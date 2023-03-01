50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Hundreds of families from Northern Adirondack Central School’s far-flung district packed the new $4 million school at Ellenburg Sunday afternoon to participate in the dedication ceremonies and open house afterward. You could get some idea of the crowd from the way the auditorium was packed and the big audience that the swimmers had for the water show in the new pool.
• There wasn’t any generation gap showing at the museum in Elizabethtown as young people and parents filled the lecture room to overflowing Friday night to hear the teller-of-tales par excellence, Mrs. Marjorie Lansing Porter, the renowned historian. Her stories are filled with names of colorful people and places. She says her writing started in 1929 and she has written countless newspaper stories, a history of Keeseville and has worked on many booklets concerning the Clinton and Essex areas to inform visitors and tourists of the historical attractions in the area. Mrs. Porter has at the tip of her tongue countless names of early pioneers and the stories of their lives. She gave the recipe for whistle belly vengeance, a hot rum toddy cureall. She related the tale of Alexander Larabee from Peru, who had an argument “down by the well” with his son-in-law and killed him. Alexander was taken to Plattsburgh for trial and was hanged. Larabee’s skeleton was said to have hung a long time in the office of Dr. Fox in Keeseville.
• Supreme Court Justice Harold R. Sodan of Lake Placid Monday freed the Adirondack Park Agency to submit its private land use and development plan to the state legislature. As he did this in a special Supreme Court term, Soden also reserved the decision whether to grant a hearing to Blue Line towns, said to number 61. The hearing would be on the towns contention that the agency failed to cooperate and consult with local governments while drafting the plan.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• An appeal is being made for funds to furnish milk for undernourished school children. Through contributions, for the past seven weeks, 57 children have received one-half pint of milk each day, distributed by the two teachers, Mrs. Earl Beeman and Miss Cecile Plumley at Treadwell’s. The children already have shown improvement in health. School attendance has increased. The cost is $12.80 per week. The funds are exhausted. Any amount, however small, will be gratefully accepted for this worthy cause. Anyone wishing to contribute may call Miss Constance Ouimette at 1144-R or leave contributions with Miss Laurea Blaignier at 147 Oak Street.
• If Shakespeare were alive today, the chances are he’d be working for a motion picture company under a seven-year contract — with options. And he’d probably be happier than he was in the days when the limitations of the Elizabethan Theatre crimped his style. One of his frequent complaints on this score is voiced in the opening scene of the film adaptation of his play “Henry V,” coming next week to the Champlain Theatre. It is often apparent in his writing that Shakespeare would have delighted in the opportunities given by panoramic cameras to shift scenes even more often than he did and to provide close-ups of his actors at critical moments.
• Mrs. Goldie Dragon, cook at the Children’s Home of Northern New York, Bailey Avenue, returned to her duties yesterday and is recovering rapidly from injuries received Saturday forenoon in the explosion of a gas stove in the kitchen of the Home. The explosion, which blew off one of the oven doors, caused Mrs. Dragon to suffer painful bruises on her arms and body. She was rendered unconscious by the blast. Mrs. Dragon was attended by Dr. W.H. Ladue.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Sheriff S. Arthur Day is investigating a series of robberies which have taken place at a number of fishing shacks on Cumberland Bay. John Haley, a well-known local fisherman, discovered on Thursday that sometime Wednesday night, his shack had been broken into and a number of articles taken. Four or five shacks were also entered. The miscreants stole a small oil stove in Haley’s shack, some fishing tackle and other articles. The other shacks were stripped of all fishing tackle. The locks on all of the places were broken. The sheriff is of the opinion the work is that of young men. Some of them were seen in the vicinity of the shacks the day before the robbery. It is expected that arrests may be made soon.
• Another change in “Automobile Row” was announced yesterday with the taking over of the management of the E.V. Stratton Motors Inc. of this city by Walter H. Church, who was formerly in charge of the service station in Bridge Street. Mr. Church, who has been connected with the firm in the city for the last year and a half, will assume full charge of the branch here. The main office of the firm is in Albany. They maintain a complete service for Hudson and Essex cars with a showroom at 10 Brinkerhoff Street.
• “Patsy,” the play that has made a hit throughout this city and county, will again be rendered at the Plattsburgh High School auditorium this evening. The curtain rising at 8 o’clock. Twenty members of the Agonian Sorority of the local State Normal School under the direction of Mrs. R.O. Tullock will make up the cast. The high school orchestra will assist in the program and during the evening. The proceeds of this entertainment will be turned over to the Athletic Association of the local high school in order to carry out their program of athletics.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
