete against each other in athletic events and other activities such as pinewood derbys. “We will try to instill in these young scouts the importance of pride in their own packs and in themselves by holding inter-pack activities,” Chase reported. He also noted that Cub Scouts and their families will be encouraged to partake in family scouting trips at Camp Bedford, the camping facility at Duand Stage, N.Y.
• The 12,500-acre Santanoni Preserve was taken over by the State of New York Friday, with the agreement that the tract would remain wild forever. State Environmental Conservation Commissioner Henry L. Diamond took possession of the tract in ceremonies in the Augustus N. Hand law office here. The acreage will be added to the mammoth Adirondack Park. There was a tragic note to the land acquisition not mentioned during Friday’s ceremonies. Last July, Douglas Legg, 8, wandered away from an outing on the preserve, which was owned by a relative at the time, and disappeared. Despite an intensive month-long search effort, the youngster was never located. After the search for the boy was abandoned, the Melvin family of Syracuse, the boy’s mother’s in-laws, announced the sale of the property, which includes the family’s summer home, a complex of buildings located on the lake.
• Funding for construction of a power line to the top of Whiteface Mountain for educational television appears likely in the New York State supplemental budget this year, Dr. M. Scheffel Pierce said Friday “The long dry spell is over and everything is moving at last,” Pierce said following the annual meeting Thursday of the Northeastern New York ETV Association at Valcour Conference Center. Pierce, who is executive director of the ETV association, said the approval of funds for the powerline will mean that ETV will then be able to submit bid specifications for the facility. Pierce believes the outlook to be fairly good for state passage, inasmuch as other interests will be served by the installation of new power to the mountain top. The Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, the New York State Police, Department of Transportation and the Department of Conservation itself will make use of power once it is brought to the summit. Operation of the Whiteface gatehouse, elevator, restaurant and Marble Mountain Lodge depends upon electrical power, Pierce pointed out. Another plus lies in the fact that about 50 per cent of the proposed ETV building would be used for state purposes, he added.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• A 72-year-old Ellenburg Depot man is in the hospital today because of a jar of pickles. William Joy, aiding in the preparation of supper at his home last night, wrenched at the cover of a pickle jar. The aged man felt a sharp pain in his right arm. An examination at the Physicians Hospital disclosed a fracture above the elbow.
• In observance of National Security Week, the Northern New York Chapter of the Reserve Officers Association of the United States has established a display of World War trophies in the window of the A. H. Marshall Company on Margaret Street. The Association is seeking to bring to the attention of the public the importance of National Security through such reminders of war as are shown in the exhibit: articles such as German flak binoculars, machine guns, helmets, swords, gas masks, aerial cameras, maps, uniforms, and guns fill the windows. Said the Association in a statement: ”It is hoped that as each citizen views the display he will realize how fortunate it is that a similar display of captured equipment of a defeated America is not now being shown in a store window in Munich, Germany.” It is also hoped that each citizen will realize that the next war will permit no time for preparation and that future war trophy displays may show only radioactive dust if there is a chance for such exhibits.
• Disposal sale or lease of Plattsburgh Barracks, one of the nation’s oldest military reservations and now site of a college devoted largely to World War II veterans, was announced Saturday by the War Assets Administration in a telegram to The Press-Republican. Bids for the 702 acres of land and the 169 buildings located on it will be accepted until the afternoon of Feb. 26, the WAA announced. The possibility that the state of New York will purchase the property and retain it as a site for Champlain College was expressed locally, but no word was available from Gov. Dewey’s office in Albany. The WAA announced that the former Army post was being placed on sale under authority granted by the Surplus Property Act of 1944 and War Assets Regulation 5. Included in the sale will be: The 702 acres of land comprising the terrain of the reservation; five permanent officers’ quarters built in 1893; two enlisted mens barracks of permanent type built in 1894 and 1897; a station hospital built in 1895, but fully modernized in 1937-38 and approximately 161 additional permanent mobilization and temporary type buildings. Terms and conditions of the sale are available at the War Assets Administration Office of Real Property,
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Death came with starting suddenness yesterday afternoon to Napoleon Senecal, who walked down apparently in as good health and spirits as he had been for years, and a few brief minutes afterwards expired in a chair in the palace of business of a friend. Mr. Senecal, who was 64 years of age, lived at No. 27 William Street. Yesterday morning, he arose at the usual hour and went to his employment at the residence of Dr. Bentley at the corner of Court and Pleasant streets. Shortly after ten o’clock, he walked downtown and after leaving the post office went to the harness shop of Peter N. Bessette on Marion Street. As he entered the shop, he complained of not feeling well, but there was apparently nothing alarming about his condition and he took a chair while Mr. Bessette continued with his work. A minute or two later, attracted by the heavy breathing of his friend, Mr. Bessette turned around from his work and saw Mr. Senecal slumped over in the chair in an unconscious condition. Dr. T.A. Rogers responded within a very short time but, even then, the dying man was beyond all human aid.
• Deputy Inspector Moller and a party of Customs men from Rouses Point brought a “mystery” car into the city last evening, which they overtook at Ausable Chasm earlier in the evening. The officers were evidently under the impression that they were after an ordinary booze-running car. An inspection, however, failed to reveal the usual bags and bottles or cases. A more thorough inspection was made and a small faucet was located and some of the liquid was drawn off. Right here, the mystery deepened. For whatever the juice was, it didn’t smell like liquor. We didn’t hear of anyone giving it the tasting test, and the odor would indicate it was rum or some sort of perfumed hair tonic. One of the men in the car said the liquid was a non-freeze fluid for the radiator of the car. This was not taken entirely for granted and finally the officers made up their minds to take the car and the men to Rouses Point and continue the investigation at their leisure.
A very enjoyable dinner was served at the Monopole at 7 o’clock last evening, to a party of baseball enthusiasts as a matter of fortification and in anticipation of the enthusiastic meeting which followed at the Court House later in the evening. The chef went to extra pains with the menu and succeeded in spreading before the hungry eye of the party as appetizing a card as the most jaded epicurean could ask for. Among the dishes were crab meat cocktails, Porterhouse steak, french-fried potatoes and pie a la mode. The guest of honor was “Chick” Carrigan, the popular manager of last year’s team.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
