50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The Common Council tonight is slated to take action on a letter from the Downtown Merchants Bureau expressing appreciation for completing the extension of the South River Street parking lot in time for holiday shopping. The extension project was completed ahead of the anticipated completion date, giving Christmas shoppers additional parking space downtown. Several downtown merchants reported last week that shopper traffic in downtown stores seemed to be much better than in previous holiday seasons. Many cited the additional parking on South River Street as being one of the main factors for business being so good for the downtown area.
• “Even if I couldn’t swim, I couldn’t have just stood there,” said Commissaryman Seaman Keith J. Suddaby of Dannemora, who recently saved a woman’s life and became a hero. In a recent interview, Suddaby discussed the Navy and Marine Citation he received for rescuing an 82-year-old woman involved in an automobile accident on a last July weekend. Suddaby, 19, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Suddaby of 31 Clark St., Dannemora, was driving to the Albany County Airport with his mother when the incident occurred. He said he was going south on the Northway when he observed a car go off the road, strike an exit sign, proceed through a field and some trees and land in a 10-foot-deep pond. “I stopped because I thought she’d hit those trees and got hurt,” he said. He ran to the pond and asked some people standing around if there was someone in the car. When he found that there was, he said, he dove in. Police reported he finally had to rip off part of the roof rack to break the rear window and get Mrs. Mildred E. Clay of Astoria out of the vehicle. “She was blue and I thought she was dead,” he said. However, Mrs. Clay was treated at a nearby hospital and later released. Suddaby is on leave and is home with his family until Jan. 8, when he will report to New London, Conn., the new home base for the nuclear submarine Andrew Jackson. He says he hopes to go to college when he completes his hitch with the Navy.
• The Officers Open Mess at Plattsburgh Air Force Base has been named “Best in Second Air Force” and nominated for “Best in SAC.” The club was cited following inspection last week by a group seeking to establish the top five clubs in all of Strategic Air Command. The inspection covered all phases of operation, from mixing drinks to bookkeeping. Lt. Col. George Clifford, chief of the air base’s Special Services Division, said that the honor reflects the support each member of the staff and members of the club devote to it.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The first New Year’s Day arrival in Plattsburgh was a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph LaChapelle of 17 Beekman Street. The baby, as yet unnamed, was born at the Champlain Valley Hospital at 11:45 a.m. A second New Year’s Day daughter was born at the same hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Daniels of 50 North Catherine Street.
• Covering Clinton, Essex and part of Franklin Counties, a new zone FM-radio transmitter at the Keeseville state police sub-station completes the six county-wide network of two-way communication now operating between Troop B headquarters in Malone and the Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-St. Lawrence-Franklin-Clinton County area which it serves. As explained by Captain Harold C. Muller, this unique mode of communication provides direct contact between headquarters and the 54 state police cars equipped with radio receivers and transmitters, and 162 state police, assigned to points throughout the troop area. Supplementing the special means of telephonic contact and walkie-talkies used in places where access by police cars would be Impossible, the FM-radio set-up affords the troop the finest means of contact in its 27-year history, which began in 1921. The radio system can be used in connection with the magnetic map at Malone troop headquarters, on which the position of troop cars constantly is indicated for the convenience of operatives acting in emergency situations. Troopers may be located with the aid of radio communication, both by zone transmitters and directly from troop headquarters, Captain Muller has pointed out, in describing the technique on which the new system operates.
• The food industry will place major emphasis on economy and service during the coming year, John A .Hartford, president of The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, said today. “While it is safe to predict that overall U. S. food supplies will be ample for national needs, the lack of a definite picture on our foreign food commitments make any specific prediction as to either domestic supplies or prices so speculative as to be worthless,” he said. “But we can be sure that food distribution will be more efficient and service to customers vastly improved.” As every housewife knows, the food business has always been the most highly competitive in the nation. The impact of rising living costs during the past year has served to heighten that competition, with all food merchants striving to streamline their operations so that they can offer their customers every possible savings and at the same time give the consuming public the improved services that current prices merit.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The number of artesian wells being driven in Plattsburgh is increasing, the most recent well now being put down for the Obiate Fathers on Cornelia Street by L.J. Aldridge of West Chazy. It is said that although at present the water supply for the city is being taken from the reservoir which is fed by spring brooks, insuring a pure water supply, many local residents believe they can obtain a permanent supply through driven wells. However, it is said that when the new reservoir is finished, there will be no need of driven wells. Mr. Aldridge, who has been at work on the well for the Obiate Fathers for several weeks, now has it down to a depth of 50 feet. He has been hindered in his work due to the weather. He says that there is already a good supply of water which might be sufficient to supply all needs, but he will continue to drill to a greater depth, for at least 100 feet.
• The “Y” Discussion Club had its annual Christmas tree exercises last night and the occasion was one long to be remembered by the club. The affair was held in the auditorium of the association building, the place having been handsomely decorated for the occasion. Instead of the usual supper where the men sat down at tables, the meal was served cafeteria style and the innovation was apparently appreciated by the men. The attendance was the largest of the season, the invitations to the affair saying that all those “who were not sick or in jail would be expected to be present.” As soon as the eatables had been taken care of, President Elmendorf called the men to order and introduced the various numbers on the program. “Bertie” Everest was called upon for an original poem in which he brought in the names of many of the men in the club and got a great “hand” when he was done.
• It was reported here yesterday that many of the roads in the country districts were badly blocked with snow as the results of the heaviest snowstorm of the year in Plattsburgh. At some places along the roads, it was said that the snow was over a foot deep. In some places, the snow was said to be over three feet deep. The snow drifted over three feet deep on Bailey Avenue. Owing to this condition, some of the autobusses running out of the city did not make their regular trips, as it was found the wheels of the busses clogged in the snow and slipped on the road. The trolleys in the city were running on time yesterday after the snow had been cleared away with snow plows.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.