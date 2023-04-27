50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Officials from the State Department of Transportation’s TOPICS program will be in Plattsburgh next week to take a first-hand look at the situation at the intersection of Cornelia Street and Cogan Avenue as well as other trouble areas in the city. Chief of Police Bernard Coryer told the Common Council Thursday that a traffic engineer from Watertown will also be in the area next week to take a look at the traffic situation. The action by the DOT stemmed from a Cornelia Street businessman’s letter to the council noting a lack of assistance by the city in the past and presently in attending to the traffic problem in that area.
• Gov. Rockefeller said Thursday he would veto today the bill that would delay for a year adoption of the Adirondack private land use and development plan as part of a compromise that is being worked out with North Country Republican leaders. Rockefeller said at a news conference here that he has \no intention\ of signing the delay bill into law and gave strong indications that he’s ready to use his considerable influence to push the controversial plan through the legislature over the opposition of North Country legislators. However, the governor’s staff has been meeting with GOP leaders from the Adirondacks, it was learned Thursday, in an effort to develop an eight-point compromise program that would ease taxes for property owners within the Adirondack Park preserve, increase tourism and create more state jobs for permanent residents of the park. The governor conceded that his insistence that the plan be adopted this year may “have some political ramifications, but he predicted the impact would be slight “when the people fully understand what we are trying to do.”
• The City of Plattsburgh is going to ask Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh for help in operating the Crete Memorial Civic Center. What the help would consist of is only speculative at this point. Plattsburgh Mayor Roland St. Pierre said that he will propose to the county and the town that they make some sort of contribution to the new center. He explained that he feels that since the town and the county will benefit from the center that they should help somehow. “I don’t have anything specific in mind,” he said, “I just want to find out what they will do.” The funding for construction is already arranged, so presumably any county and town assistance would be in the form of financing the operation of the facility.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Fifty years after the events attending American entry into the war against Spain in the final days of April 1898, 33 soldiers of the Spanish-American War still are carried on the active rolls of Clinton County veteran posts. Twenty-eight belong to the Stephen Moffitt Camp, United Spanish War Veterans, and 15 are members of the Edward and Moses Wells Post 125, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ten hold memberships in both. Nineteen are Plattsburgh residents. Three have entered national soldiers’ homes. At Champlain College’s administration building, formerly regimental headquarters at Plattsburgh Barracks, to the left of the second doorway, a plaque commemorates 10 deceased soldiers of the 21st Infantry, stationed here at the outbreak of the war, who fell at Santiago-de-Cuba on July 1, 1898. The memorial was erected in 1901 by the Plattsburgh Institute.
• Offering the viewpoint of a native of Palestine, Ammon Korkidhi gave a spirited talk last night before an audience composed of Champlain College faculty and students and Plattsburgh residents. The talk was sponsored by the college Hillel Foundation and International Relations Club. Korkidhi, at present a Syracuse newspaperman and instructor at Syracuse University, is a member of the Haganah and plans to return soon to military duties in Palestine. He gave firsthand information on the aims and activities of the Jews in Palestine. He traced the present Jewish-Arab conflict back to former imperialistic policies of the British, when they placed one faction against the other. The speaker said that he still holds that “the Palestine Arabs are not our enemy.”
• Completion of the installation of 768 spick-and-span, handsome new chairs in the Strand Theatre will be attained tomorrow, Manager James P. Malone said last night. The new seats are American Bodiform with upholstery of coral ringtone mohair and matching cavalon on the seat. The armrests are of coral. Their construction makes them most comfortable and increases one’s pleasure at the theatre. During the several days workmen have been employed at the project, the theatre has dispensed with matinees but, starting tomorrow, the matinees will be resumed. The feature film will be “Prince of Thieves” starring Jon Hall.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The Ford Service Station of this city, recently taken over by the Fouquet Garage Company under the management of Wallace Ricketson, has been moved to its new quarters on McDonough St., in what is known as the Fouquet House Garage Building, where a complete line of Ford cars, parts, tractors and tractor parts will be carried. The building has been thoroughly renovated and redecorated inside and out, new steel stock bins especially designed for the handling of Ford parts have been installed, new machinery will be installed as recommended by the Ford Service Department; all of which together with a force of competent men will greatly facilitate repair jobs and enable Ford owners to obtain prompt and efficient work.
• It has been announced that the steamer Ticonderoga will begin regular trips between Plattsburgh and Burlington on May 14. The steamer Vermont may begin its season on May 28, operating all along the lake to Montcalm and stopping at Plattsburgh. The ice went out of the lake on Monday, true to the predictions of Solomon Rickson, dock master for the Dock & Coal Company here, who predicted that it would break up between April 20 and 25. Automobilists will have no difficulty in crossing Lake Champlain this summer, as there will be as many as fourteen different ferries crossing the lake at intermediate points from the Canadian line to Benson Landing. The Champlain Transportation company will operate the most commodious ferry, being the steamers Ticonderoga and Vermont. Each of these boats will carry on average 20 cars. It is said that the Chateaugay, which has not been in operation for two years, will operate this season.
• In the words of the song that the Discussion Club members sing at their meetings: “It looks like a Big Night Tonight,” for this live organization as this is the night that the members of the club entertain the ladies who have served them their suppers during the past season. Every member who has ever attended one of these annual affairs or any lady who is privileged to be present will surely not miss the opportunity as it is an occasion the like of which is not duplicated at any other time. The club urges all men who have attended any of the sessions of the year to be present this evening without fail.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.