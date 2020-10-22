YMCA looks to reopen city gym

PLATTSBURGH — With COVID-19 slowing some down, CEO Justin Ihne thought there was no better time for the Plattsburgh YMCA to restart city gym operations.
"We see this as a tremendous partnership for the Y to be able to further help the community be able to get healthy," Ihne said at a recent Plattsburgh City Common Council session.
"What better time in our life to get people more active? What better time of the year to get people indoors in a comfortable setting?"
ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS
In recent months, the city issued a request for proposals (RFP), seeking a third party entity to take over management of the Plattsburgh City Rec Center, or city gym.
The U.S. Oval facility has been shuttered since mid-March when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued his statewide PAUSE order, but the gym was troubled before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last year, it was reported that all of the city's recreational facilities had not been generating revenue.
The city gym had a projected 2019 cost of just under $500,000, but hadn't brought in nearly as much, resulting in what was projected to be a 69 percent deficit by the end of 2019.
The local YMCA was one of two to respond to the city's RFP and the City Common Council recently OK'd Community Development Director Matthew Miller to enter into discussions in order to pen a draft management and operations agreement with the local not-for-profit.
That agreement will require future council approval.
OFFERINGS
The city gym has multiple floor levels with a variety of resources. In the past, users have had access to an indoor track, basketball courts — often used for pickleball leagues — racquetball courts, weight rooms and cardio equipment.
Ihne said the Plattsburgh YMCA would look to accentuate the gym's uniqueness and referenced three initial focuses, including pickleball and track use in the main gym area, general cardio and strength equipment options, as well as fitness classes.
He hoped those would help re-energize local pickleball players, provide the area's seniors with an indoor track to walk in the winter months and offer health and wellness programs once again.
"As COVID-19 restrictions loosen," he told the Press-Republican, "we will expand our offerings."
DUAL MEMBERSHIP
The second facility would also allow the YMCA to spread its users out between two locations.
"Our goal is to create a membership that would be an extension of our current YMCA on Oak Street," Ihne said, "by having both facilities accessible with one membership fee."
In addition to dual access to those two local facilities, during normal times, Ihne said, users would gain access to other YMCA's across the country.
WEEKS TO COME
Since approved for negotiations nearly two weeks ago, Ihne said YMCA officials have visited and toured the city gym with both Miller and members of the Clinton County Health Department.
"This was to ensure that we can in fact open the Rec Center safely within COVID-19 guidance," Ihne said. "Our plan in the next few weeks will be to work through the negotiations and hope to agree upon something that works well for all involved and, most importantly, get (back) our community services that were lost due to COVID-19."
