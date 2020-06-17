PLATTSBURGH — With the city's Zoning Board of Appeals not ready to make a determination on the Durkee Street project, developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC granted the board a 30 day extension.
DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot, home to 289 public parking spaces in the heart of the City of Plattsburgh's downtown corridor, was a hefty project of the Lake City's $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The developer looked to return the 3.4-acre lot to municipal tax rolls via the construction of a 115-unit apartment complex with 13,000-square-feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
The site plan has been met with mixed feelings by the community, some of whom believe it will attract downtown development, while others believe it will have an opposing impact.
The project now hinges on applications that have appeared before the city's ZBA and Planning Board for months. Both boards have held a series of special meetings dedicated to the project, but neither has made any determinations.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
In addition to project applications, the city boards, as "involved agencies" of the expansive generic environmental impact statement, or GEIS, were also required to submit findings of that study.
The City Common Council was lead agent of that State Environmental Quality Review Act process and OK'd its finding statement earlier this year. The council found no adverse impacts of the proposed development.
According to ZBA attorney Corey Auerbach, the Zoning Board could submit findings different than that of the city councilors.
"Nobody is asking you to agree with anything," he told members during a Monday night meeting via Zoom. "Based upon the documentation that comprises the SEQR record, you're being asked to make findings as to whether or not you believe the project that they have proposed successfully balances environmental considerations with other considerations, like economic considerations."
Auerbach added that the board's declaration would greatly impact Prime's proposed development, stating, "If this board makes a negative findings statement, the project cannot move forward."
TIME FRAMES
At a Planning Board meeting last month, City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller had referred to a section of city code that stated both boards "shall decide upon the application within 62 days after the hearing."
The city boards had wrapped up hearings on the project at the end of April and, Schneller had said, the fear was that the applicant could file a claim against the boards.
Prime attorney Charles Gottlieb said the SEQRA process had deadlines of its own and asked the board to set a special meeting to vote on the project before its July session.
"I just wanted to remind the board that there are time frames and we can't keep blowing past them," Gottlieb said Monday. "As long as we feel there are productive information and decisions being made, we're happy to extend."
'WE WANT THIS DONE'
Board Chair Ron Nolland thanked Prime for its flexibility and noted that in his 21 years on the Zoning Board, he hadn't dealt with a process as complex as the GEIS.
"Probably no one is more tired of this whole affair than the Zoning Board and Planning Board, because we don't have a horse to ride,' he said. "This isn't something that is going to make us money or not make us money.
"This isn't something that we have a stake in. The only stake we have is protecting community value of life," he continued.
"We want this done, too. However, we want it done properly and we'll do what we can."
MEETING SCHEDULED
Prime agreed to extend the decision-making process by 30 days, hoping that the ZBA would act on the finding statement and applications by its regular session next month.
The board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the project and the Planning Board has scheduled a special session for this Friday at noon, as well.
