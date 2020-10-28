PLATTSBURGH — Emiliano Rosales is a music management major from the Bronx. He is a Junior at SUNY Plattsburgh currently.
“So far (the election) is overwhelming,” he said.
“There’s a lot of things to look out for and it’s really complicated. We all have to do our part at this point. Even if ‘our vote doesn’t count’, it’s still how we speak up.”
Rosales, 21, recognizes the importance of making sure he is registered to vote, and hopes others complete this task by the Oct. 16 deadline.
“More groups have to be vigilant about voting; where to vote and how to vote,” he said.
“My friend’s mom helped us register to vote and figure out how to get our absentee ballots in, which definitely helped me because I have my absentee ballot now. I just have to do research on the candidates and see which ones are the best for the election.”
Students from outside of the local voting district can request an absentee ballot and research other voting information on the SUNY Plattsburgh website.
“So now it’s up to the people who are registered to actually vote. It’s also a process because it’s not just voting for a president; it’s voting for other people in Congress and seats in local government, who also play a big part,” Rosales said.
Rosales said he is optimistic about the future despite the complications of 2020.
“Anything can happen. So far, this year has been crazy with big things like the pandemic and people are opening their eyes to the system and how oppressive and unjust it is. If more people are aware of it, we can definitely make a change,” he said.
ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE
Kaitlyn Bjelko is a 20-year-old Plattsburgh native studying bio-medical science and psychology at SUNY Plattsburgh. The 2020 election will mark her first-ever time voting.
“It’s definitely been stressful thinking about the future of what our country is going to be,” she said. “I definitely think this election in particular is very important, just because of the state of our country right now with all the protests and pandemic. I think it’s just one of the most important elections.”
She believes one of the issues that will come with the 2020 election will have to do with mail-in voting.
“Some people are concerned about the mail-in ballots being invalid because a lot more people this year are voting through the mail because of COVID,” Bjelko said. “I think that’s definitely a big concern with this election.”
Bjelko will head to her polling location in Plattsburgh on Nov. 3 thinking most about the issues of equality for race, gender and sexual orientation, as well as climate change.
“I think if we get headed in the right direction, we could really have a great future for this country."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.