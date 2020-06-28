PLATTSBURGH — The city's Zoning Board of Appeals met early last week to discuss findings of the Durkee project's environmental study, and Board Chair Ron Nolland took the time to publicly address recent conflict of interest allegations.
"I do not see any conflict and/or potential conflict of interest for me," he said at the virtual meeting held via Zoom. "I am not going to recuse myself."
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
The possible issue first arose at a recent meeting of the City Common Council when that body moved to award construction group Luck Brothers Inc. a parking lot bid.
The lot work, though not funded using Downtown Revitalization Initiative money, was a spin-off to the redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking area. With that lot to become a multi-use development, the city and its parking committee looked for replacement options downtown, like the lots recently awarded to the local construction firm.
It was then that City Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) brought Nolland's name into the conversation, saying the ZBA board chair was, to his knowledge, an employee of Luck Brothers.
Though The Press-Republican soon after reported that McFarlin thought Nolland could possibly have a conflict of interest, the city councilor later clarified that this was not his thinking at all.
McFarlin said it was the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, a project opposition group, that had first brought up these allegations via social media and he was only reiterating them out of concern that Nolland, like Planning Board Chair Jim Abdallah, would feel the pressures of the outside group and, therefore, recuse himself.
'COMPLETELY DIFFERENT'
Community Development Director Matthew Miller had described Abdallah's recusal and that of ZBA member Meghan Weeden, who had said her place of work was exploring contracts with project developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC for its Durkee Street development that could possibly benefit her financially down the line.
While Miller said he made no judgement as to whether or not a recusal was necessary, he noted, "it seems clear from the prior actions and recusals of members of both the ZBA and the Planning Board that they feel this project requires all board members to act with extreme caution when conflicts of interest — real or perceived — are involved.
Nolland later told The Press-Republican that he was not employed by Luck Brothers, but by its sister company Luck Builders and said he in no way benefited from contracts awarded to that firm.
"First of all, I am different completely from those two instances," he said of the other recusals. "I am not an owner of a company, certainly not one that would benefit from any contracts."
'NEVER BEEN CLOSE'
Jeff Luck, president of The Luck Group of Companies, supported Nolland's claims, stating, "in all of his years here I can verify that (Nolland) has never received compensation from Luck Brothers nor has he ever been remotely close to a Luck Brothers project."
Luck described Luck Builders and Luck Brothers as two completely separate entities with separate purposes and campuses.
"The two companies do not cross over," Luck said. "(Nolland's) skills are on the vertical side of construction and that is where he is employed. (His) service on various zoning committees goes back to way before he was employed by us.
"I would like to state emphatically that there never has been nor will there ever be a conflict of interest on the part of our firms."
As of Tuesday, Nolland said he had no intentions of stepping out of the project's discussions and members of the ZBA expressed no opposition to his decision.
SPECIAL MEETING SCHEDULED
The board, expected to vote on the Durkee Street redevelopment project at the end of July, held the special meeting to discuss its finding statement of the project's State Environmental Quality Review Act process.
The City Common Council, as the Durkee project's lead agent, approved its own findings early this year, declaring no adverse impacts.
As an involved agency, the ZBA will need to approve its own findings, reflecting its takeaway of the environmental record.
The board made changes to its draft version, stating it agreed with some, but not all of the council's findings.
By the end of the four-hour-long session, members scheduled another special meeting for Wednesday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the document further.
The board's official July meeting will be held Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
ZBA MEMBER CHANGES
PLATTSBURGH — At the Thursday night regular session of the City Common Council, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read made some adjustments to the municpality's Zoning Board of Appeals membership.
Noting a vacancy on the five-member board, the mayor handed down the appointment of former alternate member Meghan Weeden to that open regular seat.
Her term was to be from June 26, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2024.
To replace her alternate member spot, the mayor handed down the appointment of Peter "PJ" Whitbeck of real estate services Coldwell Banker Whitbeck.
Whitbeck's term was to last June 26, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021.
City councilors unanimously approved both appointments.
