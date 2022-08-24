Lookback: Week of Aug 23 to Aug. 30

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The International Olympic Committee Thursday struck the four-man bobsled event — and Mt. Van Hoevenberg — out of the 1976 Winter Olympics. Two other events, the two-man bobsled and the luge, were left in the balance. The organizing committee of Denver, Colo., which has run into one problem after another since being granted the 1976 Winter Olympics two years ago, reported to the IOC this week on plans to switch the four-man bobsled to Lake Placid. “That was voted down emphatically,” IOC president Avery Brundage told newsmen. Denver and Lake Placid are 2,500 miles apart. One of the IOC’s criticisms of the Winter Olympics has been the widening area over which the events are held.
• Olle Lundvist, a Swede who is one a summer visit to the United States, says his trip to the United States, to visit the Michael Sullivan family at their camp here, has dispelled many myths about America that are prevalent in Sweden. People in Sweden feel that the United States spends too much money on a defense budget and not enough on social welfare, he said. He says one of the ironies of Swedish views on the United States is that the Swedes will probably “look to Uncle Sam” if they ever need military assistance, yet right now they are vocal in criticism of the American militarism. In contrasting the Swedish way of life and the American way, he said the Swedes take care of their poor on a better level than the Americans. Of course, he added, “we pay about 40 percent of our income into taxes.”
• Area residents may now purchase bracelets honoring American POW-MAIs (Prisoners of War Missing in Action) in Southeast Asia through the CONCERN Committee at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. Each bracelet honors the man whose name is inscribed on it. Also included in the inscription is the date the man was lost. CONCERN’s intention is that the bracelets be worn with the vow that they will not be removed until the Red Cross is allowed into Hanoi and assures each man’s family of his status and that he will receive humane treatment.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Air guns and .22 caliber rifles and their promiscuous use by youths in the City of Plattsburgh has kept the police on the jump in recent days and a number of the small arms have been confiscated by the officers and ordered destroyed. The condition, Chief of Police Clifford L. Fleming said yesterday, is one in which parents should have grave concern. He indicated that unless the condition is remedied, parents themselves will be hauled into court for permitting their children to use these weapons without proper supervision. In one case this week, a 16-year-old youth was arraigned before City Judge John C. Doran, charged with deliberately firing at and shattering a window pane at a business establishment in the business section. He admitted to firing an air rifle from his second-floor apartment. The youth told the Court that he could not account for his wayward act. He received a severe reprimand and was cautioned about the dangers involved in firing even an air rifle within the city limits. The gun was ordered destroyed. It was a valuable one. In addition, there was the matter of $15 that had to be paid for the replacement of the shattered window.
• Saturday’s crossword puzzle in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican was of local interest in that it contained the picture, together with reference, to Maj. Gen. Karl Truesdell, former commander of the Sixth Army Corps., well known in this city. General Truesdell is the husband of the former Miss Mary Smith of Plattsburgh and is a brother-in-law of Thomas and William Smith of Plattsburgh. He has been vacationing in camp at Silver Lake.
• “The Southern,” the Plattsburgh area’s newest eating establishment, opens tonight at 7:30 according to an announcement by Miss Rene Burkas, owner and operator. Located on Route 9, south of the city opposite Bluff Point, “The Southern” has accommodations for approximately 100 guests and is available for all types of dinners and banquets. Miss Burkas, in announcing this opening of her well-appointed and handsomely equipped dining hall, said that her menus will feature Southern fried chicken as well as many other tasty dishes.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Pete Tanzini, known to federal and state authorities as the bootleg “will-o’-the-wisp” was captured at Teboville on the Canadian border by Captain J.H. Broadfield of the state troopers stationed at Malone and Sheriff F.S. Steenberg, of Franklin County after a chase that had many of the ingredients of a movie thriller. For the first time in the annals of rum-running in Northern New York, a police dog made an arrest the object of the animal’s attention being Tony Salretti, a son-in-law of Tanzini. The captures were accidental. Cap. Broadfield and Sheriff Seenberg were searching for Paul Roseman who had escaped from the Franklin County jail at Malone, when they sighted Tanzini and Salretti coming across the line from Canada with a liquor laden automobile.
• The Plattsburgh Fair opens today with the feature attractions furnished by the California Shows which arrived here yesterday morning. The following rides and shows will be among the attractions, each day of the fair: Merry-Go-Round, Ferris Wheel, Whip, Sea Planes, Silo Drome, the Broadway Beauties, Sherry’s Working World, Circus Side Show, Hawaiian Cabaret, Wrestling Show, Giggles Show, Lew Walker’s Money Speedway and many others. The fair association has added free this year a vaudeville show, fireworks, balloon ascension and airplanes for the amusement of the public.
• Over thirty-five tables were played when the Woman’s Auxiliary staged a card party at the Hotel Champlain with the proceeds turned over to the Champlain Valley Hospital. Cards were played until 5 o’clock when delicious refreshments were served through the courtesy of the Champlain hotel management. Mr. Greave, manager of the hotel donated the premises for the benefit event and it was through his earnest efforts that such a delightful time was enjoyed.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
