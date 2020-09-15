ZBA chair finds city investigation surprising, offensive

PLATTSBURGH — ZBA Board Chair Ron Nolland says the board may pause its Durkee Street project review until an ongoing issue with the City of Plattsburgh wraps up.
"Once completely resolved," his letter to city officials says, "we will be able to continue hearing the city's application regarding the Durkee Street lot and resume work on our findings (environmental review)."
Nolland expected a formal motion on the matter to appear before the city's Zoning Board of Appeals at its Monday, Sept. 21, meeting.
CITY, BOARD CONFLICT
The board chair's remarks came soon after the City Common Council launched an investigation into the ZBA's hiring of outside legal counsel, and rejected nearly $18,500 in payments owed to the attorney.
The ZBA hired Corey Auerbach in April to oversee its dealings with the proposed redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot, a controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, after board members feared City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller's ability to serve impartially as legal counsel to both the ZBA and the City of Plattsburgh, the project's applicant.
Nolland has said he felt the move reflected the body's independence, "from any chance of being viewed as subject to outside influence."
City councilors voted late last month to reject Auerbach's payments and later appointed Brian S. Kremer, of Goldberger and Kremer law firm in Albany, to conduct the investigation.
Kremer was to be paid $235 per hour for services and, without factoring travel time, the work was expected to take about 10 to 20 hours.
'PLAINLY STATED'
In his letter to city officials, Nolland called the council's actions surprising.
The board chair pointed to city code, where it stated boards, like the ZBA, could refer applications for professional review. The City of Plattsburgh was to cover the charged fees, in line with its procurement policy, and they were to be later collected from the applicant.
With the city as the Durkee project applicant, Nolland felt the City of Plattsburgh was ultimately responsible for the fees.
"It is very clear in the ordinance that the ZBA can hire professionals for assistance during the review of an application," his letter states. "Nowhere does it indicate any approval from any other body or individual is needed to decide when someone is hired, or who is hired.
"It is also plainly stated that the city will pay the costs of these professionals, and then collect reimbursement from the applicant for those costs."
NOT INFORMED
The ZBA chair also took issue with the delay in notice, noting that "everyone involved in this process" had been aware of the legal advisor's hiring four months prior.
Nolland's letter suggests Schneller and project developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC, as well as city's building inspector, Community Development Office and Planning Board, were all informed.
"The ZBA meetings were not only available live on Zoom, but also recorded for all to see," he continues. "I would be surprised if anyone on the council or the mayor can say they were not aware of the hiring of an outside attorney to help with the ZBA's review of the city's application.
"At no time did anyone advise me or the ZBA that they thought we were not following protocol, whether we were or not, or they were correct or not."
When asked for comment on the matter, city officials did not respond.
DELAY IN ACTION
If the council continued with its investigation, Nolland was confident the outcome would show he and the ZBA "did nothing wrong in our hiring of our attorney, and that the duties of the council include following their own laws, paying their bills and helping the volunteer boards of the city do their duties as the process was intended."
"What is offensive about these actions by the council is not the affront to my personal integrity, demeaning of my name publicly, or what could certainly be an indication that there might be a continuing desire to discredit me and my actions as chair," his letter states.
"Rather, it is offensive for the council to think they can control what is intended to be an independent board by refusing to live up to the obligations they are charged with by their own rules. It is offensive to question the integrity of the entire ZBA that participated in the hiring of outside counsel, trying to make sure we did the best we could at a complicated and important review of a project with far reaching implications for the community."
During the investigation and until past and future payments were provided, Nolland said the ZBA would be unable to consult Auerbach on the Durkee application, leading the board to possibly postpone its review of the project.
That decision was to be discussed at the board's Monday meeting, to be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. It will be available for viewing on the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel.
