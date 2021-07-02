YMCA opens second Plattsburgh location at U.S.Oval

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh YMCA opened its U.S. Oval doors Thursday and CEO Justin Ihne shouted a joyful and reverberating, "We're back!"
The newest Plattsburgh Y, second to the historic Oak Street location, replaces the former Plattsburgh City Rec Center, or City Gym.
That facility closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and, though talk of a YMCA-City of Plattsburgh partnership was reported, the gym itself was shuttered for 15 months.
"The biggest thing that I'm excited about is that we're able to bring this facility back to the community," Ihne told the Press-Republican. "It's such a unique space; you can't find something like this in our area.
"The fact that it was closed and nobody could use it — it was a shame. We're excited to bring that back."
'ADDED VALUE DOUBLED'
Like American disco group Village People famously sang, the YMCA has "many ways to have a good time" and, according to Ihne, this second city location will grow those opportunities locally.
Plattsburgh Y's CEO said the new U.S. Oval location will offer more group fitness classes, open basketball and pickleball courts, an updated driving range and event space, as well as bring back the City Gym's popular indoor track and racquetball courts.
Ihne thought the amenities complemented those already in place at the downtown YMCA, like the swimming pool and swimming classes there.
"The added value to the membership just doubled, because now we really have something for everyone."
MEMBERSHIP
Current and future YMCA membership holders will have access to both Plattsburgh City locations, as well as the many others across the nation.
A look at membership rates, which Ihne said have not increased in four years, is available online: www.plattsburghymca.com/memberships/rates
The CEO said his team had accepted membership sign-ups throughout the month of June and, while a little behind target, thought word of mouth would help get those figures back on track.
With a $25 joiners fee and $50 monthly payment, adults between age 18 and 65 pay the most for a single-person membership.
Starting in 2020, the former Rec Center charged residents $39 per month for full gym access and non-residents $49 per month. Cheaper plans were available to those interested in using just the track or just the track and courts.
"It did increase a little if you were a Rec Center member," Ihne said, "but the added value, I think, is well worth it."
'WAY NEEDED'
Dan LaPoint seemed to think so, too.
The city resident attended Thursday's grand opening and grabbed membership paperwork on his way out the door.
"I've been coming here since 1973 when the Air Base was still here," LaPoint said.
The resident used to visit the gym three to four times a week, playing mostly racquetball and some pickleball. With the gym closed, LaPoint has been playing pickleball at South Acres Park on Flynn Avenue.
"I will sign back up. I haven't yet. The only reason I haven't is because I injured my knee three weeks ago playing pickleball, so I can't use the membership until my knee is better," he said. "I think it looks really good. They did a good job refurbishing it.
"I think it's way needed in this community."
PARTNERSHIPS
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), whose Plattsburgh office is located across the way at the U.S. Oval, signed up for a gym membership Thursday. In his remarks, the assemblyman said he checked in on the gym's progress weekly and thanked the City of Plattsburgh for its partnership with the Plattsburgh Y.
"Anytime we can collaborate with each other, that's what we do here in the North Country, that's what we do here in the Plattsburgh region; we collaborate to make things happen. Nobody wanted to see this place vacant."
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest attended the ribbon cutting, with his own pickleball paddle in hand, and also commended partnerships, like that with the Y.
"First and foremost, the opportunity to partner with the YMCA, which is such a staple organization in our community, is exactly the same thing that we've been talking about from Day 1. It's the partnerships; it's the community organization; it's the collaboration that is going to propel, not only just the City of Plattsburgh, but our region, forward."
'DOESN'T END HERE'
Thanking Plattsburgh YMCA's Board of Directors, its staff, the City of Plattsburgh, Assemblyman Jones and a list of community sponsors and partners, Ihne noted improvements to the U.S. Oval gym, like fresh coats of paint, interior updates, cleaning and an accent wall plastered with colorful YMCA photos featured in the main gym area.
"I'm confident that this is going to be successful," the CEO said. "Why? Because the community asked for it. Our community said, 'We want to be here. We want this place reopened.' And that's what we did. We're looking forward to our community joining and re-joining if they took a little bit of a hiatus.
"It should be noted that this is not the end of our strategic plan as a YMCA. Look for some news coming out within the next six months. We're going to be continuing to pushing forward with our plans, continuing to offer services for our community. It doesn't end here."
