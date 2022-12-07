50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Because of his involvement with the peace movement, Dick Gregory “was able to see the beauty of people who were knocked down, arrested and still didn’t hate.” Gregory, black comedian-peace activist who has been on a 21-month fast to protest America’s involvement, was in Plattsburgh this week to speak at Hawkins Hall at the invitation of Plattsburgh State University College’s Student Association Speakers Forum. He spoke to an overflow crowd. Speaking at an earlier press conference, Gregory emphasized that there are many things wrong with the U.S. but that there is hope. “The salvation of this country is for young people to find ways to inform themselves,” he said. One of the nation’s pressing problems is the lack of information available to the public, Gregory said. But with all the problems confronting the country today, young people are trying to solve them.”At no time has this country ever been as aware of the problems that exist. There is not one problem in the country today that is not in the open,” he continued.
• Stokely Carmichael, a former Black Panthers leader, will address the Plattsburgh Plattsburgh State University College student body in Yokum Communications lecture Hall Room 200. Carmichael, most known for radicalizing the civil rights movement and popularizing the rallying cry of “Black Power,” proved more militant than the ultra-militant Panthers when he resigned as Panthers Prime Minister in 1969, saying: “The history of Africans living in the United States has shown that any premature alliance with white radicals has led to the complete subversion of the blacks by the whites, through the direct and indirect control of the black organization.” Calling himself pan-African-ist in outlook, he called for “one cohesive force to wage an unrelenting armed struggle against the white Western empire for the liberation of our people.”
• Living on the moon might not be so bad, but “it would be too expensive to get those suits you have to wear up there,” according to Dana Patterson, a fifth grader at Oak Street Elementary School. She was one of a number of elementary students questioned Thursday about the space program. To get around the space suit problem Liza Tabor, another litth grader at Oak Street School suggested running a “glass pipe from Earth to the moon with air in it.” Dana didn’t think that was such a good idea because “glass blocks out all the vitamins from the sun.” Classmate Guy Garrow had another solution which he said would also solve the gravity problem: “Put a glass dome around the moon and fill it with air,” he said. A fifth grader at Monty Street School, Mike Giguere, agreed that people would have to live in domes.”They’d have to,” he explained. “so they could see out and keep the air in.” Doors and windows are definitely out. Liza noted that from moon to Earth “is an awful long way to go for groceries.” As for what the moon could be used for, Dana suggested that the astronauts “fix it up and send the poor up there.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The story of how his famous magazine covers are created was unfolded by Norman Rockwell, American illustrator, to an audience of more than 1,500 students filling the campus gymnasium at a Champlain College assembly yesterday morning, A mixture of pathos and humor is the best combination for popular illustrations, Mr. Rockwell, whose drawings have appeared on the covers of over 300 Saturday Evening Posts in the past 30 years, told listeners. Finding models for his cover illustrations among the 1,200 New England townspeople who are his Arlington, Vermont neighbors, Mr. Rockwell likes most to portray the simple virtues he sees in the unspoiled features of these Americans. Though many of his covers take only four days to finish, Mr. Rockwell has worked for as long as one to three months to complete a single subject. The illustrator has a monthly average of one cover, and averages a total of ten covers in a year. A liking for the work and a real desire to do it, not the money, are his real incentives, Mr. Rockwell says.
• Crews of the Municipal Lighting Department were busy yesterday, completing Installation of the Christmas lighting system in all parts of Plattsburgh’s business section. The yuletide lights, were previously scheduled to be turned on on Monday, Dec. 15, may be turned on tonight if the work is completed in time to permit. The system consists of scores of overhead strands of varicolored bulbs that each Christmas season for many years have embellished the trading area. The lights turned on, all that will be required is a white-covered ground to make the yule atmosphere complete.
• Installation on Oak from Cornelia to Clinton Street of the largest single piece of feeder cable ever laid in Plattsburgh, weighing 5,600 pounds and containing 166,000 feet of wire, was begun yesterday by the Northern New York Telephone Company. At present serving distribution cables in the Margaret, River and Clinton Street business section, expansion of the cable is intended, according to R. Spencer Fox, district manager, to include South Catherine street and the entire south end of the city. When fully completed late next year, the cable which will be capable of accommodating 1,500 individual, 3,000 two-party or 6,000 four-party commercial lines and will terminate in the wing now under construction at the rear of the telephone building. A total of 2,300 man-hours of labor, 1,200 for splicing and 1,100 for construction, will be consumed by the 16-man crew working on all phases in the Initial stage of the project. In the first major extension of Plattsburgh telephone facilities since 1939, owing to prohibitive wartime restrictions, use is being made of 2.6 inch cable because it Is the greatest size which can be fitted to the 3-inch ducts of the local system.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Word was received yesterday by G.L. Beckwith of Morrisonville that his uncle, William D. Beckwith, aged 81, had died at his home in Fresno, Calif. Mr. Beckwith was born in Morrisonville on Aug. 1, 1841. In 1871, Mr. Beckwith, with his wife and two children, left Morrisonville and went to Wisconsin. After a short time, the family traveled overland with horses and wagon to the State of Kansas, then a country of Indians, buffaloes and plains. In 1901, the Beckwith family moved to Fresno where Mrs. Beckwith died nine years later. Mr. Beckwith was a member of the Atlanta Post No. 92, G.A.R. He fought at Petersburg, Richmond and Appomattox, the scene of General Lee’s surrender. Mr. Beckwith was the brother of the late H.S. Beckwith of the town of Morrisonville.
• Private Carlo Jones, Company B, 26th Infantry, was tried by a general court martial at Plattsburgh Barracks yesterday morning for violation of the 33rd and 34th Articles of War in four specifications. Jones was found guilty of the first and second specifications and also the charges with them. He was sentenced to be confined at hard labor for six months and to forfeit two-thirds of his pay per month for the like period. Private George Smith, Headquarters Company, 16th Infantry, was also tried by a general court martial. He was found guilty of violating the 64th Article of War and was sentenced to be confined to hard labor for one year and to forfeit all pay and allowances. Then he will receive a dishonorable discharge from the service.
• Final action was taken yesterday by the Board of Supervisors on a report presented by the Highway Committee in regard to the appropriation of $83,000 for the construction of ten miles of new highway in the county. The report, which was carefully drawn up by members of the committee and gives a complete review, passed the board by a vote of 15 to 1. The appropriations are for the construction of new highways, which it is said are greatly needed. The roads will be located in the towns of Chazy, Peru and Dannemora and the appropriation is made possible through the Lowman act for the construction of highways.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
