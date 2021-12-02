PLATTSBURGH — After a 34-year judicial career, longtime and multi-bench Judge Robert G. Main, Jr. will be stepping down Dec. 31.
Main, 70, is the longest serving state court judge in the Fourth Judicial District and the senior Surrogate in New York. He also serves as a Franklin County and Family Court judge. He was first elected as county judge in 1987.
Before he was elected, Main was a practicing attorney for more than a decade in Malone, where he was born and continues to live in.
New York’s constitution requires most state trial court judges to retire when they reach 70. Main will be succeeded by current Franklin County District Attorney Craig P. Carriero, who was elected to a 10-year term in November.
‘LONG, DISTINGUISHED CAREER’
“I want to congratulate Judge Robert G. Main Jr. on a long, distinguished career as our County Court judge,” Carriero said.
“He has established an extremely high bar for this position, and it will be difficult to match, but I promise the people of Franklin County that I will always do my best.”
In 1997, Main began sitting regularly in the state’s Supreme Court and was later designated as a full-time acting justice on the Supreme Court.
Main’s long and expansive judicial career came from a long family tradition. He’s a fifth-generation attorney. His grandfather and great-grandfather both served as Franklin County district attorneys. Main’s father served in the New York State Assembly and as an associate justice in the state’s Appellate Division.
Main graduated from Franklin Academy in 1969 and was the salutatorian of his class. He then received an A.B. degree in political science from Middlebury College in Vermont in 1973. After his undergrad, Main attended Albany Law School and was awarded his Juris Doctor degree in 1976.
After his admission to the bar in 1977, Main practiced general civil law for Malone firm Mullarney & Holland and served as Malone Village Attorney. Three years later, Main, along with Donald J. Holland formed Holland & Main P.C.
HELP COMMUNITY ORGS
In retirement, Main hopes to travel more often, spend time at his sister’s home in Florida and involve himself in community organizations he has been associated with over the years, according to a press release from Main’s office.
Some of those organizations include the St. André Bessette parish in Malone, the Diocese of Ogdensburg's Pastoral Council and particularly, the release said, health care.
“He is serving his second tenure as chair of the Board of Directors of the Alice Hyde Medical Center. During his first tenure as chair, the local medical center expanded its services to include renal dialysis, radiation oncology, and cardiac rehabilitation,” the release said.
“Outreach clinics were established in Chateaugay, Moira, and Fort Covington. The medical center campus in Malone was expanded to include the construction of the Ambulatory Surgery Center which his family helped to endow and which bears his father's name.”
