PLATTSBURGH — It was the Durkee lot developer that requested the city's Zoning Board of Appeals call off its special meeting Wednesday night.
It was to be one of many dedicated to the discussion of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, but was canceled the day before.
"We were asked by (Prime Plattsburgh LLC) to please cancel the meeting and wait to do anything until our July 20th meeting," Nolland said in a video message that was live-streamed to the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel Wednesday night.
"They had been working on some revisions to their application and they wanted us to see those before we went further with our findings or anything else."
BEFORE THE BOARDS
Applications surrounding the redevelopment of that downtown parking area have appeared before the city's ZBA and Planning Board since early this year.
Both boards were expected to vote on them during their regular sessions later this month.
The bodies, as involved agencies of the State Environmental Quality Review Act process, will also need to OK findings related to that study.
They were expected to vote on those statements later this month, as well.
COMMENTARY
In its time before the boards, members have offered up feedback on the development's applications and its overall site plan, which includes the construction of an apartment complex with commercial space, as well as parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Major board comments have centered on the site plan's requested deviation from the city's parking code and, with it being a 114-unit building, the future impact to city parking availability.
Some board members have also expressed concern with the materials to be used, as well as the building's height and its distance from the roadway.
It was not yet announced what changes the developer had made in regards to those comments, but Prime has adjusted its plans for the Plattsburgh site before, reducing building height, widening sidewalks and so on.
NEXT MEETINGS
The city's ZBA would meet again on Monday, July 20 with its pre-meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
Though the Planning Board was expected to meet for a special meeting on the project next Monday, Nolland expected that would be canceled, as well, "so that Prime could react to comments by both boards."
"Thanks for your interest in this public process," Nolland told the public Wednesday night.
