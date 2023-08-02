50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Construction of a 50-unit housing project in the Village of Rouses Point is proposed in a memorandum of agreement which the Board of Trustees authorized Mayor Shepherd Colonna to sign Monday night. Colonna presented the draft of agreement with the New York State Urban Development Corp. as approved by James Keable, acting as village attorney. The agreement provides that a housing project of approximately 50 units will be built as rapidly as possible on a site to be selected. The Urban Development Corp. will carry out immediate studies including engineering and architectural reports. The state agency will establish a community advisory committee, acquire a site, construct and install on-site utilities, obtain all local and public approvals necessary and direct local departments and agencies involved.
• A Plattsburgh cooperative for oil spill cleanup has just been joined by Plattsburgh Air Force Base: It is hoped that the base’s manpower, combined with the co-op’s equipment, will provide protection against serious environmental damage in the event of a spill. James Smith, general manager of the Augsbury Terminals Co. of Plattsburgh, announced at the PAFB oil spill seminar this week that the base has joined the six-firm co-op. The co-op, called the Lake Champlain Oil Spill Committee, has a total of 1,000 feet of boom to contain a spill, 150 bags of absorbent to soak up oil lost in a spill and a boat, motor and trailer. The co-op, formed Aug. 29, 1970, has had the equipment and not the manpower, Smith said. The base had the manpower, but not the equipment.
• “We’re well-supplied, well-manned and I don’t think he’s got too much to call upon in the matter of reserves. If the weather goes bad, he’s got problems.” State Police Maj. Francis Stainkamp said Monday of the Adirondack manhunt of Robert Garrow Sr. Stainkamp reaffirmed his belief that Garrow, a 37-year-old former convict from Syracuse, was still in the Hamilton County area. He is wanted in the July 29 murder of Philip Domblewski, 18, of Schenectady, who was stabbed to death near here. Two troopers standing 50 yards away spotted Garrow last Thursday standing at the edge of the woods off Route 8, but the man ignored a call to throw down his 30-30 rifle and instead darted back into the woods, the major said. Asked why the troopers had not captured the man, Stainkamp replied: “Have you been up in this area? It’s not Central Park.” The search by 150 troopers, aided by sheriff’s deputies. forest rangers, bloodhounds and helicopters, concentrated on a 135-square mile area just south of here, the major said. The bloodhounds occasionally picked up Garrow’s scent, he reported.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Seventeen newspaper and magazine writers and officials of the Republic Steel Corporation were entertained yesterday, the highlight of their visit to northeastern New York being a trip deep into the heart of the iron ore bed at Lyon Mountain. The group will move south into Essex County today where they will inspect Republic’s holdings at Port Henry. Republic Steel’s ore bed field at Lyon Mountain was thoroughly explored and operations which have been almost continuous since ore was discovered in the area more than 160 years ago were explained. The operations have naturally changed greatly and it was this phase of the industry which held the interest of the group. The writers arrived by train in Plattsburgh and Malone early yesterday morning and were transported to Lyon Mountain by motor. Last night the writers were guests of Republic Steel at dinner served at the Hotel Witherill.
• Two youths who escaped Wednesday morning at 5 o’clock from the Weeks School, a state reformatory at Vergennes, Vt., were taken into custody near Port Henry at 9:30 a.m. yesterday by New York state police and returned to Vermont officials. Trooper L. J. Robinson of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Port Henry said that he observed Rene Richard Whitney, 16, of Burlington, and Mahlon Henry Pate, 17, of Montpelier, walking along a highway south of Port Henry. Robinson, in a state police prowl car, stopped to question the youths. He took them into custody for further questioning after getting only “double talk,” he said. The trooper said that the pair proceeded down Otter Creek after escaping from the Weeks School. They allegedly stole a boat to cross the stream, and then made their way to the mouth of the creek on Lake Champlain. They then stole a boat and outboard motor, Robinson related, and made their way to Arnold’s Bay on the Vermont side of the lake opposite Westport, where they reportedly took another boat and motor. The two youths proceeded to an island in the lake, the officer said, and then broke into a second camp, taking clothing and a sleeping bag. They crossed to the New York shore, abandoning their boat and sleeping on shore until dawn. At that time, they proceeded to the highway and commenced hitch-hiking. Robinson turned the pair over to Trooper Alan Chandler of the Vermont State Police and Sheriff Ralph Sweet of Addison County.
• Bert Anson, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Anson of Moffittsville, had an experience Wednesday afternoon that he will not soon forget. Bert wandered off into the fields near his home, carrying a small pail after receiving his mother’s permission to look for blackberries. Bert reached the patch and found the berries ripe and tasty. He proceeded to pick some. It was some minutes before he became aware that someone else was picking berries in the same patch. He looked up and there was a black bear. Needless to say that young Anson hot-footed it for home, a badly scared child. Meanwhile Mr. Bruin paid no attention to the boy and continued gorging himself on the ripe berries. A posse organized quickly failed to find any trace of the bear, however. Bert is staying near the house now.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• A special detachment of State Troopers has been signed by Capt. George Paul Dutton, district superintendent at Albany, to protect the quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry, automobiles, accessories, and merchandise to be displayed at the first annual Saranac Lake Exposition, Auto and Trade Show Saranac Lake Garage. Captain Dutton’s troopers will cooperate with the local police force of Chief Frank Sheldon during the entire run of the American Legion project, patrolling the three floors of the newly constructed garage, and maintaining order among the thousands of visitors expected to throng to Saranac Lake during the latter half of next week. Special arrangements have been made to extend a fitting welcome to Gov. Alfred E. Smith’s special representative, Supreme Court Justice Edward J. McGoldrick, who has been delegated by the governor to officially open the exposition, a previously made engagement of considerable importance, rendering it impossible for Governor Smith to attend in person. The governor has expressed his intention however, of coming to Saranac Lake the following week as a guest of the two American Legion Posts, sponsors of the enterprise.
• Plattsburgh crowded yesterday with residents and visitors attracted here by Dollar Day. Merchants with scarce a dissenting voice, united in declaring that the first day of the Dollar Day two-day schedule had been an unqualified success. Some of them declared that it was the best Dollar Day ever held in this city. The less enthusiastic did not hesitate to classify it as one of the best. Most of the merchants said they had hardly an idle moment in the whole day. The rush commenced early and reached its peak in afternoon. Those who visited declared that, in spite of the rush, the service was very good. The merchants made preparations in advance to handle the expected crowds and there was little confusion. Today will also be Dollar Day. Most of the merchants declared last night that while inroads had been made on the bargains they were offering, they were by no means exhausted. Many said they would renew their efforts today to attract the hundreds were unable to attend yesterday.
• Ten Smiths, not one of them related to another, and themselves tent mates in Company “F” of the Citizens Military Training Camp at the Barracks. The strange feature of this unrelated Smith organization is that they are all about the same size, all Husky young men about 5 feet 8 inches in height, and eight of them have been formed into one squad. Company “F” also has a Schmidt and a Smithling on its roster, but these are not included in this company of Smiths.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
