50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Adirondack Park Agency member Peter Paine Jr. says the Agency and its land use plans give the people of the Adirondacks a real opportunity to shape the future of a region historically developed and controlled by outside influences. “Railroads and logging interests in large part determined Adirondack development in the past,” he said, “And economic and political power historically has lain outside the Adirondacks. Decisions have been made in Albany, in New York City and in Washington and to a large extent this is still true.” Paine was guest speaker at the annual luncheon meeting of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System. His presentation was part of a campaign to improve public understanding about the Park Agency and to open communications between the Agency and the people of the region. Paine said those who are “full-time or part-time residents of the Adirondack Park now are in a position to have some say.”
• It is in response to numerous complaints from workers in the service and maintenance unit and licensed practical nurses at the CVPH Medical Center that the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) will again attempt to unionize those two units, a union spokesman told the Press-Republican. The union lost a bargaining agent election at the hospital 20 months ago. But union representative David Patrick said the 1970 loss was a close one. Patrick predicted that if another election was held at the medical center, employees at the service unit and the nurses would vote for unionization 3 to 1. Patrick stated that if employees vote for the union, then other units in the hospital will jump on the bandwagon.
• There is space for both humanism and accountability in today’s schools, but they need proper perspective, a nationally known consultant in elementary education, Dr. Mary Hughie Scott, a professor of education and communicative arts at Georgia State University, told participants in her speech at the National Leadership Workshop at Plattsburgh State University College. Scott said that education must emphasize humanism while at the same time being accountable to certain elements. “We have to organize our schools in such a way that we have both heterogenous and homogenous groups with a continuous attempt to build the child’s self-concept,” Dr. Scott declared. She stated her belief that grouping in schools should be accomplished in such a way that a child knows how it feels to be “on top” at times, yet experiences the position of the so-called “average student” at other times and occasionally is brought to an understanding of the feeling of being left behind.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Summer students at Champlain College who glanced out of their bedroom windows to eye the state of the weather at a pre-breakfast hour yesterday rubbed their eyes in disbelief at the sight of a huge Nazi battleflag floating serenely from atop the 90-foot flagpole at the south end of the campus. Severe disciplinary action was promised last night by college authorities for the culprit— as yet undetermined — who ran the huge swastika emblem to the top of the pole during the early hours of the morning, and then severed the halyard, making it impossible to lower the flag. Intense heat during the morning and an afternoon downpour thwarted attempts by students to mount the pole, and it was not until the services of a steeplejack had been enlisted that the banner finally was lowered. One student discarded his shoes and sought to ascend the pole, but at the half-way mark he was forced to give up. The metal standard proved both too hot and too high. Other students tried, with similar results. Officials at the college finally refused to permit further attempts by students. The college’s switchboard was deluged with calls from townspeople demanding that the battleflag be removed. Finally, at 5:30 p.m., Joseph LaValley of 76 Johnson Avenue, assisted by Ernest Chagnon of 84 United States Avenue, succeeded in climbing the pole and lowering the banner. It was turned over to college authorities. Officials, theorizing that it was all the work of a prankster, hadn’t decided last night what legal action might be taken against him if he proves to be someone other than a student. But they promised that the faculty disciplinary committee would deal severely if the perpetrator is found to be a member of the student body.
• On a quest for the facts in regard to the Infantile paralysis (polio) situation in Plattsburgh, about which a crop of rumors has been springing up about the city during the past few days, a Press-Republican reporter called on Dr. Leo P. Schiff, City Health Officer. Dr. Schiff stated that there was only one case on record with the Health Department, a girl eight years of age; that the case was a mild one and that the child stood a good chance of practically complete recovery. The Health Officer went on to say that every year for the past few years there have been a few cases reported in this area during the late summer, and that there was every likelihood that this sort of thing would recur annually. There is, however, no particular indication of an epidemic either here or in any other part of New York State, where the incidence of the disease this year is no greater than the usual average. Asked about preventive measures, he stated that there are at present no known preventives of infantile paralysis. Many types of innoculatlons have been tried out, but all have been discarded as either useless or too dangerous for ordinary use. Research on this preventive phase is going on continually. According to him, the best preventive measures in the light of our present limited knowledge are to maintain bodily health at as high a level as possible. This may be accomplished more by the application of good old common-sense in the matter of diet, sleep, personal hygiene and recreation, than by any scientific formulas.
• Over 300 children from the playgrounds, the Children’s Home and individual homes in the community enjoyed the Dick Kraus Marionettes at the Summer School auditorium Saturday afternoon. The children, who were guests of the Kiwanis, Optimists, P.A.A. and other civic organizations, spent a hectic afternoon exploring the grounds and beach area of the Catholic Summer School and enjoying the adventures of Dick Deadeye in the Gilbert and Sullivan fantasy. Following the first portion of the marionette program, Kraus removed the upper section of the stage curtain so that the children could observe the intricate handling of the puppets.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Rapid developments were yesterday the order of the day in connection with the Water Pageant of the Battle of Plattsburgh at St. Armand Bay, scheduled for this afternoon and early evening. A Florida seaplane, the “H4” with pilots Threadgill and Sackett, appeared on the scene and by long distance telephone a sportsmanlike race was arranged for the seaplane and the famous speedboat “Miss Burlington,” owned by Dr. Heininger of the Champlain Yacht Club. The Queen City boat will come over this morning and a plan of handicapping will be devised so that the seaplane can race with her on the surface of the water, with start and finish in full sight of the spectators at St. Armand.
• Last year, the Neighborhood Youth Corp here surveyed a piece of land in the Schuyler Falls-Morrisonville area and proposed a recreation park. It was to include a picnic area, baseball field, toboggan run and a forever wild area. This year, 15 Neighborhood Youth Corpsmen are working on this project under the direction of Steve Bedard, a fifth-grade teacher at Broad Street School in Plattsburgh. Bedard sums it up: “At the beginning of the summer, we had an environmental conservationist in from Timber Stand Improvement ... he showed the kids how to select trees that should come out of the woods, in order to thin the woods properly.” He also showed how to select different plants for survival, Bedard added. “Then we cleared the area,” he continued, “cut trees, built picnic tables and we are continuing to make fireplaces.” He said that the area where picnic tables are set up is ready to be used, but the project is a long-range program. Taking a guess, Bedard said the total project will probably be in operation in two or three years.
• A ceremony which marks a distinct advance in one of Plattsburgh’s most honored institutions took place yesterday afternoon in the breaking of ground for the new Physician’s Hospital. This is without doubt one of the most important events to be held in Plattsburgh in some time. It is also one for which these earnest and self-effacing men and women who have devoted their time and energy to the work have waited long and patiently. It was a stupendous undertaking and one which must have been beset with many reverses and disappointments. That they have been met with courage and overcome one by one was demonstrated yesterday, when the actual work of starting the new hospital became a fact.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
