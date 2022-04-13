50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The emphasis is on safety at the new FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego, says the plant’s namesake. James A. FitzPatrick, chairman of the New York State Power Authority, reports that one of the objectives of the plant is to provide safety factors in the nuclear reactors to protect the public. FitzPatrick was guest lecturer at an environmental public lecture Wednesday sponsored by the William H. Miner Institute for Man and His Environment series held at the Plattsburgh State University College. The new facility, which is one of the larger nuclear plants, situated on Lake Ontario in Oswego, is slated to become operational in 1973, providing the New York State authority can obtain an “operator’s permit” for the plant. FitzPatrick noted the nuclear power safety record — no injury accidents, no injury to the public, it is among the safest of all industries and radioactive wastes are insignificant.
• Plattsburgh State University College assumed maintenance responsibility for its new Life Sciences Building Friday. The structure, located near the corner of Broad Street and Draper Avenue, is diagonally opposite Hudson Hall, the college’s existing science facility. This adds up to semi-final acceptance of the building,” said J. Derek Allan, facilities planning coordinator at Plattsburgh. He noted that some equipment began moving into the building Thursday, but that faculty occupancy would come in approximately two weeks. Last spring’s strike by construction workers, coupled with delays in the equipment that occurred because of state-wide budget problems, resulted in a four month delay in occupancy. The new building is a four-story structure that will provide nine laboratories for biology, three for chemistry and 11 for faculty and student research. Other building features will include 25 office spaces for science faculty and four for psychology faculty; a large conference room: two seminar rooms; a scientific periodical reading room; a programmed instruction laboratory and a student lounge area.
• Personal greetings from Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare Elliot Richardson and congratulations for an almost unheard of feat were brought to the dedication of the new addition of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center by Dr. Roger O. Egeberg, consultant to the President. Dr. Egeberg, consultant to the president on health affairs and special assistant to the secretary of HEW, said that it is something of a feat in our times to have an effective merger of two hospitals, boards of directors and the other units of both.
75 YEARS AGO — 1942
• Passage of a resolution to appropriate $500 toward the expense of operating a vaccination clinic in the city early next month was approved by the Common Council at its weekly session at City Hall last night, and Mayor Tyrell promised Health Officer Dr. Leo F. Schiff that more funds would be forthcoming should the city’s Health Department find that appropriation insufficient. “I don’t think there should be a definite limit on the amount in an emergency of this storm,” the mayor told Dr. Schiff after the latter had cited the necessity of wholesale vaccination in the face of the smallpox threat. If we have to spend $5,000, we’ll spend it,” he added. The council was in quick and unanimous accord. A number of sites, most of them schools, will be utilized as clinic centers.
• The Catholic Summer School of America at Cliff Haven, delinquent for years on its water taxes, drew down the wrath of the mayor and Council for its failure to meet the obligation and on a motion of Alderman Demary of Ward 4, the city fathers approved a resolution to discontinue water service to the site May 1 unless school authorities make a settlement prior to that date. Mayor Tyrell remarked caustically that “all of us have to pay our water taxes or our service is discontinued,” and added, “I fail to see why the school shouldn’t meet its just obligations.” The school is years in arrears, the mayor added.
• In an advertisement in this morning’s issue, Roland Dumont announced the opening of the Dumont grocery store at Beekmantown Corners. Mr. Dumont, a resident of Beekmantown, planned to open the business prior to the outbreak of war. He purchased the William Gebo house and lot and began construction of a building for his store. War service interrupted and he entered the army, with which he served in the ETO for more than a year, attached to military intelligence. He was honorably discharged from service last December. Immediately, he set about to complete construction of a 24-by-30-foot building on a lot adjoining his home. The store, completely stocked with groceries, meats and merchandise, should be an added service to the residents of the area.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Two empty box cars of northbound freight No. 1050 were derailed at Westport yesterday afternoon and traffic was delayed for a time while the track was being cleared. The accident occurred at 5 o’clock and was caused from a brake being down and catching a switch. The accident blocked the main line and it was necessary to tip the cars over in order to clear the track. W.D. Sullivan was conductor of the train and A.W. Hedges was the engineer.
• If there were any who thought that the slogan “Get it at Jaques” was going to die with the conflagration of April 1st, when the Jaques Drug company’s store was destroyed, they were very much mistaken. The ruins were still burning briskly when Mr. Jaques found temporary quarters and proceeded to gather up the ends of his business. A few days later, negotiations were in progress with the Goldwater Pharmacy, with the result that the Jaques Drug Company became the owner of this prosperous business and, after spending a few days in inventory yesterday, assumed control of the store. Mr. Jaques has been in the drug business in Plattsburgh for thirty-four years and during that time has made many warm friends. The sympathy and letters of regret showered on him at the time of the disaster to his store were of the greatest encouragement to him and spurred him on to waste no time in vain regrets to begin at once on the work of re-establishing himself.
• The Altona election contest was resumed at the opening of the Supreme Court yesterday morning and occupied the time of the court until two o’clock, when the Court instructed the jury to find a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, James M. Casey, against Henry L. Carpenter, both of whom were candidates for supervisor of the town last fall. The fact that the verdict hinged on the use of an indelible pencil by mistake in one of the districts is a self-evident commentary on the care that is necessary in being absolutely certain that the election requirements are lived up to the slightest detail.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.