PlLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh YMCA has kicked off its Annual Support Campaign, "Be a Hero, for a Better Us!"
With this year’s goal of $65,000, board members, staff and campaign volunteer heroes are ready to start its six week community campaign.
“Our annual support campaign ensures that we continue to provide financial assistance for members of our community who need access to the YMCA,” said CEO Justin Ihne.
He noted in a press release that like it was for the rest of the world, 2020 was beyond challenging for YMCA.
“For our YMCA to close for 5 months and still able to provide essential child care, youth sports and summer camp programs during a pandemic truly speaks to an incredible staff team and an incredible community that continues to support us ,” Ihne said.
The Plattsburgh YMCA doesn’t turn anyone away for the inability to pay.
Amy Kretser, Board chair and Executive Director of North Country Association for the Visually Impaired said, "The YMCA stepped up in our community and continued to support families and provide financial assistance for those who could not afford it”.
This 6 week community campaign ensure that the YMCA continues being able to support our community with financial assistance.
The Plattsburgh YMCA serves over 6,000 Y members and community members across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. In 2020 and after its doors closed the YMCA served over 150 children with essential child care, over 400 children in youth sports, over 500 children in summer day camp to name a few.
The YMCA includes four locations: Two membership locations in Plattsburgh and Malone, a 400-acre Camp Jericho located in Altona, New York, and the Bright Beginning Child Care Center in Plattsburgh. The Y supports Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. For more information, please call 518-561-4290 or email at info@plattsburghymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.