PLATTSBURGH — Some city officials say potential exists for a perceived conflict of interest between Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Ron Nolland and the controversial Durkee Street project, but the chairman says there is nothing of the sort.
"As far as I am concerned there is not even a potential conflict of interest," Nolland told The Press-Republican. "I see no reason to recuse myself."
REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Funds from the City of Plattsburgh's $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative were to support a variety of projects in the municipality's downtown core, including the redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking area.
That lot, the largest in the downtown corridor, was allotted $4.3 million to return the land to city tax rolls via a mixed-use development project.
Prime Plattsburgh LLC, pledging a private investment of more than $20 million, developed plans for the site, which now await State Environmental Quality Review Act process completion and application determinations from the ZBA and Planning Board.
Project applications have appeared before both boards since February.
REPLACEMENT PARKING
Though development plans included the construction of nearly 350 public/private spots in above and underground parking areas, only 50 or so spaces would be available to the public.
To find replacement options for the some 230 lost public spaces, the city assembled its Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee in late 2018.
Last summer, the committee put forth several options, including construction of the Arnie Pavone Parking Plaza on Margaret Street, the expansion of the Clinton County Government Center lot on Court Street, additions to the Broad Street parking area across from the Gateway Building and added streetside parking via some city roadway updates.
Changes to the county lot have since been completed and work to the Arnie Pavone Parking Plaza has kicked off, which required the demolition of the former Glens Falls National Bank building there.
POSSIBLE CONFLICT
On Thursday, the City Common Council awarded Luck Brothers Inc. to do work related to the Arnie Pavone Parking Plaza and the Broad Street parking lot.
City Councilor Patrick McFarlin had said he believed Nolland, the ZBA board chair, worked for that firm and thought there potential for a conflict of interest that could possibly delay the project and/or require the chairman's recusal.
"I just want to bring up that this potentially puts the chairman of the Zoning Board in a compromising situation," McFarlin had said.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller said the award would put Nolland in a similar situation as certain members of both the Planning Board and the ZBA, noting that those individuals had recused themselves.
PAST RECUSALS
Earlier work related to the Arnie Pavone Parking Plaza had been awarded to Architectural & Engineering Design Associates, or AEDA. The firm's vice president, James "Jim" Abdallah, chairs the city's Planning Board.
Opposition group the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, who has now filed a lawsuit against the city and its Durkee Street project, called on Abdallah to recuse himself from any applications related to the Durkee Street parking lot as, they felt, his firm's work to the Arnie Pavone Parking Plaza hinged upon the larger lot's approvals.
Abdallah did so and has, to The Press-Republican's knowledge, not participated in board discussions surrounding the redevelopment project.
Zoning Board of Appeals member Meghan Weeden recently recused herself from that board's discussion of the project, as well, saying her place of work was exploring possible contracts with the developer for the project.
Miller said Weeden had not recused herself "because of any existing contracts that are in place, but because the possibility existed that a contract could someday be signed between her employer and Prime Companies that would benefit her financially.
"Some may consider that decision to be overly cautious, but she felt that the sensitivities surrounding the project required her to recuse herself."
'I GET NO COMPENSATION'
Nolland disagreed with any claims calling for his recusal and said he wasn't a Luck Brothers Inc. employee.
"I work for Luck Builders, which is a separate company," he said, adding that the two companies were owned by the same family. "I do not know what Luck Brothers bids on.
"I get no compensation from them."
Nolland, an estimator and project manager for Luck Builders, said the parking lots awarded to the family's other business wasn't before the ZBA anyhow.
"I have no control over the contract or the project," he said, "and I do not benefit in any way from the proceeds Luck Brothers receives from any contracts."
REAL OR PERCEIVED
City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller said it was a board member's decision whether or not to recuse themselves.
"This is certainly a valid concern that can be dealt with in other arenas," Schneller said at the council meeting. "Ultimately it would involve some introspection by anyone that is potentially conflicted."
Miller said he made no judgement to Nolland's necessity to recuse himself, but said, in the wake of the contract, "it seems clear from the prior actions and recusals of members of both the ZBA and the Planning Board that they feel this project requires all board members to act with extreme caution when conflicts of interest — real or perceived — are involved.
"It would be up to (Nolland) whether he decides to follow their example."
