PLATTSBURGH — The city's Zoning Board of Appeals joined the Planning Board in its concerns with City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller's position.
BOARD QUESTIONS
During the board's virtual meeting Monday night, ZBA Member Kathleen Insley said she was worried about the body's legal representation.
The remarks came soon after members of the public expressed similar concerns and an early April Planning Board session during which some of that board's members questioned the attorney's role, as well.
"This is something I was thinking about months prior to any of these public comments that have come in and now highlight this," she said.
"(It's) whether it is appropriate for the attorney of the city or any attorney representing the city's interest in this application to be advising us."
COALITION COMMENTS
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition have said, when the city is the applicant, like in the case of the controversial redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot, that Schneller's "allegiance is to the Common Council."
At Monday's Zoning Board meeting, Kevin Farrington, a coalition board member, said the city board should seek their own attorney.
"This whole thing should be postponed until such time as the Zoning Board has legal representation in which you are their primary client, not their secondary client," he said.
ATTORNEY RESPONDS
At the city's Planning Board meeting in early April, Schneller addressed these concerns, turning to the City Charter, which, he had said, defined the role of the city's corporation counsel.
"It specifically says that corporation counsel shall serve as the chief legal adviser to the mayor, the Common Council and all city departments, offices and boards," he had read.
"I am in-house counsel to the city as a whole; my duty is to the city as a whole, not to any specific individual."
On Monday, the local attorney pointed to an application from earlier in the night, where the City of Plattsburgh was the applicant for a subdivision on the U.S. Oval.
"In that situation, there was no conflict, because there was an understanding that the positions of the Planning Board, the Zoning Board and the Common Council were aligned," Schneller said.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Schneller once again refuted any claims of a "conflict of interest," adding that the term suggested he had a personal interest.
"That could not be further from the truth," he said.
The city's Special Environmental Council representative attorney Mark Schachner said some comments had suggested he and/or Schneller were offering "substantive advice" to the city board.
"I want to make sure that it's very, very clear that you will never hear me or my colleagues and I don't believe you've ever heard Dean tell the board how you should rule substantively," he said.
"That is not my role by any stretch of the imagination."
'AN UNFORTUNATE ATTACK'
Plattsburgh Citizen Coalition attorney Matthew Fuller spoke at the meeting, as well, and said, "conflicts aren't all or nothing, they can come up on one application and not on another."
And, he added, while in some locations city boards and councils have the same legal representative, that wasn't always the case.
"There are instances when that creates a conflict and, when it does, we have to have outside counsel," Fuller said. "This, one of largest projects you've got going, is clearly one of those instances."
Schneller said, however, that he believed the argument to be "an unfortunate attack that has arisen, quite frankly, from Mr. Fuller and the Plattsburgh Citizen Coalition."
"It seems to be an attempt to throw another wrench in the works and I'd like to call that what it is."
