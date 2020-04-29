PLATTSBURGH — Tonight at 5:30 p.m., the Vinspire group will host a presentation on the Zoom video chat program with special guests Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo, two prominent players in the Plattsburgh art community.
The talk, titled Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art project, will delve into description of the murals found throughout downtown Plattsburgh and the impact that art has on the community and economy.
MURALS SEEN
AND ‘HIDDEN’
Devine and Guglielmo played key roles in facilitating the creation of downtown murals such as the “Mountain Lake Mandala” and the portrait of actress and Plattsburgh native Jean Arthur. Lesser known “hidden murals” will also be discussed.
The Zoom presentation has the capacity for 100 people to tune in and even join in a discussion towards the end of the presentation.
“The presentation will feature a slideshow of buildings before and after a mural was placed on them,” Vinspire member Sally Meisenheimer said.
“It will really show how these works of art are beautifying our city in a way that is exciting and intriguing.”
A GOOD MIX
Vinspire, a group of nine women who are dedicated to “informing and inspiring the North Country”, have held monthly educational and inspirational forums and discussions in public places such as the Strand Theater for the Arts. According to Meisenheimer, around 40 people could be expected to attend those events.
“We have a following of people who are a good mix,” she said.
“It’s very intergenerational.”
CITY’S WELLBEING
Those tuning in tonight can expect insights from Devine and Guglielmo who are, according to Meisenheimer, “the inspiration, impetus and founders of a lot of our local art projects”.
“They really just do it to contribute to the wellbeing of our city,” Meisenheimer said.
Meisenheimer and the other members of Vinspire have followed Devine and Guglielmo, who have traveled far and wide looking at art other cities have to offer, “from the beginning”.
Natalie Peck, a Vinspire member, will be facilitating the conversation during the presentation. Deena McCullough, another member, will be the “Zoom Operator”.
‘IT OFFERS HOPE’
The presentation, which will last until 7 p.m., will be an avenue for those who tune in to explore local art and learn how it positively impacts our community.
Meisenheimer hopes that listeners, especially children, are inspired to check out these works of art for themselves, while wearing masks of course, since it is an activity one can enjoy while social distancing.
“It offers hope. It’s colorful and creative,” Meisenheimer said.
To join the presentation, visit tinyurl.com/y8c2dury
For more information on the event, visit tinyurl.com/y8zwfkma.
