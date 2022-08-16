50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Thomas Anderson of Turkey Trot, Tenn., the American Party candidate for vice president, will be in Plattsburgh Friday. Anderson will hold a press conference that day at Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge. It will be followed by a luncheon open to the general public. Anderson is editor and publisher of a number of agricultural magazines. He is a widely known public speaker and is noted for his hard-line conservative editorials. Anderson is second man on the American Party ticket, headed by presidential candidate Rep. John Schmitz of Southern California.
• The superintendent of the Peru Central School District has recommended construction of a 1,200 student middle school as a solution to the district’s shortage of classroom space. Dr. Phillip R. Bonner says enrollment projections indicate a shortage of nearly 1,000 student spaces for the coming year. With total enrollment for 1972-73 expected to reach nearly 4,450 and with the capacity of regular school facilities about 3,500, extra children will be accommodated by split sessions and the use of rooms in the bus garage. But this is only a temporary solution to the space problem, Bonner added, and at best should serve only as a stopgap measure to allow the voters time to decide on providing adequate facilities for the district.
• Col. Charles D. Gunn, former commander of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, has been presented the Legion of Merit for exceptionally outstanding service to the United States in Southeast Asia. Gunn distinguished himself as commander of the 377th Air Base Wing at Tan Son Nhut AB, from July 1971 through April 1972. He was cited for his direction of diverse functions of the largest and most complex base in the Vietnam warzone. Gunn, who went to Tan Son Hnut from Plattsburgh in June 1971, is a World War II veteran and holds the aeronautical rating of command pilot.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The Community Service Committee of the Clinton County Chapter, American Red Cross announced this week that the Board of Directors of the AuSable Forks Rotary Club has voted to purchase and present a portable record-playing and broadcasting outfit to the Red Cross at Sunmount. Formerly, the patients at the veterans hospital made use of a similar outfit borrowed from a Tupper Lake dealer. Quiz programs — in which the patients themselves broadcast from bed — and phonograph records make the time pass rapidly for the men.
• Bobby Sheehy, 13, of Camp Red Cloud, Tuesday completed one of the longest marathon swims on Lake Champlain when he entered the water at 10:45 a.m., and covered 10 and one-half miles before being ordered from the water by camp authorities at 9:15 p.m. Sheehy, who hails from Garden City, L.I., began his long-distance marathon from St. Albans Point, Vt., to within 1,500 yards of Camp Red Cloud, Long Point, when darkness forced his removal from the water. It marked the second time in as many summers that Bobby has performed a long-distance swimming feat. Last summer, he swam from Grand Isle, Vt., to Camp Bed Cloud, a distance of about three and one-half miles.
• State Police of Troop B in northern New York yesterday were equipped with radio facilities for the first time in the troop’s history. Nearly all cars and the troop’s four zone stations at Keeseville, Herrings, Canton and Malone are fully equipped with the devices that will permit station-to-station, car-to-station and car-to-car transmission. Vehicles which are still without the facilties will have them within the next two weeks, it is expected. Members of the troop have been receiving radio instruction for several weeks. Under the new setup, now statewide, apprehension of criminals should be much more prompt than by the telephone system, unavoidably subject at times to delays. Installations were made by the New York Telephone Company.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Great interest is being taken in the publication of the Citizens’ Military Training Camp booklet which is a souvenir of the camp. Over one hundred candidates attended a meeting last evening and made plans for the publication of the booklet. Many of these men have had newspaper experience with college, high school and army papers and they promise to publish one of the best camp booklets in the country.
• The expression “gala day” has been used to such an extent that it has almost lost its significance, but there are occasions when there is no other description that exactly fits. The Hospital Day Exercises at the Champlain Valley Hospital yesterday afternoon was one of them. At the very least, the number of persons who visited the hospital is estimated at well over a thousand. The occasion was something more than a hospital day in the accepted sense of the word, for it embodied many features that served to show the remarkable progress of this wonderful institution. One of the outstanding events of the afternoon was the introducing of the public to the new Merkel Pathological Laboratory. Its benefit in case of emergency is diagnosing diseases and supplying the information that will lead to the speedy combating of diseases in their incipient stages.
• A letter sent to the Daily Press from E.W. Wendell, Clinton County engineer of the State Highway Department, should be of great interest to the people of the City of Plattsburgh and its vicinity, giving as it does an idea of the remarkable automobile tourist traffic passing through at the present time. On the Lake Shore Road, in the vicinity of the Catholic Summer School, there were over 1,000 vehicles traveling the road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on August 11th and on the 12th there were 1,150. On the other gateway of the city, which is just north of the Halsey’s Corners on the highway leading to Montreal, there were 1,101 vehicles on the 11th and 1,112 on the 12th.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.