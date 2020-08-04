Lookback: Week of Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• For most local Deadheads, Jerry Garcia’s death is also the end for the band. Lisa Williams, 26, of Plattsburgh estimates that she has been to about 80 Grateful Dead shows over the years. She has scaled back on traveling with the band recently, but she did get to see them in Highgate, Vt., two months ago. Those who saw Garcia perform recently said he looked good. “I saw him in Highgate and he looked fine to me,” said Chad Baker, 18, of Plattsburgh. Williams said many older Deadheads have expected something like this and many of the younger ones will probably wind up following the band Phish.
• Most area restaurants and pubs feel President Clinton’s proposal to ban cigarette machines in public places will do little harm to their business. Angela Fleming, bartender and supervisor at Carbur’s Restaurant, said she personally thinks it’s a great idea to ban cigarette machines. Although she believes smoking is a personal preference, Fleming said she is against smoking in general and hopes this will help to save a few more lives. Valley Vending has only about 20 or 30 machines around the area.
• A high-technology band strapped around your ankle is the newest device used by the Clinton County Department of Probation. Probation officials consider it a modern-day monitoring tool that works as a less-expensive, yet viable alternative to jail time for low-risk offenders. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Sara Fasoldt, Clinton County probation director. “One of the problems probation always has is people say it’s a joke: ‘Those people got off on probation.’” Seven offenders placed on probation have used the device since it was introduced last October. Senior Probation Officer Judy Gibbons said that, before, “the only other alternative was to place them in jail.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Gov. Rockefeller directed election officials Monday to prepare to register persons between the ages of 18 and 21 to vote in all elections in this state beginning in January 1971. Rockefeller, saying he was complying with the new federal Voting Rights Act, also ordered suspension of all literacy requirements for new registrants. “I am directing the secretary of state to instruct all local boards of elections to register persons between the ages of 18 and 21 to vote at all primary, special and general elections held on or after Jan. 1, 1971.”
• Local boy Don Moldovan is representing Plattsburgh High School at a Drug Education Workshop being held at Plattsburgh State University College. Superintendent of City Schools Dr. Antonio Lancione said “he is learning ways to help youngsters who have problems with drugs.” Lancione committed to doing “anything I can to help these young people. If they want to use the library, the gym or the auditorium for activities consistent with the utilization of school facilities, I am behind them.”
• Amid the shrieks, howls and whistles of a capacity crowd, Tiny Tim arrived at the Clinton County Fair Wednesday evening. Culminating a week of activities at the fairground, the long-haired, falsetto-voiced singer played to a throng that threatened to spill over the temporary barrier erected across the race track and busied sheriff’s deputies who kept the too-curious at a distance from the star. Tiny Tim, well-known as a fan of baseball, was asked if he followed the Montreal Expos. “The way Mr. Mauch is hustling that team, they might even get out of the cellar,” he replied. “It’s amazing how Mr. Fairly has come through and Bob Bailey, who used to be on the Dodgers — he’s really doing a great job.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Damage to the city’s elm trees, foliage of which this community has a just pride, has been noted in the past two weeks and many have been the inquiries relative to the remedy. Robert W. Foote, manager of the Clinton County Farm Bureau said that a survey had shown that a large number of trees were attacked last month by elm beetles, whose larvae are feeding on green leaves. Mr. Foote said that spraying with an arsenate solution is one known remedy, but that high-pressure equipment necessary for the job is not available in this section.
• With the V-J Day presumably at hand, the churches of the City of Plattsburgh are stressing that the day should be one of thanksgiving and religious devotion. Arrangements for special services in three Catholic churches will be announced at the Masses on Sunday. The united churches, Baptist, Episcopal, Methodist, Nazarene and the Salvation Army will hold a united service on the evening officially proclaimed as V-J Day.
• The United States Army will reveal the detailed story of what the Army is doing in reconditioning wounded veterans for return to duty and civilian life at a special preview showing of the War Department films “Reconditioning of Convalescents for Return to Duty” and “The Diary of Sergeant Mike.” The preview showing will be held at the Cumberland Hotel in Plattsburgh. A returned combat veteran will present a short introduction to the films and also answer questions
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• There was an air of sadness around the City of Plattsburgh fire station yesterday due to the sudden death of old Ben, the veteran fire horse who dropped dead while being exercised at the corner of Beekman and Brinkerhoff streets. If old Ben had any choice in the matter, he would probably have elected to die the way he did — in harness. Ben has been at the station for about fifteen years and was always in active service until the time the motor fire engine was installed a few years ago. During his service at the station, Ben never missed a fire until gasoline took the place of horses. Since then, he has led a rather quiet life, being taken out for exercise regularly and the remainder of the time enjoying a well-earned rest.
• A number of boatmen were met by customs officers at noon yesterday when the tugboat “Defender” arrived at Rouses Point from St. John’s with twelve barges in tow. Captain Ed Menard of Whitehall and the crew of ten were charged with smuggling liquor from Canada and brought before U.S. Commissioner Gilliland of Plattsburgh. It is alleged that thirteen burlap bags containing gin were found on the boat. These were alleged to average fifteen bottles to the bag. The alleged liquor was found in the water tank, the pilot house and scattered throughout the boat.
• George Eek, formerly of Morrisonville, was arrested recently on a warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Jesse of Morrisonville on a charge of abandoning his wife and a five-year-old child in February. Humane Officer Beekman had investigated the case at that time. Eek was traced to Buffalo through Mr. Beekman’s efforts and was found after a search by the Humane Society of that city. Officer Beekman also alleges that Eek is a bigamist in that he has married another woman in Buffalo and this too will probably be laid out before the grand jury.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
