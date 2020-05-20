ZBA yet to make Durkee decision

PLATTSBURGH — The Durkee Street redevelopment project was before the city's Zoning Board again this week, but no determination was made.
Board Chair Ron Nolland said it was his hope that the City of Plattsburgh body would vote on resolutions related to the developer's requested applications come June.
DURKEE DEVELOPMENT
As part of the Lake City's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the Durkee Street parking lot was to be the future site of a redevelopment project.
Selected developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC announced plans to construct a 115-unit apartment complex there with about 13,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
To do so, Prime has asked the ZBA to approve two Special Use Permits, one to amend the boundaries of the current Planned Unit Development and the second to allow for first-floor apartments.
PROJECT CONTROVERSY
The project has sparked controversy for about a year now, with some believing the site would attract future growth, while others thinking it detrimental to the city.
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, the project's main opposition group, held a press conference late last week to discuss their woes with the site plans.
One issue had been the Bridge Street entrance into the development's underground parking area, which, Coalition President Scott Allen had called a "disaster waiting to happen."
Allen said that entrance would have underground parkers pulling their cars out directly into pedestrian traffic and, despite mirrors positioned on the building there, he felt it was a safety hazard.
MORE SIDEWALK
Though that issue wasn't discussed at Monday's virtual meeting of the Zoning Board, Prime's attorney Charles Gottlieb addressed some other community concerns related to sidewalk width and building height.
At the recent press conference, Allen had noted a stretch of the site's sidewalk on Bridge Street that narrowed to four feet.
The developer's most recent site plan showed adjustments here, widening the walking space to eight feet.
"It goes up to 12 feet as you go up towards Durkee Street," Gottlieb added. "While an ADA-compliant sidewalk was designed, we heard the concern.
"We went back to the drawing board to see what we could do."
Along Durkee Street, the developer said, due to added green space and electric car chargers, the narrowest point of sidewalk there was between six-and-a-half and seven-feet wide.
LESS HEIGHT
Another recurring issue with the site was the height of the four-story apartment building. Opposition had long said the building would tower over other structures in nearby downtown.
Though up to 12-story buildings were allowable per city code, project architect Steve Mackenzie of Mackenzie Architects made changes to the structure's height and pushed back a rooftop mezzanine that once sat closer to the edge.
Nolland said the move towards a flat roof and those mezzanine changes had made a difference and Gottlieb noted, "What it looked like two weeks ago and what it looks like now is quite significant.
"It completely reduces the height and the massing from that street level."
THE PINCH POINT
Nolland asked the developer two questions often circulated by project opposition: Can this building be made smaller? Can it be 15-feet back from the property line?
"The design team had to think about parking, building height, engineering issues and also financials," Gottlieb answered. "The 115 units, that is now the pinch point; (without which) the project does not go forward, finances do not work.
"If we were to move the building, if we were to make it smaller, we'd go up in height — you give a little here, you take a little there," he continued.
"We've been working immensely hard in trying to control the height of this building because that was a major concern."
And moving the building in any direction would put parking spaces, another public concern, in jeopardy, he added.
PANDEMIC QUESTION
The board spoke further about the first-floor apartments and the possible balconies there, some of which the developer had removed in light of the board's previous comments.
Nolland brought up again the question of the continued COVID-19 pandemic and what impacts that may or may not have on the future development, as well as the data featured in the State Environmental Quality Review Act documents, which were completed in February.
Gottlieb reiterated comments from the Zoning Board's last meeting, saying the industry had been unaffected by the health crisis.
"We have verbally given that information to this board," the attorney said. "If that's not satisfactory, we can look at other avenues, but certainly it is our position that Prime's fiscal condition and the market itself has not changed this project."
RECORD OPEN
Though the board did not open a public hearing, it left the "record open" for written comments.
Those could be submitted up until the board's next meeting via email to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.org with a detailed subject line.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.