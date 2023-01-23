SARANAC LAKE — Local law enforcement and firefighters gathered in the Harrietstown Town Hall Tuesday to see the family of late state trooper, police officer and volunteer firefighter Todd Claremont be presented with a village certificate marking the date, Jan. 17, in his honor.
“I did not expect all these folks here today, but I’m not surprised,” Saranac Lake village Mayor Jimmy Williams said.
Claremont had 28 years of law enforcement service between the Saranac Lake Police Department and the New York State Police, including as an investigator for the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and more than 30 years of service as a Paul Smiths-Gabriels volunteer fireman.
Williams credited Claremont with helping set his life course. Williams said he first met Claremont when he was 16-years-old and wasn’t making great choices.
“Instead of hammering me, Todd looked out for me,” Williams said. “He gave me a break, probably two, that changed my life forever and probably contributed to why I’m standing here today instead of somewhere else.”
He said he knows of other people in Saranac Lake for whom Claremont did the same.
Williams called Claremont a “warrior” and quoted Shawnee chief Tecumseh’s thoughts on death: “When your time comes to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with fear of death, so that when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song, and die like a hero going home.”
He said Claremont did not live with regrets.
Claremont, of Gabriels, died unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2022. He was 50.
Williams said the friends, co-workers and community who knew Claremont asked the village to recognize the day. His family was surprised and honored when the board voted unanimously to mark Tuesday and every future Jan. 17 as “Todd Claremont Day.”
Claremont was also a D.A.R.E. officer, a counselor with the State Police youth program, a child passenger safety seat technician, a radar instructor and a troop traffic officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.