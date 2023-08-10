50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Common Council Thursday authorized a $37,000 element of added luxury in construction of bleachers at the Create Civic Memorial Center. The aldermen approved an increase in depth of bleacher seats to 30 inches from the original 22 inches planned for the huge structure taking shape at the Municipal Beach. The seats will be mounted permanently on steel frames, too, according to a change order granted at the request of city engineer Stuart Rowe. A reason why the aldermen approved the higher expense may be that they are assured of federal aid, according to Mayor Roland H. St. Pierre. All the Rowe request did, he said, was invoke an alternative in plans already approved by the Economic Development Administration, so that the city will be paying 40 percent of the total cost with available money from the estate of the late Wilfred Crete. “We went along with it because we felt that it’s one of those things that visitors to the center will remember. If we had the cheap type of seats, they’d never come back,” the mayor said.
• A teenager from Cumberland Head managed to assist six Vermont youths when their canoes swamped in the rough waters of Lake Champlain off Cumberland Head Friday morning. Graham Layman, 18, of Cumberland Head was working on a house along the lake shore when at about 9:30 a.m. he noticed two canoes rowing to shore and two more that were barely visible out in the water off shore. “The water was really rough... really rough with some pretty big white caps. When the first two canoes came in I ran out to meet them. When they came in, they told me that two other canoes had filed with water and were still out there with the kids in the water,” Layman said. He said that he then asked one of the boys who came in on the first two canoes to come out with him in his boat and give him a hand. “When we got.out there, both canoes were full of water. In one, there was a boy about 11 or 12- years-old still sitting in the swamped boat and two other boys that were in the boat were at each end balancing it so the kid and all their gear would not fall out and the boat wouldn’t flip over. The other canoe was full of water and the boys were hanging around it,” Layman explained. “I didn’t have to jump in the water, I just told the guys to hang onto the edge of my boat while this other guy and I took the gear out and managed to tip the canoe over and dump out the water by setting it across my boat,” Layman said.
• More than 200 alumni, former teachers and their friends returned to the little octagonal stone schoolhouse in Boquet Saturday to reminisce about old times. Members of the Whattonsburg Fire Department sold hot dogs, soda and sandwiches, as well as giving out free baked beans and chocolate chip cookies from their stand inside Floyd Baker’s barn. Five former teachers attended the reunion, including Leila Wells, Ada Cross, Grace Calkins, Lida Naylor and Geraldine Sayward. Mrs. Wells, at 92, was the oldest former teacher at the reunion, while Percy Royce, 90, of Ticonderoga was the oldest former student, having last attended the school in 1896. He said he didn’t enjoy school much and is “glad that’s over with.” Inside the school, guests were asked to sign a register provided by the Essex Community Heritage Organization (ECHO) with president Dianne Lansing presiding, aided by Darrah Fine. Newly printed postcards of the school were for sale. Leon Sharrow, reunion chairman, paid for the printing of several hundred small cards to commemorate the occasion. The drawing of the school in the card design was executed by cartoonist Sid Couchey. Karl Zinchak had a photocopy stand set up to copy old photographs. He had previously copied and enlarged 10 photographs, on loan from Florence James, which depicted earlier times at the school in the Boquet-Essex-Whallonsburg area. The photographs were mounted for display by David Calkins, as part of a project funded by the America the Beautiful Fund of New York. Wendy Reithel made huge signs to advertise the picnic. Her stepfather, Robert Bigelow, erected signs to alert oncoming traffic. People came from as far away as Florida, Indiana, Ohio and New Jersey, as well as New Hampshire, Vermont and downstate. Children had a good time swinging on the newly-painted swing set, as well as ringing the school bell while their parents and grandparents filled the air with talk. All in all, it was a very pleasant afternoon. The one-room stone octagonal schoolhouse in Boquet was built in 1826 at a time when there were several mills nearby on the Bouquet River. After 125 years, the school was closed in 1952. Recently, the school was nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• V-J Day will be commemorated at Champlain Saturday by an all-day celebration sponsored by American Legion Post No. 287. Commencing with a baseball game at 10 a.m., activities will get underway with a bicycle parade at 11:30 a.m. Judges will present an award to the bicycle with the best decorations. A parade at 1 p.m. will herald the featured events. Participating in the parade will be the Royal Montreal Regiment Bugle Band of Canada, under the direction of Lt. Col. B. Schwab, officer in command, and Harry Hale, drum major. Following the parade, the band will present a drill at the Champlain High School field as a preliminary to a baseball game featuring the Champlain Junior Legion and the E.S. Masons teams. Members of the band will appear with the full permission of the Canadian Government. Climaxing activities of the afternoon will be a fire drill exhibition and races by the Champlain Volunteer Fire Department. At 7:30 p.m., a formal Army retreat will be conducted at the Champlain High School, followed by an address by Assemblyman James A. FitzPatrick. The celebration will conclude with a block dance.
• The Physicians Hospital’s ambulance shortly before midnight last night established what is believed to be a local record for a short-distance run. Abraham Snyder, of 319 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.. summoned the ambulance after his wife, Beatrice, 33, was stricken ill as the couple was driving through the city. Snyder sought to take his wife to the hospital, but at the time was unable to negotiate the turn at the Beekman Street entrance with his car and a lengthy trailer. The ambulance roared down the 200-yard winding drive to the entrance and picked up Mrs. Snyder. Her husband later succeeded in reaching the hospital parking ground with car and trailer, and “camped out” there last night.
• Somebody in this area may be enjoying vegetable dinners at the expense of a West Chazy resident from whom they were stolen here Friday night. Edward Hayes of West Chazy reported to police that he parked his car on South River street Friday evening and that he was absent from the vehicle less than an hour. Returning, he discovered that someone had taken a bushel of cucumbers, a peck of string beans and a peck of turnips from the car.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Candidates of the Citizens’ Military Training Camp have begun work in earnest and with this week’s training in preliminary field work and marching order, the men will be in excellent condition for instruction in the care and use of army rifles. It is expected that rifle practice on the target range will begin early next week. The cross-country championship run is a great attraction in the lineup of sports this year. Many of the students are doing road work in the vicinity of the Post in preparation for this annual event. There will be several hundred competitors in the cross-country run. On Saturday morning, at 10:30 o’clock, each company commander will bring the contestants from his organization to the flag role on the parade ground and the men will be taken to Beekmantown on army trucks for that start of the race, running from the red brick schoolhouse at Beekmantown down through the north entrance of the Training Camp.
• The Champlain Valley Hospital Carnival Melodyland, which will have its Plattsburgh premiere at the Plattsburgh Theatre next week, is gaining new recruits daily, the latest being a musical skit revealing the quaint costumes, customs and weirdly beautiful music of that faraway people of our island possession, Hawaii. In this vaudeville number, couples from the Post will sing and dance In typical Hawaiian fashion. The haunting love song that goes “I long to be, so long to see, you and me down among the Hula-Hula Hills.” The gentlemen wearing regulation sport suits, the girls the quaint and attractive Hawaiian dress – the skirt of thick, long heavy grasses, the bodice all a-shimmer with iridescent stones radiating all the colors of the rainbow. These costumes were made in Honolulu under the personal supervision of E.H. Coates, owner and producer of “Melodyland,” and will doubtless create the social and theatrical sensation of the season when seen here.
• Not since the days when men began the serious and scientific study of medicine and hospitals were instituted as places for the care of the sick has such an unique ceremony taken place as that which was held at the Champlain Valley Hospital at eight o’clock on Saturday night. This ceremony consisted of the dedication of the memorial to Dr. Julius B. Ransom, which consists of a room fitted and furnished to the smallest detail by the inmates of the Penal Institutions of the State of New York. It will be remembered that at the time of the death of Dr. Ransom, of beloved memory, last March, the inmates of Clinton Prison, to which institution the good physician had dedicated his life work, asked Warden Kaiser for the privilege of raising a fund to purchase flowers for Dr. Ransom. So spontaneous and generous was the response that it was felt that there was a possibility of making a testimonial more substantial than flowers and the idea of a memorial room in the Champlain Valley Hospital in this city was evolved with the privilege given to inmates of the other institutions who had known Dr. Ransom to contribute. Men from Sing Sing, Auburn and Great Meadows vied with each other in making sacrifices to the end that the fund might grow and that a testimonial worthy of Dr. Ransom and their veneration for him might result. How well they succeeded, as demonstrated at the Champlain, Valley Hospital on Saturday evening when a party of invited guests assembled at the hospital. Mrs. Ransom and her daughter were just finishing with loving care the little details of arranging flowers and giving those little feminine touches here and there that turn a room into a home even though it be in a hospital. A number of officials from Clinton Prison were present as representatives of the inmates whose thoughtful sacrifices had made the memorial possible. It seems a pity that those men could not even have been present themselves, but this of course, was impossible, and every credit was given them by the sympathetic officials who had come from Dannemora to represent their charges at the dedication. The Rev. Joseph A. Hervieux, prison chaplain, as spokesman for the inmates, made the presentation address and in a few well-chosen words expressed the gratification that was felt by “the boys” as he affectionately termed them, in being able to gratify their desire to show their affection.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.