1973 — 50 YEARS AGO
• Over the last five years in Plattsburgh, the change in incidence of particular crimes has reflected changes in society. City police have dramatically increased the number of arrests for drug violations, resisting arrest and bomb scares. Police Sgt. James Fleury spoke at this week’s Kiwanis Club meeting and said in 1967 there was one drug arrest in the city; in 1972 there were 37. Five years ago, there were no arrests for attempts to resist arrest; last year there were 18. Five years ago there were three bomb scares; last year there were 26. Fleury said these crimes reflect societal changes that have taken place in those five years. Other types of arrests mentioned by Fleury, listed first in 1967 figures and then in 1972 figures are: Fights, 83 and 141; Prowlers, 36 and 116; assaults, 72 and 38 (incidents have dropped because the law was rewritten during the five year period so that many assault cases are now harassment) harassment, 60 and 299; grand larceny, 25 and 40; petit larceny, 228 and 467; and disorderly conduct, 200 and 339. Contrary to public opinion, parking tickets issued were down. They went from 17,304 to 13,424. Bad checks went from 16 to 169 and appear to be on the rise again this year, he said. Those bad checks don’t include the ones that are made good when the police contact the offending party.
• Horace “Spitz” Davies, 74, Plattsburgh postmaster, has officially retired after 15 years of service. Davies, who is a native of New Jersey, came to Plattsburgh in 1922 and played semi-pro baseball with the Plattsburgh Majors. “I entered Cornell University in 1916. While I was in college I suffered a football injury, which set me back one semester. I came to Plattsburgh and played for the Majors to earn enough money to finish college,” Davies said. Davies went on to explain that he graduated from Cornell in 1922 and came to Plattsburgh to make his home. “I came back to Plattsburgh and went to work for A.H. Marshall and Company hardware store and worked for them for 31 years,” said Davies. Davies, who was the Mayor of Plattsburgh for one term from 1947-49. explained some of the things he remembers that were accomplished. “We re-assessed the city of Plattsburgh and put it on an equitable basis, which there wasn’t at that time. We also put aside money for the much-needed schools that were more fireproof than the old ones, and put in the parking meters during my term in office,” Davies explained. The retiring postmaster also served on the Board of Education of Plattsburgh Public Schools for five years, three of which he served as the vice president. He was also a member of the YMCA board of directors for nine years as well as the Cancer Society and the Rod and Gun Club. Davies said that he enjoyed working in the hardware store but got an offer to become the postmaster and he took the job. “The power that be... asked me to take over the job of postmaster and that was all that was needed,” he said.
• The Clinton County Fair entertainment schedule has been completed. Grandstand shows will feature four musical acts, thrill drivers and a demolition derby. In addition; the Navy Band may give two concerts. Fair manager Robert Rabideau said their appearance is not definite. The six-day fair opens at noon on July 27. That evening singer Kitty Wells will appear at 8 p.m. A pony-pulling contest will be held. The total purse for the harness races adds up to $11,000, Rabideau said. The money is provided by New York State, entry fees and gate receipts. The new grandstand being installed on the fairgrounds here is taking shape, Rabideau said. The foundation is complete and the steel frame of the structure will be started Monday. Wet weather in the area has bogged down installation of the foundation. But Buildings and Grounds Committee chairman Ted Pervas and his crew will have the grandstand completed in time for the fair, Rabideau said.
1948 — 75 YEARS AGO
• Summer registration at Plattsburgh State Teachers College stood at 304, an even 50 beyond last summer’s record total, as the registrar’s office closed its books for the complete session yesterday afternoon. Partial enrollments in the second and third two-week study groups are certain to make even more impressive the final-figure margin over last year. Undergraduate enrollment totals duplicate those of summer, which were beyond the previous record. Eighty-six accelerated students, including 60 veterans, are taking work in the eight-week courses. The six-week program has a registration of 170, including regular students and teachers-in-service. Forty-eight prospective candidates for the master’s degree in home economics or elementary education are enrolled in the new graduate program, one of the four recently approved for State Teachers Colleges by the Board of Regents.
• Members of Fountain Brothers Post No. 1619, American Legion, Town of Plattsburgh, will provide an honorary escort tomorrow upon the arrival of the body of Pvt. Robert H. Camp, son of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Camp of Route 3, another of this area’s war dead being returned home for interment. Legionnaires from Fountain Brothers Post will meet the train upon Its arrival in Plattsburgh and will escort it to Brown’s Funeral Parlors, where the body will remain while awaiting final rites to be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Saturday morning. On Saturday, members of the Town of Plattsburgh post will again assemble at Brown’s at 8:30 o’clock to escort the body to the church and later to its final resting place in St. Peter’s cemetery. Legionnaires from Plattsburgh Post No. 20 and Veterans of Foreign Wars from Edward and Moses Wells Post No. 125, have been invited by Fountain Brothers Post to participate in the final tribute.
• The formal opening of Merkel’s remodeled store takes place tonight during the hours of seven to nine with the public invited to be the guest of the management. A select showing of the newest fashions will be displayed on live models. Refreshments will be served and, to commemorate the event, there will be souvenirs for all ladies. The name Merkel’s ranks high among the foremost department stores in northern New York, where it is firmly established and widely familiar as “The Store of Cheerful Service.” Merkel’s store had its beginning in 1910 when David Merkel and the late Louis Kempner purchased the business at 18 Margaret Street conducted by the late Sol Kempner. Following the death of Louis Kempner in 1930, Mr. Merkel purchased the Kempner interest and has since continued the business as sole owner. In 1936, Mr. Merkel purchased the adjoining block at 74 Margaret Street and, after remodeling and enlarging the premises, changed the name from the Star Store to Merkel’s. In 1938, Mr. Merkel remodeled the front of the two buildings, combining them into one and installing the first modern glass front in the business district. It continues to be one of the most attractive.
1923 — 100 YEARS AGO
• The man who gave his name as William Warner of Buffalo, and who had been employed as a workman by the John Robinson Circus, which played this city on Monday, was arraigned in City Court before City Judge B. E. Feinberg on Wednesday. Warner was charged with stealing two valuable cornets from members of the band connected with the show. One of these was a very valuable instrument presented to Bandmaster Edward Wockeher by Col. W. F. Cody, otherwise known as “Buffalo Bill.” The capture or Warner was due to a clever and persistent bit of detective work on the part of Joseph Rooney, the young son of D. F. Rooney of Beekman Street. On Monday night, young Rooney heard one of the circus men telling of the theft of the cornets. His Interest was aroused and on the following day when he saw a rough looking stranger walking through the streets with a couple of cases under his arms that looked as though they might contain musical Instruments, the boy’s suspicions were aroused. Rooney shadowed the men to several places where he was apparently attempting to dispose of the instruments. Finally, Rooney saw the man go into the Court Street garage, where he asked permission to leave the parcels at his own risk. After he had gone, Rooney asked if he might see what was in the cases, but was told by the proprietor that he had no right to open the cases. The boy then reported to the police what he had heard the circus musician saying, and told how he had trailed the man. An investigation by the police proved that the boy’s conclusions were correct and the arrest soon followed. Warner was held for the grand jury and in default of ball was locked up in the county jail.
• The Clinton County Agricultural Society has received the promise of help from Beekman Grange, Peru Grange and possibly Saranac Grange to furnish special attractions at the Fair. Among the episodes of the pageant, Miss Collins has already responded that her pupils will put on the Flag Drill which was one of the successful parts of Episode Three at the pageant. The girls taking part in this drill will all receive season tickets for the Fair. The invitations are extended to fraternal organizations, lodges, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other organizations and schools to participate, as well as those taking part in the different features of the Episodes, Drills, etc., of the pageant.
• The Roosevelt, an automobile ferry plying between Cumberland Head and Grand Isle, was damaged late Saturday morning when it struck the Cumberland Head concrete dock, Rumors about the city Saturday night and Sunday that the boat had sunk were proved to be erroneous. Four automobiles, with about 12 passengers and a crew of about 10, were removed to safety with ease. The boat began to settle in about 11 feet of water. The boat was just starting out on a regular trip to Grand Isle, with the automobiles on board when another car was sighted at the dock. The Roosevelt turned about to accommodate this car and in some unaccountable way struck the dock. The boat began to settle in the water but did not sink. A gasoline pump was utilized all day yesterday to pump out the water and most of it had been pumped out late last night. The collision ripped planks in the boat, but this was quickly repaired temporarily with canvas. It was said by officers of the ferry late last night that the boat would be repaired sufficiently by today to resume service. It was explained, however, that before it can start service, government inspectors must pass upon it. The Roosevelt is owned by H. E. Corbin of Grand Isle. It was formerly a freighter plying between New York and a New Jersey point, It has no connection with the Plattsburgh-Grand Isle Ferry Co. Inc.. which operates the Cumberland.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
