25 YEARS AGO — 1998
• For more than a year, Plattsburgh Mayor Clyde Rabideau has been pounding the state pavement in hopes of becoming the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Despite that, no one seems to care about the race. “We don’t have any numbers on that race, and we are not even polling it because there is incredibly low interest,” said John Zogby, president and CEO of Zogby International, a polling/market research firm in Utica. Rabideau will face Rochester’s Sandra Frankel and Manhattan’s Charlie King in the Democratic primary two weeks from today. Rabideau is hooked up with New York City Council Speaker Peter Vallone of Queens, who narrowly heads a field of four vying for the gubernatorial nod on the Democratic ticket. But Rabideau shouldn’t feel bad, Zogby said, because it’s not just the lieutenant governor’s race voters seem disinterested in. There is some interest in the race for U.S. Senate because Democrat Geraldine Ferraro has name recognition but that’s about it, Zogby said. Ferraro is facing Mark Green and Chuck Schumer in the Senate primary for the right to challenge incumbent Republican Alfonse D’Amato. Eliot Spitzer, Evan Davis, Catherine Abate, and Oliver Koppell are running in the Democratic primary for the attorney general’s slot.
• Russell Magnanti says he’s been an extremist all his life. So it’s not unusual that he makes a living strapping on a pair of skis and rocketing down a steep ramp to soar through the air, flipping and twisting until gravity kicks in and tosses him into a waiting tank of water below. Well, it’s unusual to a lot of people. That must be why thousands of them are lining up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse this week to see the Plattsburgh man perform with the “Splash & Crash High Dive Show.” A member of the World Cup Aerial Ski Team from 1988 to 1991, Magnanti turned into a professional aerialist that year and has performed with many nationally known extreme teams. “We soap the skis for speed and go down a really steep ramp. You push your body off really hard, take off and flip, twist, and turn.” He lands in a 20-by-20-foot tank of water 10 feet deep, “but we really don’t need that much. That’s more for the high divers (who share the show),” he said. “It’s such a great spectator sport.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The condition of Robert Garrow Sr., accused of murder in the stabbing death of Philip Domblewski, 18, of Schenectady, remains “satisfactory.” A spokesman at the CVPH Medical Center said Wednesday that Garrow’s condition remains unchanged and no surgery has been done to remove bullets lodged in his back. Garrow, 37, was shot Aug. 9 near his sister’s home in Witherbee, climaxing an 11-day manhunt which began in Speculator. State police say they do not know when Garrow would be released from the hospital and they know of no immediate plans to transfer the man to another hospital. Police expect Garrow will be transferred to Hamilton County Jail upon his release from the hospital to answer charges against him in that county. The body of Domblewski was found tied to a tree near Speculator in Hamilton County. State police also want to question Garrow about the July 20 stabbing death of Daniel Porter, 22, of Concord, Mass., and the disappearance of Porter’s girlfriend, Susan Petz, 21, of Skokie, Ill.
• The “D” Wing of the new $4 million Northeastern Clinton Central Junior-Senior High School building in Champlain will be ready for use when classes begin on Sept. 10, Gerald Powers, clerk of the works, reported Wednesday. Powers represented the architects, Sargent, Webster, Crenshaw & Folley. He said that a major effort is being made to complete the building with a greatly increased workforce. “We are waiting for delivery of so many little things needed for finishing,” he commented. Included in D Wing are art, home economics, business, and shop suites. Other areas of the building “almost ready” are the administration section, the cafeteria, the lobbies, and the music department. Also to be finished soon is the Olympic-size swimming pool with ceramic tile decks. A special feature of the art suite is a darkroom for photography with a revolving door. The four art studios are designed for mechanical drawing, ceramics, hand crafts, and painting. The homemaking suite has eight kitchen units. Two demonstration stations are equipped with tilted mirrors so that students can get an above-the-table view from seats in the room. Two music rooms and the band room are treated to reduce sound. At the entrance to the science area, a skylight made of Lexan, a break-resistant transparent material, provides an area for growing plants. The chemistry section is equipped with a fume hood, a demonstration station from which fumes are kept out of the room. Also in the chemistry section is a “deluge shower” for immediate use in case of accidents. There are five teaching stations with demonstration counters in the science suite. In the language laboratory, there are individual listening booths called “carrels” for playing tapes.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• A 67-year-old Altona man who became separated from other members of a berry-picking party Saturday afternoon emerged from the heavily wooded area at a point six miles distant yesterday morning, ending an all-night search by state police, a forest ranger, game protectors, and civilians. Raymond LaBarge, one of a party of five, wandered from his companions at about mid-afternoon Saturday. His nephew, Frank LaBarge of Forest, and Peter Barnaby, Altona, whose wives also were part of the group, sought throughout the balance of the afternoon and notified state police. LaBarge came out of the woods onto the old military turnpike. He told troopers that he had slept without discomfort during the night and appeared none the worse for his experience.
• Imagine: Bucking broncos, steers running wildly to escape the ropes snaking out from the skilled hands of real, honest-to-goodness cowboys, and through it all, the thud of flying hooves shaking the ground as man and pony move in perfect coordination. They show breathless spectators the art and perils of bulldogging. Sounds Western, and it is — a bit of the old West transplanted East and set down in Moffitt Park, one and a half miles from Plattsburgh on what is known as the Moffitt Road. For the first time in history, Plattsburgh and Clinton County are set to see their first rodeo. Obtained through the efforts of the committee arranging for the Clinton County Agricultural and Industrial Fair, the rodeo, approximately 40 strong and coming from “The Thousand Acre Ranch,” will be one of the chief attractions at the fair scheduled for September 10-11. Originally, plans had been made to use the field opposite the military cemetery at Champlain College, and approval of college authorities had been given. However, such great demand for exhibit space arose that facilities were found inadequate. Therefore, the large tract of land encompassing Moffitt Park has been rented for the fair.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The Plattsburgh 1923 Citizens’ Military Training Camp booklets, prepared by First Lt. C. E. Lovejoy, publicity officer of the camp, with the help of a staff of writers from the twelve companies, were distributed to the candidates early yesterday morning. This booklet souvenir of Plattsburgh’s 1923 camp is an excellent piece of workmanship, and too much credit cannot be given to those in charge of the publication. Pictures of officers in charge of the training schedule come several pages of wit and humor interspersed with full-page group pictures of the camp. Each of the twelve companies is allowed two pages in the booklet, on which is a brief discussion of camp life, a group picture of the candidates, and the list of the students’ names.
• A feature at the Fair that attracted a great deal of interest was the exhibits of the different Granges in the county, which were held in Grange Hall. Each Grange had its own booth, and there was apparently a friendly rivalry as to which should have the most attractive showing. In justice to all of them, it must be said that their efforts succeeded in making a very beautiful display of those products that make Clinton the prosperous county it is. For example, AuSable Valley Grange, No. 973, had a booth with a background composed of oats, vegetables, including garden vegetables, potatoes, canned goods, and fruits. Beekman Grange, No. 91, which largely represents dairy interests, had an attractive booth in which a milkmaid and cow formed the centerpiece. These were surrounded by grains, vegetables, hay, and corn. Saranac, which is one of the greatest potato-producing towns in the state, gave Saranac Grange, No. 978, the inspiration for a display in which tubers predominated. If the display is any criterion, fine potatoes were raised in Saranac this year. Corn and other vegetables also formed part of the display.
