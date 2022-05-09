EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to obligations working on different upcoming projects, Night Editor Ben Rowe was unable to produce the Lookback column over these past two weeks. The columns for the weeks of April 26 to May 3 and May 3 to May 10 will be published this week along with the regularly scheduled Lookback column for May 10 to May 17.
50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Financing public education in Plattsburgh and problems with the junior high school continued to occupy the top spot in the thinking of six candidates for the city school board who participated in an election forum Tuesday night. The forum was conducted by the League of Women Voters at the senior high school using the same format as for last year’s event. But the format wasn’t the only thing that was similar to the 1971 forum. This year, six candidates for five positions pretty much agreed they were faced with the same problems as confronted last year’s candidates — finances and the junior high building. An added factor this year was the impending referendum for a new middle school, but most of the candidates dealt with this in the same breath as the junior high school.
• Construction of 10 new motel units at the Anchorage Hotel-Motel on Lake Street in Rouses Point is expected to start within the next couple of days. Owner Percy Bosley said a double-decker facility is planned. Bosley said each unit will have inside dimensions of 13’ by 24’ making them considerably larger than the 12’ by 20’s in his present motel. The new facility will be constructed east-west, facing Academy Street, Bosley said.
• The first military review of the year at Plattsburgh Air Force Base will take place today at 2 p.m. at the old base parade ground. Seven persons will be decorated as part of the ceremonies. Four will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross. Three others will receive the Bronze Star Medal.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Four-year terms for future mayors and members of the Board of Aldermen were in the offing last night as the Common Council approved Local Law No. 4 of 1947, an amendment to the city charter which in 1902 set terms for the mayor and aldermen at two years. The law will go into effect visibly on Jan. 1 of next year, when the mayor and aldermen elected during the 1947 Fall elections take office. Adoption by the Council last night is not final, but is almost certain to go unchallenged. A public hearing on the law will be held at City Hall at 7:30 p.m. May 12, but like the majority of public hearings held in the city probably will be attended by no one except the mayor and members of the Council. The change will mark the first departure from the traditional two-year terms since they were inaugurated 45 years ago.
• More than 200 farmers attended a series of ditch-blasting demonstrations held at farms in the county Monday and Tuesday under the sponsorship of the Clinton County Farm Bureau. Charles Zechman, DuPont representative, conducted the demonstration of ditching with dynamite. He was assisted by Edwin Bell, county farm agent. The spectators seemed most im- pressed, Bell said yesterday, by the ease and speed of the method, which eliminates most of the labor from the task of getting lip drainage facilities. Bell cautioned farmers that they must be licensed to possess dynamite and advised any farmers who are interested in applying the method on their own farms to contact him before completing plans. Farmers can enroll for the ditching practice under AAA, thus ensuring they will receive payment for the practice, through the Farm Bureau office. Arrangements to bring two professional blasters to the county for full-time work in ditching have been launched by the extension office, Bell said.
• Republic Steel Corp., faced with a shortage of ore through dissipation of deposits in Minnesota’s Mesabi range, is considering expansion of its Adirondack holdings as a source of supply for all its plants in the Great Lakes area. With its Lyon Mountain development already producing enough to supply all the needs of Republic’s Lackawanna plant, the corporation is in the process now of acquiring more Adirondack property and is prepared to go to great lengths to develop it as a substitute for the Lake Superior source. Such development presumably means an outlay of millions of dollars for beneficiation plants, transportation facilities and other installations. Every steel company which has plants in the Great Lakes region is now looking around for new sources of supply. Geologists and metallurgists estimate that the Mesabi — the fabulous El Dorado of iron ore veins — is pretty well played out. It has 20 years or so left, a long time in a man’s life, perhaps, but a short span, as measured by the multi-billion dollar steel industry.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• “Pussyfoot Johnson” is to speak in Plattsburgh. His address is scheduled for Friday, May 12, at the First Methodist Episcopal Church. Mr. Johnson will arrive from Albany, where he is to speak the previous evening. Johnson, who returned from India on Christmas Day, is making a tour of a number of cities, speaking for law enforcement and worldwide prohibition under direction of the World League Against Alcoholism. Johnson’s experience, in practically all civilized countries, have given him the belief that the entire world will be dry within a generation, perhaps by 1950. In every country he has visited, he says progress in temperance has been made, and there is a general feeling that other countries must go dry or they cannot compete with the United States.
• A small fire was discovered at about 9:30 last night at Plattsburgh Barracks. The fire was admitted to have been of incendiary origin. Captain McMullen, officer of the day, denied the report in circulation in the city during the evening that the fire bug had been captured and had made his escape. It was admitted that there was a suspect at the Barracks, but naturally the name was withheld, inasmuch as no arrest had been made. It was also denied that armed soldiers were searching the streets of the city for an escaped fire bug and one soldier carrying a gun on Broad St. informed an inquirer that it was none of his business what he was doing. The Service Company, in whose quarters last night’s fire was discovered, is in the long barrack building just south of the guard house.
• Plattsburgh is apparently assured of Daylight Saving this summer as the result of the action taken by the Common Council last evening in laying on the table a request to repeal the daylight saving ordinance by representatives of the Clinton County Pomona Grange and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineer and Firemen. After listening to public arguments for and against the measure, the council voted to lay the request on the table and, unless some action is taken today, the ordinance will go into effect tomorrow morning.
