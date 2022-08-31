Lookback: Week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 6

1972 — 50 YEARS AGO
• Preparations are underway for the opening of the new Ausable Valley Central Middle High School in Clintonville. District Principal James H. LaGoy says that some of the furniture, mostly book shelves and room dividers, are not in yet and probably won’t be in for the beginning of school. However. he added, “every student will have a chair and a table to put it at.” Many of the teachers are there or have been there sorting out their equipment and books and preparing for school’s opening. LaGoy said school trucks start making trips from the old schools at 7 a.m. and work until late afternoon moving equipment in. Some problems will be encountered, he says, and they will have to be lived with for a short time. The book shelves for the library will not be in until October, he said. This will cause some confusion in that area, but he is optimistic about getting along.
• Though the full extent of the Arab guerilla attack at the Israeli athletes’ quarters in Olympic City is not yet known, North Country sports-minded residents were appalled by the tragic incidents which have occurred in Munich. No one person believed they could fully justify why the guerillas used an international sporting event to take their vengeance out upon. But for all people, the reason for the terrorist action was the same: to gain worldwide attention. Ernest Rangazas, chairman of the physical education, recreation and health department at Plattsburgh State, was stunned by the news as he stepped from a plane Tuesday upon his return from Greece. “I’m not up on what happened, but I have heard a few things about the incident,” he responded. “People are so incensed by their feelings toward one another. This is getting the headlines they want, but it is a darn shame that it had to happen in the Olympics? How can you justify getting all nations to come together in peace, then have something like this happen? Just think, in the days of the Olympics in Olympia, Greek enemies would call a truce and compete peacefully just for the sport.”
• Dr. William G. Berberet, social sciences teacher at Plattsburgh State University College, has called for a whole new approach to the problems of Upper Cornelia Street. Berberet proposes a comprehensive zoning and planning program which would include underground utility cables, parallel access roads to reach business establishments along Route 3, pedestrian malls and sidewalks leading from one shopping area to another, and business and civic efforts to improve environmental and aesthetic quality. Berberet, an environmental specialist, notes that problems of environment — either traffic congestion, noise, signs or intermixed residential, office and commercial buildings — all tend to discourage shoppers.
1947 — 75 YEARS AGO
• The Wagon Wheel, a club for teenagers that was scheduled to open tonight across Route 9 from Clare and Carl’s Michigan hot dog stand, will not open because of a delay in plans, it was announced last night by Peter Rafferty, co- proprietor. Rafferty said that unforeseen difficulties have arisen and an announcement will be made next week regarding the new opening date.
• Participating in a ritual as old as the Church itself, an estimated 2,000 persons from four states Sunday witnessed the dedication of the newly-erected St. Francis Xavier Cabrini shrine at the Patent at West Peru. His Excellency Most Rev. Bryan McEntegart, bishop of Ogdensburg, in a brief address to visitors from throughout Northern New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts, urged emulation of the country’s only citizen saint whose creed was “to do not the possible, but the impossible.” Bishop McEntegart remarked on the naturally beautiful setting of the shrine, located on a mountainside, and expressed the hope that many would journey there in the future “to gather blessings from the intercession of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.”
• Efforts to salvage the remains of the pontoon-equipped Piper Cub Airplane that capsized in the waters of Cumberland Bay last Saturday were completed yesterday afternoon when an amphibious Army DUKW (Duck), owned by Maurice Broderlck, was used to remove the motor and floats from the lake. Two New Jersey men, Edward C. Carlough, 27, and Frank Lyness, both of Paterson, had landed the light plane and were taxiing towards the Plattsburgh Seaplane Service base near the Barge Canal Terminal dock when a strong gust of wind turned the plane over on its back. Both men escaped injury and sat on the floats until rescued by Frank Rougier, 32, of Wallace Hill who went to their assistance in a rowboat.
1922 — 100 YEARS AGO
• One of the largest crowds ever assembled on the Plattsburgh Fairgrounds took possession of the big enclosure yesterday and spent the day enjoying the many interesting and amusing sights gathered for their entertainment. The day itself was perfect. Not a cloud darkened the blue of the sky and the sun, while out all day, was in a smiling mood and did not make its presence too conspicuous by excessive heat. It is estimated that easily 15,000 people were on the grounds during the day. The merry-go-round is an attraction which never grows old, and holds its own against more modern and thrilling rides such as the whip, the Ferris wheel and the sea plane.
• “Pool rooms” will disappear throughout New York state tomorrow. In every room, village and city in the State, except Buffalo and New York, they pass into history at midnight tonight, at least so far as name is concerned. At that time, the new state law licensing such places goes into effect, and one of its provisions is that the word “pool” shall not be used as a descriptive word referring to the places which hereafter must be known only as “billiard” or “pocket billiard” rooms. Any person who operates such a place tomorrow without the state license will be liable to a fine of fifty dollars for the first offense and for the second offense a fine of $200 or imprisonment for thirty days.
• About 500 people witnessed the closing ceremony of the Citizens Military Training Camp yesterday morning on the parade ground at the Plattsburgh Barracks. The regiment formed a hollow square on the field and the names of the winners of medals and prizes were called out after which Col. C.D. Roberts pinned the medal on each candidate. At the presentation of medals, three men, one of each battalion were given medals for being the best meritorious candidates of the advanced blue course. The greatest applause was given to R.T. Evans of Company H, Rochester, who was the best rifleman in the camp. A special train will take the men from the rear of the Barracks and will go south to Albany. At that city, the men will take trains to their homes.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
