50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The Air Force will transfer 10 KC-135 supply aircraft from a soon-to-be-closed Massachusetts base to Plattsburgh Air Force Base, said Rep. Robert C. McEwen (R-30) Monday. The 10 new aircraft will be in addition to the 980th Bombardment Wing’s present two-tanked squadrons and two FB-111 bomber squadrons, McEwen said. In addition to the new aircraft scheduled to be transferred in September, the Air Force is assigning to Plattsburgh Air Force Base 264 more military personnel and 76 new civilians, said the congressman. The 10 KC-135 supply planes will be transferred from Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts, one of numerous military installations in the Bay State to suffer major cutbacks or total changes.
• The Press-Republican will publish from a new location Monday. Benjamin M. Turnbull, publisher and vice president of the daily newspaper, has announced that the Press-Republican business and editorial offices and production facilities will be located at 170 Margaret St. The complete facility — business offices, advertising departments, production, circulation, distribution, press facilities and newsprint storage will all be housed under one roof, he said. Today’s edition will be the last to be published at 55 Clinton St. “Final stages of the ‘Big Switch’ have been hectic, to say the least,” Turnbull said, “But I’m extremely pleased with the total display of employee cooperation and dedication which made the transition as smooth as possible.”
• The son-in-law of a Plattsburgh couple has been awarded a medal for “meritorious service” at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Air Force M.Sgt. James C. Alexander has received the Department of Defense Joint Service Commendation Medal at Offutt AFB. Alexander, a force services superintendent, was cited for his meritorious service with the U.S. Military Assistance command, Vietnam, at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, where all dining facilities were upgraded to first class dining halls. His wife, Betty, is the daughter of Mrs. Veronica Donivan of Garden City Trailer Court in Plattsburgh.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Roberta Wilkins, 22, of St. Johnsbury, and Edna Marie Mott, 19, of Rutland, escaped from the women’s reformatory last night. Sheriff Geno Franzoni said he believed the pair probably headed for New York State. Miss Wilkins was serving a term for burglary while MIss Mott was serving a term for grand larceny. Miss Mott escaped last January but was recaptured four days later in a Rutland department store while purchasing some clothes.
• Two Plattsburgh sportsmen currently vacationing in the South telephoned the Press-Republican last night from Havana, Cuba, to tell of having encountered a former Plattsburgh resident in the tropical metropolis. William “Red” Leonard and Myron “Mickey” Caplan, enroute to the American Bowling Congress in Detroit by way of Florida, met John Booth Jr., formerly of Plattsburgh and now of Miami, while sightseeing in Havana. Leonard said that he and Caplan had stayed at the famed Hotel Nacional. There was no bowling, but the pair witnessed a cockfight. They visited the Tropical Garden Farms as well as other points of interest.
• The new $150,000 YMCA building at Tahawus, a mining community of 1,1000 persons, was accepted from National lead Company yesterday afternoon by Ernest M. Ford, senior secretary of the New York State Executive Committee of the Young Men’s Christian Association and dedicated to the purpose of “making people better.” More than 1,000 visitors and members of the community were on hand for the ceremonies officially turning the building over to the YMCA. The building, containing a full-sized gymnasium, is used for movies and dances as well as sports events and church services. It also contains meeting rooms, a bowling alley, library, billiard room, banquet hall with kitchen, club rooms and a coffee shop. The building will serve as a community center for the families of National Lead employees who work here.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• All of the army fighters who are to participate in the boxing finals for the Second Corps Area titles arrived at Plattsburgh Barracks Sunday. Seven men representing the Central and Southern Posts of New York State and five pugilists from Northwestern New York will compete in the three-day meet. Friday night’s card, the initial one, will bring together mittmen of all classes in seven bouts. These men are closely matched in their respective classes and, coupled with the intense rivalry, will go a long ways toward making the show the greatest ever seen in this vicinity.
• Postmaster Andrew G. Senecal declared yesterday that there had been no cut in the force of post office employees in the City of Plattsburgh in line with the recent decision of the Post Office Department in Washington that the economic program being carried out would include the curtailing of employees in many post offices in cities of the third and fourth class. Postmaster Senecal, instead of worrying about the fact that the local force might be reduced, immediately got in touch with the assistant postmaster general in regard to the appointments at the local post office. The usual force of 27 employees will be retained and no changes are contemplated for the future.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
