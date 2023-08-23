50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Ninety units will march in the village of Champlain centennial parade Sunday, according to Albert Morelli, chairman and parade marshal. Tonight, the new village park will be dedicated, and the name will be announced. A musical concert will be presented at the park at 6 p.m., preceding the dedication ceremony. The Strawhatters Band, the Barber Shoppers, and the Sweet Adelines will perform. Rep. Robert E. McEwen of Ogdensburg will be the principal speaker at the dedication ceremony at 8 p.m. Also invited are Assemblyman Andrew Ryan and State Sen. Ronald Stafford. Visiting dignitaries and local officials will be entertained at Champlain American Legion Post 767 before the dedication ceremony. Also at the park today at 5 p.m., Miss Tastee Freez will be crowned. Robert Venne will be the master of ceremonies for the program at the park before the dedication ceremony.
• The constitutionality of the controversial building intensity guidelines on lands in the Adirondack Park will almost certainly be tested in the courts, according to an attorney for the Adirondack Park Agency, which set those guidelines. Richard Booth, formerly of Plattsburgh, speaking at the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club here, said the APA is currently looking at the question of the constitutionality of the guidelines. “I’m sure it will be tested in the state Court of Appeals at one time or another,” he said. He predicted that when the test case is resolved, whenever that may be, the APA will be upheld. In the long run, he said, the APA plan, which took effect on Aug. 1, will prove to be an enormous benefit to the North Country.
• Reports of missing persons are prevalent around New York State. But in the northern New York area, missing-person reports are rarely made. Those that are, are usually handled routinely. State police records in Malone show that only eight missing persons reports have been filed since the first of the year in the northern area under the jurisdiction of Troop B headquarters. In the past few weeks, more attention has been centered on missing persons, especially ones that are still missing, in the wake of the mass slayings in Houston, Texas. Many of the victims of an alleged sex ring there had been reported missing and were assumed by police to be runaways. According to Capt. F.H. Teeple of troop headquarters, the number of missing person reports filed in the Troop B area during 1973 is about average. And that’s not bad considering that Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, and part of Hamilton Counties come under Troop B jurisdiction, police say. Local police officials, as well as those statewide, classify most persons on their missing lists as teenage runaways. Teeple stated that out of the eight persons reported missing this year, only two have yet to be found: a youth feared lost on Mount Marcy and a 13-year-old Plattsburgh girl who was last seen walking across the Lake Champlain ice towards Vermont last winter. He said that there are other cases, but reports are simply not written. But a formal report is written if a person reported missing is indeed missing after a 24-hour period. Many missing persons have a history of running away from home and usually return before the 24-hour period is up, he said. “There aren’t many missing person reports filed in this area, but in other parts of the state, the situation might be a little different,” the police captain said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Three teenage boys, who fled from St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington on August 18, were back in custody on Saturday after a cruise of Lake Champlain and a three-day outing that included the theft of boats, goods, and a venture into burglary. The trio was apprehended by a Morrisonville store proprietor early on Friday as the youngsters wandered into his establishment. Cpl. Mandell of the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation told the story of the three youths, aged 12, 13, and 13 respectively, in this fashion: At 6:36 a.m. last Wednesday, the boys from St. Joseph’s Orphanage made their way to Shelburne Harbor on Lake Champlain, and there attempted to steal a 30-foot launch belonging to Dunbar W. Bock, proprietor of the Shelburne Harbor Boat Works. They gave up the effort when they were unable to start the motor. A sailboat and an outboard motor in a craft anchored nearby came under their scrutiny and proved less resistant. Displaying a surprising amount of ingenuity and a considerable knowledge of seamanship, the youngsters removed the mast and attached the two-horsepower outboard motor to the rear of the boat. That was around mid-morning. Charting their course purely by guesswork, the trio sailed across Broad Lake, a distance of about 12 miles, in the face of heavy winds and high, choppy waves. They reached the New York shore without incident sometime after dusk had fallen, beaching at Willsboro Point. With other accommodations lacking, the boys slept in the boat for the remainder of the night. The following morning, they made the discovery that they had exhausted their fuel. Oars were brought into play, and the boys rowed around the bay leisurely during the day, spending the night again on the vessel. Their meager supply of rations had dwindled to the vanishing point, and they decided upon arising Friday morning to abandon the boat. At noon on Friday, they broke into Willsboro Paint, owned by George H. Silver, taking a quantity of foodstuffs. Later in the afternoon, they took a 14-foot rowboat and a 2-horsepower outboard motor, both belonging to Dr. Aubrey Don Wolcott of Schuyler Lake, who owns a camp at Willsboro Point. Adversity overtook the youths at that point. Consultation over the boat’s bottom in a hasty attempt to drop the motor overboard, led to the boat’s capsizing. They then attached the motor to the boat again, but it ended up at the bottom of the lake. A series of unfortunate events followed them until they were apprehended in Morrisonville. They had decided to replenish their dwindling supplies with a visit to Raymond Dashnaw. The youths, in their telephone conversation with Keeseville Trooper Olcott, revealed their activities. Though their escapade was youthful and daring, the boys were no match for the forces that intervened, leading to their capture and the end of their adventure.
• A display of aerial penmanship, with the sky as a writing tablet, will take place over Plattsburgh this week, weather permitting, of course, when Pepsi-Cola Skywriter Andy Stinis zooms more than two miles overhead, penning his smoke message. The announcement of the skywriting was made by E. V. Mace of the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Keeseville. In the aerial penmanship exhibition, Stinis will use his plane as a pen and specially prepared smoke as ink. The combination will produce letters a mile high and six to eight miles long. Written upside down and backward, the smoke message will be visible for as long as half an hour if wind conditions are favorable and can be seen within a radius of 20 miles.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The joyful musical comedy “Melodyland” sang, danced, laughed, and lilted its way into the hearts of Plattsburgh theatre-goers last evening. The latter had turned out to the capacity of the house to greet their young friends in this happy conglomeration of mirth, color, and melody, which is being given for the benefit of the Champlain Valley hospital. For some weeks past, the drilling of principals and choruses has been in progress, and Mr. Coates and his assistants have succeeded in accomplishing wonders. The young men and women have seemed like plastic clay in the hands of a master sculptor, and as a result, a masterpiece was presented from the rise to the fall of the curtain last evening. Of course, all this marvelous result could not have been obtained had there not been a particularly talented group to work on, and each and every individual taking part is to be congratulated as being a factor in what may be termed a perfect production. The curtain rose on what the program defines as “A Japanese Musical Melange.” This served to introduce Miss Geraldine Bourdeau, the Queen of the Fairies, and gave her an opportunity for the display of an excellent voice.
• Rotarians from all districts of the Second Corps Area are expected to arrive here today and inspect the Cititzens Military Training Camp which closes next Wednesday. An excellent program has been arranged for the many visitors today and tomorrow. The 2,000 students will begin the compulsory ability tests this morning and after luncheon, will resume the tests in the afternoon. Divine services will be held Sunday morning at the Post chapel at ten o’clock. In the afternoon, the annual swimming championship meet which was scheduled to be held last Sunday will take place at the Catholic Summer School beach at Cliff Haven. Accompanied by the M. T. C. band of over fifty pieces, the student body will participate in group singing in the evening at the Barracks. The final track and field events of the 1923 Camp will be held on Tuesday, it is expected. Without doubt, there will be unusual interest centered in these events as many high school and college athletes are now attending the summer camp. On Wednesday, the day upon which the candidates turn in their army uniforms and equipment, the medals and badges won in athletic competitions will be awarded.
• Albert H. Jewell of Newark, N. J.. was arrested by W.V. Spink, deputy collector of customs in the Town of Champlain at 6 o’clock yesterday morning, charged with transporting 25 bags of Canadian ale in a Peerless touring car. Another Peerless car. also said to have been loaded with Canadian ale and wine met with an accident when the car was damaged but the driver escaped. It was said that the man was injured, sustaining a broken wrist. The car and its contents were seized. Jewell was arraigned yesterday before Commissioner W. L. Pattisson. He waived examination and his case was set down for the September 5th term of federal court in Schenectady. Upon failure to furnish ball of $1,000, he was committed to the county jail.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
