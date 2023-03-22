50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The decision by the Common Council to send a letter of intent to the city school board that the city would fund the construction of a community center swimming pool at the site of the proposed middle school brings the concept of a true community center closer to reality. The council Thursday night authorized that the letter be sent noting that the only stipulation would be the centralization of the planned middle school. Representatives from various city groups met earlier this week to discuss the needs for a community center in Plattsburgh and the need for а swimming pool was determined to be great. It was pointed out that the only swimming pool accessible in the community for community use is the pool at the YMCA. The pool at Plattsburgh State University, however, is sometimes open for community use. Mayor Roland St. Pierre said Thursday that a community pool should ‘bring about added community participation.’ The aldermen felt, however, that the pool should be located in a centralized area and thus the city’s proposition to the school board includes that clause.
• It was suggested that the $300,000 allocated for recreation from the Crete fund last year be used to finance the swimming pool. The United States and Canada have a contingent agreement for Canada to maintain a safe level of Lake Champlain, but the contingencies have never been fulfilled. Jesse Rosen, chief hydraulic engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New York City, explained this week that an agreement was made between the two countries, but it doesn’t apply because certain conditions are not in effect. Specifically, the agreement said that if Canada did certain work on the Richelieu River, including installing a dam, then that country would be responsible for maintaining an adequate water level on the lake. A dam was installed, Rosen said, in the area of St. Jean, Que., about 20 miles north of the border. However, the gates to the dam have always been kept in a vertical, or open, position which means that the dam had no effect on the lake level. As a result, the tentative agreement can’t be implemented. Besides, the corps is not in a position to enforce any sort of agreement anyway, since the agreement is of an international nature.
• The CVPH Medical Center will soon be able to read radio transmissions between Clinton County ambulances and the county fire control center here, the first step in a proposed program to enhance area medical projects. The receiver has been purchased and is expected to be utilized within the next two weeks. Frank Pabst, city representative of the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County Committee for the coordination of Emergency Health Services, said that a radio receiver has been purchased by the medical center so that it may monitor conversations between county ambulances en route to the medical center and the local fire control center. He pointed out that there will be a direct telephone line installed at the hospital so the fire control center won’t have to call through the hospital’s switchboard.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Construction of a large warehouse at the Plattsburgh plant of the Imperial Paper and Color Corp. will be started as soon as weather and the availability of building materials permits, it was announced yesterday by William K. Murphy, general manager. Plans for the new construction were handled through the Glens Falls office of Imperial. The new warehouse will be in the form of an addition to the present storage space in the eastern end of the company building.
• An appeal to all eligible Gold Star Mothers to join Clinton County Chapter No. 30 American Gold Star Mothers, while charter memberships still are open, was made yesterday by the chapter president Mrs. Laurena Slattery, of Plattsburgh. Any mother who lost a son in World War I or II or while serving with the armed forces in the line of duty during peacetime, may affiliate with the county’s first Gold Star chapter, Mrs. Slattery pointed out. At present, the county chapter, whose future meetings are to be held at the Edward and Moses Wells Post 125, Veterans of Foreign Wars, numbers 35 charter members. The chapter’s aims are to erect a monument in memory of Clinton County’s deceased veterans of both World Wars and to aid veterans and veterans organizations.
• Grass fires in the City of Plattsburgh are costing the taxpayers of the city slightly more than $500 and yesterday’s fires soared far above that figure, said Fire Chief Richard L. Norris last night. Chief Norris appealed to the citizens of Plattsburgh to use caution when burning grass or rubbish and warned that such fires should never be left unguarded. He also asked parents to prevent their children from playing with fire and from setting grass fires. Possible loss of life resulting from a real fire when the department is engaged in putting out grass and rubbish fires is a big factor in Chief Norris’ appeal.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• That the unconscious or subconscious mind is more fully developed through the eye than most of us imagine was demonstrated in the “animated ads” entertainment given at Normal Hall last evening by the Clionian Sorority of that institution. The “animated ads” of their presentation consisted of a series of localized tableaux in which widely advertised commodities were made the basis for beautifully arranged living pictures. The pictures were shown after a selection by an orchestra composed of Ellen Forrence, piano; Samuel Racicot, violin and John Racicot, drums. Miss Irene Racicot in a Pierrot costume introduced the different pictures with quaint and amusing little verses. The very first picture was a pronounced hit, being nothing more nor less than our smiling friend whose broad smile and white teeth stand as an invitation of some part of almost every magazine cover. Who else but the “Cream of Wheat” chef with the two cunning little kiddies?
• Miss Caroline Paul Champagne passed away at the home of her daughter, Mrs. William Swan of 33 Boynton Ave., at an early hour yesterday morning. Mrs. Champagne, who was 98 years of age and was one of Plattsburgh’s oldest residents, had been in failing health for the past several months. The deceased was born in the town of Sorrell, P.Q., and after her marriage to Peter Paul, made her home in Plattsburgh. After the death of Mr. Paul, she was married to Frank Champagne of Plattsburgh, a Spanish-American War Veteran. Mrs. Champagne was a woman of sterling character and, despite her old age, was very active in religious work. She was a member of the Union of Prayer.
• Work on the reconstruction of the residential building at 124 South Catherine Street, owned by Israel Crete, is progressing rapidly. This house was damaged by fire on February 4, 1923, to the extent of several thousand dollars. The building will be torn down to the ground floor and the interior will be all refinished. The same foundation will be used and although the house will not be built like the former one, it will be on a semi-bungalow plan. Mr. Crete expects to have the work finished sometime in June.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
