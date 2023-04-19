50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The two new patrol cars for the city police department have arrived and the two-tone colored squad cars will probably be Implemented in the department’s motor pool next week. The vehicles, which were purchased under state contract from a Malone car dealer who has authority to deliver state contract cars to this area, are being fitted with emergency lights and radios prior to becoming operational. They will replace two older vehicles currently being used by the department. Ward 3 Alderman Robert Griffin, also a member of the city safety committee, said that the two-tone colors are new to Plattsburgh as previous vehicles have been painted black. The color combinations, blue and white, were recommended to the Common Council by the safety committee. Bids were let out for the two vehicles a little over two months ago and awarded to the Malone firm. The two cars cost the city $2,600 and $2,700 respectively.
• Jewelry-making, color photography, fly fishing and springboard diving are the subjects of the four non-credit courses being offered at Plattsburgh State University College from late April through early June. As part of the public service mission of the College’s Office of Continuing Education, the directors of the non-credit course program survey the public to find out the kind of courses which will fill a “popular demand.” The photography course, titled “35 MM Color Transparencies” will be offered on Monday evenings and will help students improve their approach to 35 MM color slide photography and is appropriate for those who wish to get better results with travel and vacation slides.
• An annual Learning Festival with displays illustrating work done from Kindergarten through the sixth grade was held at St. Mary’s Academy recently in conjunction with parent teacher conferences and third term report cards. Sister Elaine Voyer, principal, was in charge and Sister Diane Gratton presented slides depicting activities of each class and a taped commentary.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• A new bread and cake bakery, which will cost $400,000 to erect and equip, will be built by the National Biscuit Company this year on the north side of Cornelia Street, adjoining Cumberland Motor Sales, Inc. When completed, the plant will give employment to 60 persons, including the present force. Products of the bakery will be distributed over an area embracing Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties from Elizabethtown to Malone to Rouses Point. At present, company products are manufactured and distributed from its bakery located at 9 South River Street.
• Three students at Champlain College have been arrested and as many as a dozen others may be taken into custody today as the result of an assault early Saturday morning upon a Plattsburgh policeman. Patrolman James Russell was identified as the victim of an attack by more than a dozen students when he sought to break up a fight near the York Hotel on City Hall Place. He suffered painful but not serious injuries. Patrolman Russell, recognized as one of the most courteous and “easy-going” members of the department, had been on patrol near City Hall Place.
• A capacity audience heard the Utah Centennial Chorus in a concert program Friday evening in the PSTC auditorium. This appearance terminated a series of concerts which they presented to Plattsburgh and vicinity audiences Friday morning and afternoon. The Centennial Chorus made a morning appearance at Chazy Central Rural School and in the afternoon presented its program at the Champlain College theater. Offerings of the chorus included sacred and classical selections, spirituals and other numbers. The 10-man group had sung before audiences throughout the country on a concert tour which has been in progress for the past year.
• 100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Hon. Charles Harrington, chairman of the Macdonough Memorial Committee, yesterday received a telegram from Col. J.R. Slattery, District Engineer of the U.S. Army at the Army Building in New York, stating that at the opening of the bids for the erection of the Macdonough Monument, the lowest proposal was for $135,000. The available funds are $120,000 and the hope is expressed that the contractors may be enabled to bring the work within that sum.
• Prohibition officers during the week destroyed the liquor valued at over $200,000, Canadian prices, at Rouses Point, Plattsburgh and Malone, the liquor being hauls which have been confiscated from bootleggers in the vicinity since the Volstead Act went into effect. Gin, whiskey and other liquor was taken from the basement of the post office building and destroyed, a total of 500 bottles being in the lot. At Rouses Point on Tuesday and Wednesday, the officers destroyed 25,000 bottles of liquor. The officers destroyed 15,000 quarts of liquor at Malone. Deputy United States Marshal Geo W. Andress accompanied the special agents.
• The Motor Vehicle Bureau of the State Tax Department is again calling the attention of automobile owners and chauffeurs to the new headlight regulations effective May 1st. In accordance with a list approved on Nov. 15, 1922, the headlight specifications of this concern have been adopted by all of New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland as well as New York. The new regulations provide that “all Motor Vehicles must be equipped with TWO headlights, with clean bright reflectors, free from rust and dents, and both lamps and lenses must be alike. Twenty-one candlepower, gas-filled bulbs only can be used.”
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.