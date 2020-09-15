ZBA chair finds city investigation surprising, offensive

BEN WATSON/STAFF PHOTOThe City of Plattsburgh Zoning Board of Appeals hired attorney Corey Auerbach in April to oversee its dealings with the proposed redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot, a controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, after board members feared City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller’s ability to serve impartially as legal counsel to both the ZBA and the City of Plattsburgh, the project’s applicant.