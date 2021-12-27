50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Mayor Roland St. Pierre will be at his desk at City Hall this morning at 8:30. That, he said shortly after his swearing-in ceremony on New Year’s Day, will be the hour when he’ll open the mayor’s office for business every day. The swearing-in ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, the first day of the new year, in the courtroom in the courthouse. Saturday evening, the mayor was host at an inaugural dinner at Howard Johnson’s on Rt. 3. About 75 invited guests, members of his family and aldermen attended.
• Reaction to the closing of the city-run youth center, the White House, was varied Wednesday night as the center was packed with vacationing teenagers. The White House will be closing New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. because the Youth Center committee members are resigning as of midnight that night. The resignations are in response to Mayor-elect Roland St Pierre’s request that all appointees of the Stelzer Administration resign to give the new administration a free hand in selecting committees for the city. The many teenagers who flock to the White House nightly were upset over the preliminary closing announcement. John Webber, a college student who chaperones activities at the center, expressed his discontent over St Pierre’s request. “If the White House doses down, I will, and I am sure many others, will be very disappointed.” Another chaperone, Gary Green, reported that he did not think the center would be closed very long. Teenagers playing pool, listening to the jukebox or just standing around talking was the picture Wednesday night. One of the youths, Larry Speedling, 14, expressed his feelings over the closing in two words.: “It stinks,” he said. “A lot of kids will just start hanging around the street comers and getting in trouble if the White House closes.”
• “A special committee appointed by the Clinton County Legislature will study the possibility of a work-release program for inmates of state institutions. The legislature approved the appointment of the committee at its regular meeting Wednesday night. Legislator Bernard Amell of West Plattsburgh proposed the resolution to study a work release program for inmates — specifically those of Clinton Correctional Facility, where Amell is employed. .If the committee determines the program would be feas- ible, Amell predicted that the 300-plus migrant workers who work annually on the local apple harvest would no longer be needed. Several orchardists have expressed concern that the migrants may soon discontinue coming to Clinton County, Amell said. He stressed that, in any event, inmates would at no time preempt any local resident from work, either full or part-time, during the apple harvest.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Queenie, the 14-year-old Belgian shepherd dog that could do everything but talk, has succumbed to a heart attack at the home of her owner, W.A. Robinson of 32 Macdonough Street. Death came to Queenie, a neighborhood pet, on the day before Christmas, four days after she reached her 14th year. Her owner said that she had been ill for several days. Finally, she fell asleep and failed to awaken.
• An all-time record for number of phone calls handled within a 24-hour period at the Plattsburgh office of the New York Telephone Company was set on Saturday, when 44,300 calls were routed through the local switchboard, manager R.S. Fox revealed yesterday. The figure is nearly 50 percent higher than the number of calls for an average Saturday and 32 percent higher than the previous record of 33,5000 calls, set on V-J Day, Aug. 14, 1945. The unprecedented load, apparently precipitated by the weekend snowstorm, was handled from the 10 positions at the local switchboard, which have been considered inadequate to care for the growing volume of calls on even an average day for the past several months. Fox said there had been no complaints about local service on Saturday, adding that the company felt that, although the service may have been slower than normal during the busiest hours, the absence of complaints was a tribute to the efficiency and speed of the operators.
• The Ferry Roosevelt plying between Cumberland Head and Isle LaMOtte, suspended operations yesterday after officials of the Champlain Transportation Company decided that winter-time restrictions on travel would render further service this season unprofitable. Yesterday’s runs brought to an end the longest season in the ferry’s history. Only once before has the ferry operated until a later date. That was about four years ago, when the craft made its final run Jan. 6. However, that year it commenced operations later in the spring than was the case this year.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The installation of Rt. Rev. Joseph H. Conroy as third Bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The celebrant of the pontificial mass will be Rt. Rev. Thomas F. Hickey, bishop of Rochester, and the installation of the new bishop will be conducted by Archbishop Patrick J. Hayes, Metropolitan of New York, who will also deliver the address. It is expected that a gathering of several hundred bishops and priests will attend the ceremonies. Following the installation mass, a banquet for the clergy will be held in St. Mary’s Academy Hall.
• The new electrical power plant of the International Paper Co. at Cadyville, which has been under construction for several months, is rapidly nearing completion and, in a few days, will be in operation, thus marking another progressive step in the development of the natural resources of this section. A petition for the establishment of a lighting district is ready for action by the joint town boards of Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls to enter into a contract with the Plattsburgh Gas & Electric Co. for street lighting and in the early spring the line already erected will be extended to cover the entire district. It is a safe prediction that it will not be long before every farm and hamlet adjacent to the Saranac River will be using this power for lighting and other purposes.
• The year 1921 was bid a fond adieu and the new year joyously welcomed at the New Year’s Ball held at the Service Club of Plattsburgh’s Barracks Saturday evening. The memory of the oldest residents at the Post would be taxed to recall an occasion more enjoyable, for no detail had been neglected to make the dance a success. In addition to the officers of the post and their ladies, fully one hundred couples were invited from the city. The Service Club was decorated in holiday attire, and the boughs of balsam and pine, the colored streamers and shaded lights were arranged with delightful effect. On the stage, partially screened from the dancers, the 64th Infantry Band sent forth volumes of bewitching music that brought the most hesitant to the floor and the dancers made merry through a well-balanced combination of snappy foxtrots and dreamy waltzes until midnight, when the new year was ushered in.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
