50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• William J. LeClair, chief of the U.S. Customs Party in the Laos-U.S. Customs Program, showed the U.S. Customs border inspection station at Champlain to the director of Laotian Customs on Monday. LeClair is a native of Champlain and was on the staff at the Champlain Customs before going to Washington, D.C., in August 1971, as an operations officer. In November 1971, he went to Laos. The LeClair family lives in Champlain on Route 9, and so LeClair has been able to include a trip home in his tour with the Lao Customs Director. Under President Nixon’s Diplomatic Initiative Program, Laos became the first country to establish a cooperative customs operation in Southeast Asia to impede the flow of narcotics as closely as possible to its source, LeClair explained. “Laos is a small country, and I want to show Mr. Nanthathammike one of our operations similar in size and type to Laos,” he said. They plan to tour the St. Lawrence Seaway, which is comparable to the Mekong River along the west border of Laos. Also, they will go to Laredo, Texas, San Ysidro, Calif., and Honolulu, Hawaii. LeClair went to Laos in November 1971 when the Royal Lao Government Anti-Narcotics Law became effective. He has been in charge of implementing the course of action formulated in consultation with Laos Customs, the U.S. Embassy, and USAID representatives. The initial phase began in February 1972. A blitz-type approach placed emphasis on “The Golden Triangle Area,” where the borders of Burma, Laos, and Thailand meet 2,500 feet above sea level, and opium poppies have long been the major crop.
• Col. John B. Cogburn has been named commander of the 380th Combat Support Group, effective immediately. As such, he becomes the new base commander at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, succeeding Col. Edward M. McDonald. Cogburn moves up from his position as base deputy commander, a post he has held since his arrival here in October 1971. Lt. Col. Donald A. Doran, a colonel selectee, will replace Cogburn as base deputy commander. Cogburn was born in Washington, Ga., and is a 1965 graduate of the University of Omaha, Neb. He entered pilot training as an aviation cadet in 1943 after enlisting in the United States Army. He earned his pilot’s wings and his commission as a 2nd lieutenant on March 11, 1945. After a year of active duty, he remained in the active reserve from February 1946 to March 1951, retaining combat-ready status in the B-26. During this time, he was a commercial pilot.
• The Plattsburgh Plaza Shopping Center will be expanded next spring, according to its new owners. The extent of the expansion hasn’t been determined yet, however. Norris MacFarland, who operates a Latham construction firm, and Howard C. Nolan Jr., an Albany attorney, head a syndicate that has bought the shopping center. MacFarland told the Press-Republican by telephone Tuesday that ownership will change hands “within the next 30 days.” He said expansion is definitely in the future, but work hasn’t begun yet in specific planning. He did say that more stores will be added. However, he didn’t know whether they would be built on the site currently encompassing the plaza on Upper Cornelia Street or if more land would have to be purchased.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• A baby shark measuring slightly more than two feet is expected to be displayed in front of the company store at A.H. Marshall, 84 Margaret Street, sometime this morning. A twelve-year-old Andrew Speare Jr., son of a Chazy physician, caught the shark Sunday in Buzzard’s Bay, off Cape Cod. The youth was with a party that was fishing for anything — anything that is, but sharks. An A. H. Marshall Company employee said that it would be the first time that a shark had ever been displayed at the store.
• A yearling deer, driven into the water by a shepherd dog, was seen by campers at Nichols Point, Cherry Landing, yesterday forenoon and, with the assistance of Game Protector Ralph H. Milne, the dog was driven away and the deer fled to safety. Reaching the lake with the dog close behind, the deer swam some distance from shore. The dog, also taking to the water, swam but a short distance. The deer, as if realizing man’s friendliness, returned to shore, tired and staggering. It laid in a patch of woods for a time and, at the approach of the game protector, fled, apparently none the worse for the experience.
• With the aid of a barn door, a state trooper, and two hours of strenuous work, Monica Wychuck of Witherbee was rescued from a swamp after being mired in mud up to her waist for more than three hours yesterday afternoon. The mishap occurred when the 55-year-old woman and a feminine companion, along with two youths, Rolin Carr, 15, and John Douckum, went berrying on Harris Hill between Moriah and North Hudson. About 2:15 p.m., the Wychuck woman and the two youngsters became separated from her companion. The companion, not identified, called for state police aid in the search for the three missing members of the group. Cpl. George Hanby of the Port Henry state police sub-station found the missing group at about 3:30 p.m., the two youths helplessly standing by with Monica Wychuck mired in the swamp up to her waist. Locating a barn door to aid in the rescue operation, Cpl. Hanby edged the door over the surface of the swamp to the helpless woman and aided her in returning to dry ground. The woman was uninjured and returned to her home.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Lt. Thomas Brooks, U.S. Army Air Service, and Major Frank Wandle, Recreation Officer of the 1923 C. M. T. C. have all the reason in the world to believe that they are the luckiest men in Plattsburgh today. After crashing to the ground in an airplane traveling at the rate of over sixty miles per hour yesterday morning while attempting to land, both men miraculously escaped serious injury and, possibly death. After scouting over Cumberland Bay for three hours in a DeHavilland army plane to locate the body of Albert W. Kampmann, who drowned on Sunday, the two officers decided to land. Owing to wind conditions and cross currents, Lt. Brooks was unable to right his plane on the parade ground at the Post, and having been told not to land near the Lozier Field again by the owner of a large field there, the pilot aimed his machine towards Halsey’s Corners.
• When the general store at Lyon Mountain conducted by the Chateaugay Ore and Iron Company was opened early yesterday morning, it was discovered that burglars during either Monday evening or early Tuesday morning had attempted to force or blow open the safe in the store. The robbers were foiled in their attempt and only attempted to bore some holes in the old steel door and had evidently either been scared away or else had been forced to give up their attempt due to the fact that one of the drills used in boring through the door broke. It was found that they had tampered with both doors to the vault and on the outside of one of these holes were seen where the thugs had attempted to make holes for nitroglycerin. There was evidence that one of the drills had broken, probably the reason that the robbers gave up the attempt.
• The new furniture store of W.E. Carroll at 29-31 Bridge Street has been formally opened. It is one of the finest equipped furniture stores in Northern New York and the improvements made by this enterprising firm greatly add to the appearance of Bridge Street, which has taken on considerable improvement within the last few months. Mr. Carroll purchased a property in the rear of his store and has erected an addition of three stories and a basement. A morgue is located in the basement in connection with his undertaking business. On the second floor is a showroom and chapel. The other floors are taken up for the displaying of furniture. Each room is used to display a certain line of furniture. Kitchen and dining room furniture may be seen in one of the rooms. Another room displays bedroom furniture while still another displays living room furniture. This is an important and desirable feature as those wishing to furnish their homes may be shown any kind of furniture they wish to good advantage.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.