PLATTSBURGH — In her letter to Santa Claus, 10-year-old Liah O'Jida-Blair had two main wishes for this Christmas.
“One was Nerf guns, and the second one was ... she wanted Santa to donate presents to kids that don’t have families to get them from,” Kirsten, one of her mothers, told the Press-Republican.
FILL THE TRUCK
That inspired Kirsten to "fill the truck" with presents for local foster kids, a goal that was quickly met as word spread.
Within hours of her first post on Facebook, she received a message from a man who ended up sending her $500 on Venmo.
“I went the next day and went shopping for these kids and (tried) to find good deals so you can spread it farther.”
Along with complete strangers, Kirsten's friends, family members and co-workers, both local and from outside of Clinton County — Syracuse, Albany, Florida, Burlington, Saranac Lake, Ogdensburg, Massena — have contributed so far.
Another woman reached out to her with $300 in Kohl’s cash and is ordering gifts for older kids, and one of Kirsten's customers ordered a bunch of hats, mittens and Care Bears.
Yet another gentleman who makes homemade toys in memory of his daughter who lost her battle to cancer donated three big boxes of gifts, she added.
DREAMS COME TRUE
Liah "gets it" and knows she's a lucky girl, Kirsten said.
"She’s got grandmas and grandpas and aunts and uncles and she realizes that these kids, a lot of them, don’t have any family.
“There’s a lot of things you can teach your kids, but that level of heart that this kid has … (it’s) definitely like my proudest mommy moment.”
Kirsten had figured she couldn’t lose if it was Liah’s dream to help other kids’ dreams come true.
By day two, she was happy to show Liah that her truckbed was already full.
“Last Friday, I actually had to call my wife (Crystal) and ask her to go get the kids from day care because I had no room for our children,” she added.
And earlier this week, around day six, she had collected enough to fill two truckloads and about half Crystal's van.
GENEROSITY
Each year, the Clinton County Department of Social Services relies on the generosity of local individuals and organizations to help ensure that every family in its caseload has something under the tree for Christmas, Director of Legal and Social Services Christine Peters explained.
That includes hundreds of people: as of earlier this week, there were 82 children in foster care, and there are usually 10 to 20 families each year under Child Protective Services and 90 to 115 families in the preventive units.
“Our goal is to try to provide at least a couple of presents for each of the children,” Peters said.
Organizations and agencies that consistently donate gifts or adopt families year after year, she said, include St. Peter’s Church, SUNY Plattsburgh, Schluter Systems, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES, departments at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, the Champlain Valley Quilters Guild, St. James and St. Alexander’s churches, Plattsburgh City Court, Clinton Community College, American Legion Post 1619, PetSmart and the Beekmantown Vol. Fire Department Auxiliary.
Peters also noted individual donors, such as a woman who assembles backpacks with homemade clothing, sanitary items, toys and blankets.
"We just appreciate so much that the community continues to provide us with support for our families."
DIAPERS, GIFT CARDS
Peters said, oftentimes, families who the agencies adopt will really only ask for winter clothing.
Other donations may include grocery store gift cards to offset the costs of a holiday meal, higher-ticket items like electronics and bikes, and necessities like diapers and wipes.
“I know (diapers and wipes are) not a glorious gift, but that’s a gift," Peters said. "We can sort of collect those and give them out throughout the year.”
And though she knows nobody wants to give gift cards, those can be utilized to purchase last-minute items for kids who come into foster care. They are also often what the teenagers want.
That age group, as well as babies, are who Kirsten is now focusing on as she has collected many items aimed at younger kids.
In addition to gift cards — which her daughters helped pick out — she said teenagers also want things like Bath & Body Works sets.
TAKE AWAY STIGMA
DSS caseworkers love this time of year, Peters said.
"They pack the presents in their car and they get to deliver them to the families. What’s really nice about that is they get such a warm fuzzy feeling."
Kids are grateful for gifts of clothes and even hygiene items as stocking stuffers, she added.
"For kids who really don’t get an extra special shampoo or an extra special body wash or an extra special lotion that we might take for granted, that stuff is kind of fun for little kids.”
DSS is happy to help any family that receives services with their Christmas, Peters continued.
She explained that, for children of families unable to afford particular presents or a special holiday meal, there may be a stigma associated with that.
"If we can take that stigma away by making every Christmas sort of equal, it's a good thing."
PAY IT FORWARD
Kirsten sees the gift drive as a way to pay it forward to the program that gave her family so much. Her two younger daughters, Jazlynn, 6, and Olivia, 4, originally came to her, Crystal and Liah through the foster care program.
“Like my mother taught me when I was a lot younger, you never forget the next one in line. It feels good to help the people that helped you out.”
And even if all the gifts aren't all doled out at Christmas, a child may need them later on.
"It’s all going to go back to the kids one way or another,” Kirsten said.
HOW TO HELP
Peters said DSS tries to get all the gifts out to families by around Dec. 17.
Dropoff at DSS can be coordinated by calling 518-565-3300 for Peters or Linda Haley.
Those interested in contributing to the O'Jida-Blairs’ drive can drop off the gifts at New Impressions salon, 6 Mason St. in Peru, or Hulbert Supply, 390 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh. Kirsten said their cutoff is Wednesday, Dec. 15.
