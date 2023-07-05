WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) and its Long Pond Conservancy Program (CATS — LPC) will host the Long Pond Trail grand opening Saturday, July 8.
The 4.5-mile hike will take place Saturday, July 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will begin at the trailhead parking area on Carver Road, west of Rte. 22.
“We are thrilled to open this new trail at Long Pond,” Chris Maron, Executive Director of CATS, said.
“The trail development took us three years. First, we had to determine a route that would provide hikers with scenic views of the lake while minimizing the impact on homeowners. We also had to navigate around the wetlands while including unique natural features like old-growth forests and a “drowned forest” wetland. After that, we organized several volunteer days to clear the trail and make it accessible for hikers to enjoy the great outdoors.”
The 4.5-mile loop trail is rated as “easy” but does feature rough and rocky areas along the lake.
The trail leads to and then along the forested western shore of Long Pond.
CATS is a land trust founded in 2009 with a mission to make trails, protect land, connect people with nature and promote economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley.
CATS has developed 77 miles of trails in fourteen years, protected 983 acres, and hosted hundreds of hikes, outdoor education events and volunteer workdays.
CATS’ Long Pond Conservancy Program began in 2013 when Long Pond residents became concerned about a 49-acre parcel on the pristine western shore that was marketed for residential development.
They came together with a goal to conserver the ecological features, scenic vistas and clean water of Long Pond then joined with CATS.
After a seven year fundraising effort, CATS — LPC purchased and will permanently protect the 49 acres, along with the adjoining land owned by the 1812 Homestead, which will feature this attractive new hiking trail.
“Long Pond is one of those rare gems in the Adirondacks that private individuals entirely own and yet has a pristine shoreline with views of mountains and forest. The Long Pond Trail allows people to experience the pond and its beauty in an unobtrusive manner that respects nature, wildlife, and the Long Pond homeowners.” Sharp Swan, founder of Long Pond Conservancy whose family established Pok-O-MacCready Camps, said.
To learn more about the hike visit the events page on CATS’ website at www.champlainareatrails.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.