50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The State Correction Department hopes to expand Dannemora State Hospital’s services by the addition of an evaluation center in 1972. The change would require some addition to the staff and some building modifications, but no new construction. The new center would give the hospital director, Dr. Paul C. Agnew, a new service paired with the Diagnostic and Treatment Center, of which he is a superintendent. The Correction Department is also anxious to develop vocational training for the inmates at Clinton Correctional Facility here. New programs, it is hoped, will eventually involve service and trades industries in Clinton County in job-training programs. At the same time, the Correction Department has not reached a decision whether to renew a contract it has with New York City, under which half of Clinton Facility’s 2,000 inmate roster consists of short-term prisoners from the city.
• “I thought they were going to tell us we were in the wrong seats,” said Mrs. Celora Walker Wednesday. That is what she thought when Montreal Expos General Manager Jim Fanning and an aide walked toward her at Jarry Park the night before — to tell her she was the one-millionth Jarry Park patron of 1971. A few moments later, she was down on the playing field, being introduced to the 28,000-plus fans on hand to watch the Expos take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Expos’ “One Millionth Fan” of the year, Mrs. Walker will be presented with a 16-inch color television set, courtesy of Radio Station CFCF of Montreal. On top of everything else, Mrs. Walker and her husband, Clarence, were at the ballgame on their eighth wedding anniversary. Mrs. Walker retired about a year ago after many years as a Champlain Telephone Co. switchboard operator in Champlain.
• The Adirondack Park Agency comes into existence Step. 1 and within the succeeding 18 months must prepare and present to the New York State Legislature an overall land-use plan for the six-million-acre Adirondack Park. That means projected uses and restrictions for both public and private land, for forests and urban areas and everything in between within the Blue Line. It does not mean specific zoning for each and every town. “If anything novel was realized at the Canton conference on the Adirondacks, it was how difficult a job the Agency will have just to satisfy its minimum responsibilities,” says Courtney Jones of Westport, an independent social science researcher who heads the Adirondack Foundation. The Agency is mandated to develop a master plan for the Adirondack Park, to zone state-owned lands and to exercise interim review powers in several fields. “The Agency cannot function as a local planning board,” Jones said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Jewelry valued at more than $7,000 and a wallet containing $130 were stolen from four guests of the Sagamore Hotel, Lake George Summer Resort, state police reported over the weekend. All the thefts occurred Tuesday. The heaviest loss was suffered by Mrs. Sarie Feltenstein of the Savoy Plaza Hotel in New York City. Her gems, which she valued at $5,200, were in a red alligator bag she had left in a hotel safe, state police said. Mrs. Feltenstein’s request for the jewels Tuesday led to the discovery of the theft and the other burglaries. Her collection consisted of a 160-carat amethyst bracelet surrounded by rubies and diamonds, with a matching brooch and a ring shaped like a king’s crown and initialed in diamonds.
• Miss Marguerite A. Van Bree of Kenmore has been appointed registrar of Champlain College, Plattsburgh. A graduate of the University of Buffalo, Miss Van Bree spent six years in Washington as office manager of the commission on teacher education sponsored by the American Council on Education. For the past year, she has been an administrative assistant to Dr. Alonzo G. Grace, director of the commission, named to study the implications for civilian education of armed services educational programs.
• In the rapidly increasing program of accelerating police work in New York State, the office of Clinton County Sheriff soon will install mobile unit radio equipment, it was announced yesterday by Sheriff Elmer J. Caron. Several months ago, the Board of Supervisors, at the request of Sheriff Caron, approved radio-equipped service for the sheriff’s office and formal application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission in Washington. Yesterday, Sheriff Caron received a telegram, over the signature of T.J. Slowle, secretary of the FCC, informing him that permission for installation of a 60-watt mobile radio unit had been granted and that station call letters WIKG had been assigned. The broadcasting station, the sheriff said, will be located in a soundproof room immediately adjoining the office of the turnkey. All deputies, as well as Sheriff Caron himself, are following a course of studies to qualify them to operate the radio station. The radio hookup will mean that sheriff’s cars, operating in any part of the county, will be in communication with headquarters at all times.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• William Gilroy of Schenectady and Arthur Murray of Hudson Falls were obliged to pay $40 damages for damaging a porch on the home of Mr. Sharron at Rouses Point yesterday afternoon. Gilroy and Murray, with two others when they were giving a ride downstate, were driving in a Stutz touring car owned by Gilroy. They were coming from Montreal and had just passed the Customs house when they were seen approaching a Dodge car. According to the story told by the occupants of the Stutz, both cars were traveling at a high rate of speed and, in order to avert a collision, Gilroy turned the Stutz out of the road. The car crashed into Sharron’s porch and damaged it a bit. The Stutz, however, did not stop, but continued on its way toward Plattsburgh. Sheriff Coffee, who chanced to be in Rouses Point, was notified and he telephoned the local police to stop the car when it came through Plattsburgh. In the evening, Sheriff Coffee informed the men that Mr. Sharron would withdraw charges if he received $75 in settlement for the damage to the porch. Gilroy and Murray considered the price too high and soon a message came to the effect that $40 would be satisfactory. This seemed to satisfy the men in jail and, upon payment, the men were released.
• A Chandler automobile containing about 16 cases of alleged liquor was seized by Customers Collector Murphy near Rouses Point about 10 o’clock Monday night. The two men who were in the car escaped. Murphy first saw the car about a mile this side of Rouses Point. It was coming towards Plattsburgh. The officer pursued the car about four miles and sent a bullet through the tire before he made the capture. The two men occupying the Chandler escaped and ran away into the woods.
• About 30 officers of the 63rd Infantry, which is soon to have mustered out of the service, had a merry time at a get-together held last night at the Monopole on Protection Ave. The affair was in the nature of a farewell party for the ten officers of the regiment who have been ordered to Camp Benning, Georgia. A sumptuous repast in the well-known Phil Blair style was served, after which the officers sang the songs of long ago.
