Lookback: Week of Aug. 17 to Aug. 24

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Air traffic in the Plattsburgh area is expected to increase during the next few months because of extensive FB-111 training flights from Plattsburgh Air Force Base. Major Leary L. Johnson, director of safety, said the training flights coupled with the already existing KC-135 Stratotanker and transient air traffic will create about 11,000 aircraft operations per month. Johnson stated that the military traffic and civil aircraft traffic in the area could possibly constitute a major problem of airspace saturation in the immediate area surrounding Plattsburgh Air Force Base. The base information officer states that the air traffic can create a serious hazard to light aircraft because of the greater potential for mid-air collisions. The Air Force has made several recommendations for pilots when operating near the base including observing the “see and be seen” visual flight concept and, when flying into and out of airfields adjacent to the base, observing the letters of agreement in effect.
• President Nixon’s moves to halt inflation and strengthen the economy are popular with Rouses Point’s “Man on the Street.” Nine Rouses Pointers voiced their opinion on the matter Wednesday afternoon and all are happy with the price and wage freezes, the new tax on imports and the lifting of the excise tax on certain U.S. manufactured items. James Carr described the moves as “excellent” and said “I don’t think the wage and price freeze will be permanent, but U.S. products such as automobiles, radios and the like will now be competitive with foreign manufactured items here.” Scott Bosley doesn’t care for the 90-day period that was invoked, although he does like the moves themselves. “The 90 days, if that’s all the wage price freeze lasts for, would just about delay the inevitable. I think it should be of a more permanent nature, with flexibility.”
• Clinton Community College will know early in 1972 — probably by February — whether Bellarmine at Bluff Point is to be its permanent campus. The college president, Dr. Alfred B. Light, made the forecast at a recent meeting of the trustees. Light thought it likely that a State University evaluation team would be on the Bluff Point site this fall. At that meeting, the trustees also received from the county legislators a resolution agreeing to Bluff Point as the college’s campus and authorizing its purchase from the Bluff Point Golf and Country Club for $1.045 million.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• “Rumors are inevitable,” Dr. Leo F. Schiff, Plattsburgh’s health officer, said last evening in answer to a query relative to the rumored existence of infantile paralysis in Plattsburgh, and he added that, so far as is known, there are no cases in the county. In view of an existing epidemic of polio in Montreal and other Canadian cities, Dr. Schiff said there has been a natural tendency to believe that Plattsburgh, only a short distance from that metropolis, could not escape. Public fears, probably, have been enhanced by the fact that hundreds of Canadian tourists are visiting Plattsburgh each week and participating in the city’s recreational facilities, especially at the bathing beach. Asked about the rumored closing of the municipal beach, Dr. Schiff said that no such step is contemplated. “If any polio cases develop here,” the health officer said, “it is our intention of keeping the public informed. We will take the public into our confidence through press releases when and if cases occur. There is no immediate need for alarm.”
• With the eight-week summer session coming to a close tomorrow, Plattsburgh State Teachers College administrators are turning their attention to handling the heaviest enrollment in the institution’s history when the fall semester begins September 9. Center of interest at the moment is action to obviate any possible house problem resultant from an on-campus registration certain to run at least fifty beyond last fall’s record-breaking total, Miss Alice K. Lewis, dean of women, said. Miss Lewis has launched a definite campaign to obtain additional rooms for prospective students. Particular needs, she said, exists for light-housekeeping facilities, and she is asking all persons with suitable spare rooms to community with her at the college.
• Papers in the transfer-tax proceedings in the estate of Jean. M. Fulton, who died in the city on Feb. 21, 1945, filed in the office of the Clinton County Surrogate show a gross value for the estate of $1,000,801.79, it was learned yesterday. By her will, dated June 14, 1940, in New York City, Mrs. Fulton left her entire estate, after payment of debts and funeral expenses, to her son, Alexander H. Fulton, who lives at his late mother’s home at 34 MacDonough Street.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• William K. Moore, of Company K, who lives in Brooklyn,won the three-mile race held by the Citizens Military Training Camp Saturday. The course ran from Halseys Corners, through the city streets and around the Post parade grounds. Moore trailed for a major portion of the distance, but by a remarkably last-minute spurt came in ahead. James D. Pond of Crown Point came in second, with Hubert Birrell of Spencer in third. There were 94 entries for the race. The 800 young men at the camp are entering the home stretch of their training. This week is the final week. The camp will officially close on Monday, Sept. 5.
• Can Lang come back? Fight fans at the Post and in the city are asking themselves this question. Several weeks ago, Lang was knocked out by Contie in a fast scrap./ In the fistic circle, it is a well-known, though somewhat trite saying that “they never come back.” But other boxes have proven that the saying is too general. They do come back sometimes. Lang will try to show tonight at the Post Stadium that he can come back. In order to state a real comeback, the defeated fighter cannot sulk, mope and bewail his hard luck. Above all, he must engage in arduous training. Indeed, more arduously than he ever trained before. And Lang has been doing it. Therein lies one reason why his friends sincerely believe that he will win tonight’s scrap.
• “The American Army prevented the Allies from being beaten. If it hadn’t been for the American Army, the Allies would have lost. Chances are they would not have won. In these highly significant words, Gen. John J. Pershing, America’s premier Commander, addressing the 800 men of the Citizens Military Training Camp on the historic Parade Grounds, paid a remarkable tribute to American courage and valor. “In my opinion,” the general continued, “it was the best army that ever wore shoe leather.” The address was delivered immediately after Gen. Pershing had inspected the embryo soldiers and had witnessed a review staged in his honor. Everywhere in the city, he was greeted with the utmost enthusiasm and, everywhere, the general expressed his entire satisfaction with the progress of training at the camp.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
