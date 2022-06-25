Locals react to Roe vs. Wade decision

PLATTSBURGH — News of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade spurred rapid responses among pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion rights factions in the region.
Both sides issued emotional statements supporting their beliefs and a rally celebrating the decision was quickly called in Plattsburgh.
Nancy Belzile, president of Champlain Valley Right to Life, organized a prayer rally outside of Planned Parenthood of the North Country’s Plattsburgh site on Brinkerhoff Street Friday afternoon
SONGS AND PRAYERS
About a half dozen supporters representing Pro-Life Action League and 40 Days for Life stood on the verge outside of Planned Parenthood and read prayers and sang songs. They also held up signs touting anti-abortion messages.
“Finally, Roe vs. Wade will be going back to the states so that the people can make their own decision,” Belzile said.
“I’m just really happy. We all saw this coming, but we never knew this could happen so quickly.”
‘A STATES DECISION’
Belzile said the key to the court overturning the 50-year-old ruling was the three conservative justices that were appointed by then-President Donald Trump when he served from 2017 to 2021.
In a nation where polls show that more than 60 percent of people did not want the decision overturned, the ruling sparked widespread outrage. That didn’t deter Belzile.
“I don’t follow statistics. I just know in my heart that was never a case that should have been presented to the Supreme Court,” she said.
“It should have been a states decision.”
New York is one of the states where abortions will still be available, and Belzile said they will continue to battle to outlaw the procedure.
“Our work isn’t done,” she said.
“Our work is just beginning.”
WOMEN SUPPORTERS
The prayer rally on Brinkerhoff Street was met by about a half dozen staffers from Planned Parenthood who stood on the front steps and held signs of their own supporting women’s reproductive rights.
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis joined them.
“This is a horrible day for America, for the health and safety of women and girls in this country,” Davis said.
“Women are no longer citizens. We are second-class citizens and we do not have the right of bodily autonomy. This isn’t about abortion. This is about controlling women.”
Davis said she was glad that New York had stronger laws protecting women’s rights.
“I think a lot of women will do whatever they can to help our sisters in other states come here if they need to and provide any assistance that we can,” she said.
Davis, a Democrat, who has served as treasurer since 2014, and who ran for State Senate in 2020, said she will continue to speak out.
“This is something I’ve been fighting for my entire adult life,” she said adding that she is a former Planned Parenthood board member.
“It’s just an incredibly sad and horrible day for this country.”
‘ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED’
Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York President Tess Barker said they would have escorts for anyone visiting their sites.
“We routinely have protesters there. It wasn’t a surprise,” Barker said.
Barker was upset with the court decision.
“I want to say that here in the North Country, we are absolutely devastated about this decision. That we have erased 50 years of precedent, that we are putting barriers in front of women who should not have to answer to anyone about the decisions they make about their bodies,” she said.
“I think I’m especially saddened today after the Supreme Court decision that really gave more rights and more freedoms to guns than it did to women in our own country. I think it’s a very sad and just an unacceptable ruling that Planned Parenthood will continue to fight until there is no fight left.”
Barker said she was thankful that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vowed to continue to provide support for women from outside states seeking reproductive help in New York.
“We are incredibly thankful to her,” Barker said.
“She has made sure that there is state funding available for abortion providers in New York state, so that we can meet any demand that will be there from some of those trigger states that are going to ban abortion immediately. She has put into law some protections that will make it way less risky and protect abortion providers in New York state from any kind of criminal activity or any kind of extradition or anything from abortion providers who are serving women from any of those states.
“We are fortunate to live in New York, that understands that women have a right to control their own bodies, and they accept that and they completely have our backs.”
OTHER STATES
Thirteen states with “trigger bans,” designed to take effect since Roe was overturned, will ban abortion within 30 days, according to a Washington Post report.
They are: Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Barker said.
“You know what’s going to happen: Just because we make abortion illegal doesn’t mean it’s going to stop. It’s going to be more dangerous. It’s going to be more deadly, and women are going to have abortions later in their pregnancies because there are barriers in their way from getting them sooner. So, we haven’t done anything today except for really harm and set back women in ways that are just unimaginable.”
STAND UP FOR RIGHTS
John R. Brumsted, MD, President and CEO of The UVM Health Network, which includes CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Essex County, said the network supports preserving access to the full range of reproductive health care.
“Our policies and our practices regarding abortion services focus on the importance of the patient-provider relationship, and the right of patients to make their own health care decisions,” he said in a statement.
“Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization infringes on that long-established right, and will undermine access to important health care services across the nation. We will continue to stand up for reproductive health care rights and equitable access to that care.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman also weighed in on the matter.
“The SCOTUS horrific decision was done clearly on ideological lines. It is both toxic and furthers the social marginalization of girls and women all across our nation,” Cashman said.
“For 50 years, Roe V. Wade stood as a constitutional right. Yet three members who voted to overturn the landmark decision testified during their confirmation that this topic was stare decisis.
“Justice is no longer blind. The scales are broken. Everyone should be worried about what could be next.”
Cashman said the ruling overturning Roe V. Wade will not stop abortions.
“It only makes them more dangerous and unsafe, pushing them into the shadows. Our nation needs legislative actions to intercede where justice has failed to protect,” he said.
“As a husband, a man, a human being, I continue to be unequivocally in support of a woman’s right to choose and unabashed in my stance of it.”
BISHOPS SPEAK
Bishop of Ogdensburg Terry R. LaValley, along with the other New York bishops, issued a joint statement thanking God for the decision.
“We give thanks to God for today’s decision of the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This just decision will save countless innocent children simply waiting to be born,” the statement said in part.
The bishops went on to thank “millions of heroic Americans who have worked tirelessly toward this outcome for nearly a half-century.”
“Women and men, children and adults, believers and non-believers, people of every culture and background have advocated for life. They have been a charitable and compelling voice for the voiceless, and today, their voice has been heard.
“As Catholics, we have prayed and fasted, held vigils, offered Masses, and peacefully witnessed in these last five decades. We have joined others in educating schoolchildren, opening pregnancy care centers, walking with mothers, offering post-abortion counseling, and marching, year after year, to the United States Supreme Court to witness for life. Today, our voice has been heard.”
The statement also said to “acknowledge the wide range of emotions associated with this decision.”
“We call on all Catholics and everyone who supports the right to life for unborn children to be charitable, even as we celebrate an important historical moment and an answer to a prayer.
“We must remember that this is a judicial victory, not a cultural one. The culture remains deeply divided on the issue, which will be evidenced by the patchwork of state statutes pertaining to abortion across the country. To change the culture and build a culture of life, we need to enact family-friendly policies that welcome children, support mothers, cherish families and empower them to thrive.
The statement added that, “Building a culture of life is not solely the responsibility of the government or those heroic individuals working on the front lines, in crisis pregnancy centers and other ministries.”
“All of us need to respect the dignity and sanctity of human life in everything we do: in how we treat our children, spouses and parents; in the way we behave in our place of work; in sum, how we live Jesus’ two great commandments to love God and love our neighbor.
“Love, charity and reverence for human life from the moment of conception through natural death – these will build and sustain a culture of life.”
