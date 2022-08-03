Lookback: Week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• A proposal for a $1.1 million bridge bond issue may appear on the ballot in the City of Plattsburgh at next November’s election. Common Council Thursday officially accepted a feasibility study of construction of a bridge connecting Wards 1 and 2 across the Saranac River and repairs to the South Catherine Street bridge. Ward 1 Alderman Robert Burke stressed his unwillingness to delay action on the plan, whether or not federal funds are forthcoming. The proposed bridge would consist of two spans, each having one terminus on an island in the river.
• The creation of the Adirondack Park Agency by New York State was cited Monday by the President’s Council on Environmental Quality as an example of “mounting commitment” of many states to “preserve and enhance the environment.” It was the council’s third annual report under the Nixon Administration on environmental quality. When contacted by the Press-Republican, Richard Lawrence of Elizabethtown, chairman of the Adirondack Park Agency, remarked that he was “surprised and pleased” when hearing of the Adirondack Park Agency being cited by the President’s Council. The council explained, in its report, that the Adirondack Park Agency “is charged with assuring that all uses of public and private land within the park areas will be environmentally compatible.” Lawrence said that he has been busy meeting with local government officials in towns and villages in the Adirondack Park area recently, in attempting to work out a private land plan, Phase Two of the agency’s master plan.
• Talk of reviving the pigeon ordinance of 1964 came into focus at city hall last week when a letter requesting the enforcement of the ordinance was read at the Common Council meeting. The letter, from Mrs. Helen Mehan of 21 MacDonough St., requested enforcement of the 1964 ordinance because pigeons are reportedly causing damage to roots in the McDonough and Hamilton Streets area. Council referred the letter to the Public Works department. Carl Parsons, foreman of the beautification department, said Monday that indeed there are many pigeons in that area as well as in many other parts of the city. Parsons, who along with the hired pigeon catcher from Syracuse trapped many of the birds in May of 1964, looked back on that year when the pigeon issue became quite controversial. He noted that the city hired Henry Andrews of Nationwide Pigeon Removal Co. to rid the city of the pigeons under that 1964 ordinance. “He trapped over 800 birds in two weeks,” Parsons said. But when Andrews left the area, he left his traps with the city so the city could carry on the pigeon war, Parsons said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Skippy, a German police dog, owned by Gordon Bushey of Lyon Mountain, was found Monday in an old abandoned mine shaft at Lyon Mountain after being lost for a period of three weeks. With the help of fellow miners, Mr. Bushey, attired with his safety mine belt, was lowered by a rope down the old mine which is approximately 20 feet in diameter and 75 feet deep after howls from the dog led rescuers to his whereabouts. After reaching the bottom of the pit, fearing that the dog might be wild, Mr. Bushey called him by name. As the dog made every effort to get to him, he realized he was not in danger. He improvised a harness for the dog and together they were hoisted to safety. With the exception of hunger and shirts, Skippy appeared none the worse for his ordeal.
• Lloyd Whipple, boy scout, who rescued William Lavarnway from drowning in Chazy Lake last summer, was given an Elgin watch in recognition of his heroism by members of the Lions Club of Dannemora at Camp Bedford, Boy Scout camp for Adirondack troops, last Saturday. His heroism was previously honored by the Scouts at a Court of Honor in May, at which time he was awarded a Certificate of Heroism from the National Court of Honor. In addition to the delegation from the Lion’s Club and the Scout campers, young Whipple’s grandparents were present at the ceremony Saturday.
• Underwater and electronic devices designed especially for the purpose will be employed by state police this morning in the search for the 35-foot cabin cruiser that burned and sank off Crab Island in Lake Champlain July 21. Troopers at Eastern Zone Headquarters at Keeseville said yesterday that Gerald J. McLarnen of Ballston Spa, whose cabin cruiser they are utilizing in the search for the craft and its three occupants, had an underwater telescope and an electronic “drag” developed at his own highly-specialized machine shop. The telescope, which can be immersed to a depth of 30 feet, Is equipped with 1,000-watt bulbs. Power for the telescope is supplied by a generator aboard the cruiser. Towed by the cruiser will be an electronic drag, which, when it encounters a metal object under water, registers the fact on an indicator device in the boat. McLarnen, spending the summer at a lighthouse on Valcour Island, said that still more devices will be used if the telescope and the drag fail to find the boat. Clifford Vogel, 43, of St Johnsville, N.Y., and his two sons, Robert, 14, and Edward, 12, were believed aboard the “Goldie II” when it caught fire and sank off Crab Island. Vogel formerly was a drug- gist at Malone.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The Rev. M.P. Welcher of Hartford, Conn., field secretary for the Anti-Cigarette League, delivered an address at the Normal School yesterday. Mr. Welcher has been speaking against cigarettes for boys for the past 12 years. He made his first address in New York City on July 1, 1910. Since that time, he has visited 28 states, Canada and Bermuda and has given lectures on an average of 300 each year. The subject of his lectures is “Why No Tobacco” and is directed primarily to boys, although it is quite evident that Mr. Welcher is not particular to “the weed” in any form. The reverend gentleman is evidently doing a good work in discouraging smoking among children and bears many testimonials from prominent educators and others.
• The Mountain Home Telephone Company yesterday participated in the unique tribute of respect which was paid to the memory of Dr. Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, that wonderful contrivance which is today considered an absolutely and indispensable necessity. In conjunction with every telephone in the United States and Canada, the cords were drawn in the local office and all telephone communication was suspended for one minute from 7:25 to 7:26. Each operator, with eyes on the clock, watched the second hand reach 7:25 daylight saving time and, exactly on the second, the cord was pulled. Like a flash, all telephone communication, both local and long distance, was cut off. People who were holding local conversations stood amazed as a word was chopped in two as though cut with a knife. At 7:26, the plugs were again inserted and the interrupted conversation was resumed. During the interval, short though it was, there was a continual flashing of the signals on the switchboard from people who wished to call for numbers, but these were completely ignored until the tribute of silence had been paid to the wonderful old man who made telephonic conversation possible.
• One of the largest parades that has ever been held at the Barracks took place yesterday afternoon when the candidates of the Citizens’ Military Training Camp and the 26th Infantry marched out on the campgrounds. The well-known infantry band furnished several excellent marches and the candidates kept in good marching over. Nearly in the center of the field was a square, marked off for the purpose of displaying the C.M.T.C. colors, and having a conspicuous place for the speaker of the day. Col. C.D. Roberts, the Post Commandant, opened the program by giving a very interesting talk on Plattsburgh and the Training Camp. He stated that Plattsburgh is a very historical city and that it was the scene of the last, great invasion into the United States. The colonel stated that this was the ideal locality for training young Americans and at the present time, the Barracks afforded an excellent course of instruction in military tactics.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
