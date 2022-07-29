PLATTSBURGH — Today, Eli Joseph, owner of Lucky’s Mini-Mart in Morrisonville, expects to see a rush of people trying to become a billionaire via the Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight.
Thursday, locals were trying their luck to sequence the six winning numbers and Mega Ball for the estimated $1.1 billion jackpot.
“We did see some people we haven’t seen before for the Mega,” Joseph said.
BIG SHOTS
“It’s increasing. I bet you tomorrow there will be more people coming in. Big shots, they have $100, $200. At this moment, I have 10 people, $100 a piece. This is nothing. We will have some more tomorrow, Friday. It’s interesting. It’s once in a lifetime. If people want to gamble, let them gamble. They don’t even know to fill out the ticket. How do I do this? We get all so many questions. You never see it like this daily.”
Today’s jackpot, the second-largest prize in the game’s 20-year history, has an estimated cash payout of $648.2 million, according to Mega Millions website.
Steve Carpenter, owner of Liquor and Wine Warehouse in the Town of Plattsburgh, said the number of people coming in to buy tickets steadily increased all day Thursday, and he expected more to come in on Friday.
“The drawing is Friday so it could be that it will pick up more tomorrow,” Carpenter said.
There have been other big jackpots in the past that have brought in large crowds, Carpenter said, but he doesn’t recall one this big.
“There coming in to buy them, but I thought it would be a lot crazier,” he said.
MULTIPLE WINNERS
“We used to sell more when people had money.”
Carpenter has a theory that the state should consider having numerous winners when the jackpot gets extremely large instead of one mega winner.
“If you had 500 million-dollar winners instead, that would stimulate the economy growth a lot more,” he said.
“And it would be across the whole country.”
