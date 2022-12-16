Lookback: Week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• New York State was hit by a wind storm Wednesday which did significant damage in the Northern Tier of Clinton County and in western and central portions of the state. In Rouses Point, gale-like winds snatched the Hayford Road mobile home of Mr. and Mrs. William Desotelle from its moorings and flung it into the air. When the home crashed, the impact destroyed everything except a mattress and a living room chair. Police reported the roof of the mobile home landed on a nearby roadway. Both Mr. and Mrs. Desotelle were at work at the time and there were no injuries.
• The city should hire summer municipal beach employees who speak both English and French fluently, according to a new in-depth study. Employees able to speak both French and English would attract more French-speaking visitors by making them feel more at home, the authors of the report say. The feasibility study represents the work of students in the New England Board of Higher Education’s Student Internship in Economic Development program and was funded by the Economic Development Administration of the Department of Commerce. The recommendations are the students’ contribution to the continuing process of economic and social growth in the Middle Atlantic States. The study points out that about 60 percent of visitors to the municipal beach are just there for the day. The majority are Canadian. Therefore, private enterprises should take this into account in considering location in this region.
• Request for a student smoking area at the new school here was tabled for further consideration at the Wednesday night school board meeting of the AuSable Valley Central school District. Several members of the recently-formed student council presented their request to the board along with a list of proposed regulations the students would enforce upon themselves regarding use of the smoking area. A number of students have been sneaking smokes in the school’s lavatories and then extinguishing the cigarettes on the walls, floors and toilet seats. The students representatives said this problem could be alleviated by setting up a designated smoking area. PTA President Gerald Edwards said that, while he was opposed to smoking, he also agreed that the students should be allowed the chance to govern themselves. Board member Paul Williams pointed out that many parents don’t want their children to smoke and approval of a smoking area might lead to friction between the school board and the community. He added that it would also put the board in the position of condoning a generally recognized health hazard, a situation that might be misleading to younger students.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Twenty employees of three garages of Northland Motors last night shared a $40,000 Christmas bonus distributed at a dinner in Tupper Lake by Julian J. Beiss, owner of the firm. Explaining that each year the firm gives 60 percent of its annual profits in the form of Christmas bonuses to its employees, Beiss said. “I am firmly convinced that dealing fairly with employees by means of a profit-sharing plan cannot but help create a stronger and more successful company.” Beiss introduced the profit-sharing plan in his three garages at Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid several years ago. New employees are given a “trial” period and at its end, if their loyalty, cooperation and efficiency” measure up to the firm’s standards, their fellow employees vote them into the plan.
• Declaring “unrelenting war against tuberculosis until it ceases to menace the health of our people, Pres. Francis Ellsworth of Local 140, Paper Makers Union of the BFD mill urged full cooperation with the Clinton County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association in its campaign against the disease at a union meeting. “Tuberculosis is no respecter of persons and may strike anyone at any time,” he said. “Nevertheless, it kills three times as many skilled workers as professional people, seven times as many unskilled workers as professional people.” “Because tuberculosis is a communicable disease, it is particularly important for people who are in close contact with other people during most of the day to take every precaution against the disease. One thing that adults can do is to have a chest X-ray at least once during the year. If all adults formed this habit, cases of tuberculosis could be found early when the disease is easiest to cure and before it spreads to others.” Speaking of the services provided by the tuberculosis association, Mr. Ellsworth said these are supported solely by the Christmas Seal Sale. These include free X-rays, free tuberculin tests to High School students, and an extensive educational campaign.
• Television would come to Plattsburgh most quickly if present New York to Schenectady television lines were extended to Montreal, a local informant acquainted with the industry, declared yesterday when questioned as to prospects. A 5,000-watt transmitter could relay network television programs for local reception. At present, according to the explanation, production costs are too great to permit smaller studios to originate their own features. Operating on line-of-sight principles, and sending waves from “highest point to highest point,” a, television transmitter placed on top of the tallest building in Plattsburgh could serve the entire city and adjoining area. On that same basis, a transmitter erected at the peak of Whiteface. could send television waves to receiving sets in a sector roughly including Clinton, Essex, and several surrounding counties.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• There are many taking advantage of the supreme court law library which has been installed in City Hall for about a year. It is said this is one of the six or seven large libraries in the state and is the only one north of Saratoga. It includes 5,000 volumes of law reports up to date, including all decisions of the courts made for the last few years and is considered a very complete library. The state furnishes the books and the county furnishes the rooms, which are located adjacent to the office of Supreme Court Justice H.T. Kellogg. Appropriations will be made from time to time by the state for the upkeep of this library. The room where the books are now installed was built expressly for the library and is for the use of all lawyers in the state, but especially for the lawyers of the fourth judicial district.
• Overindulgence in “moonshine” is reported to be the cause of one soldier being brought to the Post hospital last evening and his assailant, a fellow soldier, being confined to the guard house under a serious charge. The first that was known downtown of the stabbing was when the police were called by the military authorities to make a search of some of the alleged “moonshine” palaces in the vicinity of the Post. Chief Senecal, accompanied by Officers Martensen, Frederick, Sweeney and McCooey went to the Post in the patrol wagon and were given the reason for the call, it being stated that two men from the Barracks had been drinking liquor, evidently of the homebrew variety. They became involved in an altercation in the vicinity of the hospital and, as a result, one of the men received several knife wounds in the back. He was taken to the Post hospital and it is understood that he will recover.
• During the coming week, Thomas J. Connor will leave for AuSable Forks to take charge of a new clothing store in that village. The store will be a branch of Brown’s “Live Store” in this city. The new store will be located in the Deal Block on Main Street which has been entirely refitted for the new occupant. The furniture and fixtures will be from the Grand Rapids Fixture Company of Grand Rapids, Mich. Mr. Connor has had twelve years experience in the clothing business in this city in the employ of H.A. Wood, and with the Brando Clothing Company, where he has made many friends who will doubtless be pleased at his advancement.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.