ZBA Chair: Durkee lot developer making added site plan changes

PLATTSBURGH — Future downtown city developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC pulled its Durkee lot application from the ZBA's July agenda.
Zoning Board of Appeals Board Chair Ron Nolland didn't discuss specifics at the board's Monday night meeting last week, but said site plan adjustments were in the works.
"They made some pretty significant changes," he said, adding that he had met with project representatives the week prior.
"They, on Friday, said that they wanted to be taken off of the agenda for this (meeting) and will be back in August with more revised plans."
PROJECT OPPOSITION
The project looks to redevelop the city-owned Durkee Street parking lot into a multi-use development with an apartment complex, commercial space, parking and a pedestrian walkway.
It has been controversial throughout the Lake City, with some stakeholders expressing a variety of project concerns, like parking availability, building height and use, as well as the Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement being considered by the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency.
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, a group that has filed a lawsuit over the city's dealings with the project, has disseminated red signs to its followers that state, "Vote No On Prime."
Those can be seen on lawns and businesses throughout the city. Coalition leaders have said they were a message to the city's ZBA and Planning Board.
TIMELINE NOTED
While applications surrounding the project have been before both of those boards since early this year, neither body has taken action.
At a May meeting of the Planning Board, City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller had referred to a section of city code that stated both boards "shall decide upon the application within 62 days after the hearing."
Since both city boards had wrapped up public hearings on the project the month prior, Schneller had said their was room for the applicant to possibly file a claim against the boards.
Prime attorney Charles Gottlieb had later granted the boards a sort of "extension," asking that they continue to make progress and work towards a final vote in July.
With changes coming and the applications off of the ZBA's agenda, Nolland noted that timeline.
"The issue of the date to make decisions is really pretty much not there anymore," he said.
POSSIBLE MATERIAL, SETBACK CHANGES
In its time before the boards, members have offered up feedback on the development's applications and its overall site plan.
Major board comments have centered on the site plan's requested deviation from the city's parking code and its future impacts on city parking availability. Some board members have also expressed concern with the materials to be used, as well as the building's height and its distance from the roadway.
Prime has responded to past board concerns, making adjustments to the building's height and widening its sidewalks.
Though Nolland did not go into detail at the latest session, he did mention possible setback changes and some coming differences in building materials.
"Prime has agreed to change the materials on the project," he said. "They really, pretty much, agreed to have materials that are sympathetic with downtown."
PLANNING BOARD AGENDA
The city's Panning Board is scheduled to meet for its regular session on Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon, applications surrounding the Durkee lot redevelopment project were not on that board's agenda.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.