PLATTSBURGH — At its recent special meeting, the city's Zoning Board of Appeals announced it had its own legal representative, outside of City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller.
ATTORNEY QUESTIONED
It was in April that ZBA member Kathleen Insley said she was worried about the body's legal representation when it came to application's like those for the Durkee lot redevelopment, of which the City of Plattsburgh was the applicant.
"(It's) whether it is appropriate for the attorney of the city or any attorney representing the city's interest in this application to be advising us," she had said at the meeting via Zoom.
Her comments came soon after members of the public, including those of opposition group the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, expressed similar concerns.
Some members of the city's Planning Board had shared in those remarks, as well.
"This is something I was thinking about months prior to any of these public comments that have come in and now highlight this," Insley had said.
'AN UNFORTUNATE ATTACK'
At the early April Planning Board meeting, Schneller addressed the concerns and quoted the City Charter, which, he had said, defined the role of the city's corporation counsel as the "chief legal adviser to the mayor, the Common Council and all city departments, offices and boards."
"I am in-house counsel to the city as a whole; my duty is to the city as a whole, not to any specific individual," he had continued.
Schneller later refuted any claims of a "conflict of interest," adding that the term suggested he had a personal interest, which, he had said, he did not.
In the local attorney's opinion, he believed the argument to be "an unfortunate attack that has arisen, quite frankly, from Mr. Fuller (coalition attorney) and the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition."
"It seems to be an attempt to throw another wrench in the works and I'd like to call that what it is."
BOARD DECISION
ZBA Board Chair Ron Nolland said, while the board had worked with Schneller for "quite some time" on zoning issues, "the fact that the city was the application seemed to allow the possibility that a conflict of interest could happen, whether the city and the board agreed on the application process or not."
And so, to be fair to all those involved, the board sought outside counsel, Nolland said, as is called for in the board's ordinance.
"We felt strongly that this would also reflect the independence of the board from any chance of being viewed as subject to outside influence," he said.
'AN EXCELLENT CHOICE'
It was attorney Corey Auerbach of Barclay Damon who was to oversee the board.
Auerbach sat in on the ZBA's special meeting Monday night.
"He has proven already to be an excellent choice to help guide us through the difficult Durkee Street process," Nolland said.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.