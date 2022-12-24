Lookback: Week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 27

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• A warm-hearted man with a basic interest in people is the way Roger Tubby, Harry S. Truman’s press secretary for two years, characterized the former president. “His staff thought he was a great guy,” Tubby said, adding that even newspaper correspondents held HST in high regard. Tubby explained that he started out on the Bennington Banner in Bennington, Vt., and after having been with the State Department for some time, was transferred to the White House to be Truman’s press secretary. Tubby was with HST from December 1950 to January of 1953. “I have a black background,” Tubby said he told Truman when he first saw him. (Tubby had worked for the election of Vermont Republican Senator George Aiken, who now holds the Position of GOP dean in the Senate.) “If you’re OK with George Aiken. you’re ok with me,” Truman retorted, adding that Aiken had recommended Tubby highly. Tubby recalls the time around the firing of Gen. Douglas MacArthur and says he told Truman that MacArthur was not only insubordinate, he was also insolent. He said after the firing “bushel baskets of telegrams” were delivered to the White House, most of them telling the President how wrong he was. Truman instructed Tubby to throw them in the fireplace, commenting that the American people would understand eventually why he fired MacArthur and then went on with his business of the day. Tubby said one of the most touching moments he recalls was a comment by Sir Winston Churchill upon a visit to the U.S. when he told “that little man from Missouri”. “ .. I, sir, sat across from you at Potsdam, and, I must admit, sir, held you in very low regard. Since then, you’ve done more than any man to save Western Civilization.” Tubby then recalled the day that Truman was the president of the United States in the morning and boarded the train for Missouri in the afternoon as a private citizen. Tubby said he was the only staff member that accompanied Truman back to Missouri after President Eisenhower’s inauguration. He said Truman’s car was hooked to the back of the train and after a time Truman became restless and said they should take a walk. They proceeded forward through all the Pullman cars, Tubby recalled, and no one spoke to Truman. “Now, Roger,” Truman said, “we’re going to meet our kind of people.” And they did, Tubby said. They went into the coach cars and it was like someone returning to a town that they had been gone from a long time. It was like old home days with the people all saying ‘good luck’ and ‘God bless.’
• Members of the Plattsburgh Rotary Club demonstrated some unusual gifts which might satisfy that 11th-hour need as they held their regular meeting this week at Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge. Eugene Parker Jr., proprietor of One-Hour Dry Cleaning, pointed out that his firm can probably find a good use for what he got for Christmas — a king-size clock thing. A periscope for a clear view above the mound of packages in front of the Christmas tree was Scottie Aspinall’s gift. Need a box for anything? Scotty Scardaccione, president of Lee Appliance, demonstrated how boxes can hold boxes and more boxes until you finally have nothing left but boxes. And Ed Smith, proprietor of Howard Johnson’s, received the last word in Christmas gifts — a life preserver for anyone who gets tossed overboard for forgetting to buy a gift until too late.
• Since a large number of Canadians visit the Municipal Beach the whole year round, year-around recreational facilities would increase the frequency of the visits as well as new customers. The city’s new study notes that the majority of the visitors surveyed do not come to Plattsburgh in the winter months, but if winter activities were provided, the area would attract visitors. Playgrounds, amusement centers, zoos, concerts and restaurants have been indicated on the survey as preferences for facilities. Snowmobiling, skating or tobogganing are plausible activities to consider for the beach site, the report notes. The beach should also have indoor activities for such things as movies, roller skating or any number of activities. There is an unlimited number of possibilities to keep people in Plattsburgh once they have come down, lest it be in the winter or during the summer when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Spiegel’s cleaning and dyeing firm last night became the first Plattsburgh business to acknowledge the undeclared “state of emergency” that exists in regard to the fuel oil situation here. Sidney Spiegel, general manager of the firm, told the Press-Republican that the plant would discontinue operations today and would not resume until Monday. A similar discontinuance of plant operation will be ordered for the period Jan. 1, 1943, to Jan. 5, 1943. The action Is estimated, Spiegel said, to save the burning of about 3,000 gallons of fuel oil. Although plant operations will be closed during the two four-day periods, the offices for receiving and delivery purposes will continue to operate.
• Mayor John J. Tyrell, who is leaving office Jan. 1, has expressed his appreciation to all municipal officials and employees for their assistance and to the people of the city for their support during his two-year term. Mayor Tyrell has extended good wishes for success to the incoming administration. The 46-year-old Plattsburgh mayor, who was elected to his present office in 1945, previously served three consecutive terms as alderman beginning in 1939. Mayor Tyrell held his aldermanic post as a representative of Ward 6, where he was born at 6 Monty street on Aug. 7, 1901.
• Plattsburgh’s Common Council approved a brace of appointments to municipal departments, modification of plans for a sewer line from Margaret Street to the Saranac River, acceptance of bids for a bank of transformers and acted upon a variety of lesser matters during what was for many their last meeting. Three members of the council joined Mayor Tyrell in making their final appearance. They were Aldermen Gervais of Ward One, Gioiosa of Ward Three and Demary of Ward Four. Thanks to the members of the aldermanic board and to department heads for their support during his term in office were sounded by the mayor. “I think this administration has been as good as any,” he asserted.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• John Brown, 28, of Warrensburgh and William Dallier, 33, of Lake George were arrested by the police at about 3 o’clock yesterday morning and charged with the illegal transportation of beer through the city. The men were caught after three police officers gave them a hard chase. They were locked up in jail and will be given a hearing probably this morning. The arrests were made by Officers Gray, Raby and Martensen. The officers saw the large, seven-passenger car belonging to the men passing through the city and were suspicious of its cargo. The two men were riding in the front seat. Evidently, they were carrying quite a cargo in the rear of the car and the officers gave chase.
• Although L.C. Bolles, Inc. has been storing cars for some days, the splendid new garage and salesroom on Court Street has not formally opened until yesterday afternoon, when the public was invited to inspect what is without a doubt the finest structure of its kind in Northern New York. In fact, it is doubtful if cities the size of Albany or even larger can show anything to equal, to say nothing of surpassing, it. Enough has been completed to warrant the owners in opening the building to the public and for those who visit it to see what a really fine establishment Plattsburgh has to show to automobile tourists who visit here. Several of the new models of Studebaker 1922 cars were to be seen on the floors of the handsome show rooms in the front of the building.
• The senior class of the Champlain Valley Hospital gave their Christmas party last night, which was complete in every respect, even to the appearance of Santa Claus, impersonated by Miss Catherine Lyons. A large Christmas tree was donated by the ladies auxiliary and friends of the hospital. Appropriate gifts were distributed to those present. There were Christmas recitations and songs. A dance followed the party and refreshments were served.
