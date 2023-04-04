50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Some don’t believe it had any effect. Some plan to continue. But regardless of what side they took on the meat boycott, Plattsburgh housewives polled Sunday indicated an active interest in the question. The national meat boycott was held from April 1 to April 8 to protest rapidly rising meat prices. “It’s pretty obvious that people can live without meat,” said Phyillis Burke of Plattsburgh. “You can get just as much protein from eggs, milk and cheese.” Mrs. Arthur DeGrandpre of 107 Court St. said she would continue boycotting meat. “I think it’s the only way we have of expressing ourselves,” she said. Dorothy Bourlier of 1 Onondaga Lane agreed. She described the boycott as the “only way housewives can fight back.”
• The Town of Altona should not fall under the jurisdiction of the Adirondack Park Agency, according to the town supervisor. The town board has officially joined a movement to stop passage of the APA’s master plan for land use and development by trying to have it declared unconstitutional. Town Supervisor Keith Clark said Monday that Altona should not be included within the blue line marking APA jurisdiction because he has not been informed of the agency’s plans for the town. He showed a letter that he received from the APA that wasn’t even sent to the right address. Clark also received a letter from Paul Stapely, president of the Adirondack Park Association, appealing with Clark to join a move to have the APA plan declared unconstitutional.
• The Lake Champlain Committee is getting restless over misuses of Valcour Island. Last week, Roderic Giltz, co-chairman of the committee, called for the Department of Environmental Conservation to formulate a plan to regulate recreation on the island. DEC regional director William Petty of Saranac Lake told the Press-Republican that a plan is being drawn up. Giltz explained that jurisdiction over the island changed last year from the Thousand Islands Park Commission to the DEC by a bill in the state legislature. Giltz himself favored the change because he saw the DEC as a more competent policeman over the island. Petty said of the island that “as with any of our public campsites, we need good housekeeping and protection from vandals and fire. It’s a historic site for us.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Construction of new border facilities on the recently completed dual-lane Canadian highway which crosses the border near Champlain may be undertaken this year, Rep. Dean P. Taylor of the 33rd Congressional District has been advised through government channels by the Bureau of Customs. Delay in erection of the Champlain facilities has been caused by difficulty in acquiring title to the proposed site, owing to a legal technicality.
• Only 17 out of 70 upstate New York municipalities of 10,000 or more population achieved the immunization of 70 percent or more of their preschool population against diphtheria last year. In Plattsburgh, 36 percent of the children under five years of age were immunized during 1947. Forty percent were immunized in 1946. The number of cases of diphtheria statewide is still considerably above the number reported in the period of 1940 through 1944, when an average of only 65 cases occurred yearly. In 1946, there were 330 cases and 30 deaths; in 1947, there were 200 cases and 12 deaths. So far this year, a total of 35 cases have been reported to the State Health Department. “No child should die of diphtheria,” Dr. Herman E. Hilleboe, state commissioner of health, said. “Parents should see that their own children are properly immunized and should also encourage immunization in the community until at least 70 percent of all preschool children are protected against the disease.”
• Reaction to the parking meters on the first day of their operation was described yesterday by police as “generally favorable.” Violators escaped with only warning tickets, a practice that will be continued for two weeks except in the case of anyone persistently disregarding regulations laid down for their use. Police Chief Clifford Fleming said that 30 of the meters installed had been damaged by having their glass slots pushed in. In 10 instances, Fleming said, the slots were damaged by persons who mistakenly took them for coin inserts. The balance, he indicated, were willfully damaged. Penalties ranging from $1 to $50 and to one to 50 days in jail will be imposed on anyone purposely damaging the meters, Fleming said.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Nine students of Mount Assumption Institute spent their Easter week vacation on a hike of more than 100 miles through the northern part of Clinton County and as far north as St. John, P.Q. On their jaunt, the party in charge of one of the teachers of the Institute stopped at West Chazy, Rouses Point, Lacolle, Stottsville, Grant Ligne and St. John’s. The boys boarded trains at intervals. With ideal weather for the occasion, the hikers were warmly welcomed by the Sisters of Mercy at Rouses Point, Rev. Father Victor of Chazy and Mr. and Mrs. F. McCormick of St. John’s. After their few days of outing, they will resume their studies beginning when school re-opens.
• Starting from New York City at 9:20 a.m. yesterday morning, Lt. S.M. Connell of the Air Service Station in Mitchell Field, L.I., arrived at Plattsburgh Barracks at 11:40 a.m., making the distance in little more than two hours. After landing at the parade ground, the pilot of the machine looked over the Lozier field in the north section of the city, where it is expected that planes will land during the summer months. Lt. Connell pilots a De Havilland 4-B machine which is equipped with the famous Liberty motor. This flying craft is one of the finest in its class, having a radio propeller attached to it and other new devices. This is the first aeroplane to fly over Plattsburgh for several months and many residents were surprised to hear the buzzing sound of the motor in the air. A blue flag, won in a recent exhibition at Mitchell field, was attached to the tail of the machine.
• The freedom of A.E. Timmons from the county jail on Saturday was of short duration. On the pretense of wishing to use the telephone early Saturday evening, Timmons escaped from one of the side doors in the courthouse and beat a hasty retreat up Elm Street. A few hours afterwards, he was back in the jail, having been caught on the highway two miles from Beekmantown Corners by Officer Deputy Henry Bruso and Rufus Day, son of Sheriff S. Arthur Day. The condition of the fields, being filled with ice and water, led the authorities to believe that Timmons would not attempt to go by any other route than by the highways. Later, a telephone message was received that a man matching Timmons’ description had been seen near the county home. Timmons was being held for the grand jury on a charge of robbery. He will now probably be charged with jail breaking.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
