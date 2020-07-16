‘Yellowstone’ series offers another Costner classic

So, I kept hearing about this series. “Yellowstone.” It was popping up everywhere; My Facebook feed, and my Twitter accounts, as well as my Instagram. I couldn’t get away from it.
Now, I know why.
Regardless of my father being a huge fan of Western films, I will have to say I went into this “cowboy” series kicking and screaming. I am by no means a “Western” movie/series-type gal.
However, Yellowstone is way beyond being just that. Let’s just say you don’t have to love cowboys and Indians to love this series. The depth in writing goes far beyond that.
Not to mention the music. If you are a singer/songwriter type person, this show is for you. Everyone from Chris Stapleton to Mary Gauthier is highlighted, perfectly placed in their respective show stopping spots.
I first fell in love with lead actor, Kevin Costner, in his early films such as “Field Of Dreams,” and “For Love of The Game.” Not to mention “Message In a Bottle,” which I still cry over every time I see it.
Costner takes on a whole new role in “Yellowstone.” In my opinion the best I’ve ever seen him.
Kevin plays a character, John Dutton, who controls the largest cattle ranch in the U.S. His ambition to keep his family’s legacy alive while he takes on land developers, as well as an Indian reservation keeps you on your toes from the second the screen rolls. Every punch thrown, and every heart broken you feel. I actually was compelled to jump off of the sofa a few times. That’s something that rarely happens to me.
I found myself first laughing at Costner’s “gritty” voice. It seemed a little overused to start, and then wore on me better as the show progressed. Maybe I just wasn’t ready to realize he was aging as an actor … which he has done so well.
We are now into season three of this series. I binge-watched it every night after work and it actually gave me something to look forward to. Something real. Something that just felt like home. Something that a lot of us are missing right now given the times.
The show airs every Sunday night on the Paramount Network. If you are a fan of “Longmire,” “Godless,” and/or “Hell On Wheels,” than this show is for you.
You will find yourself mad, disappointed, in love, out of love, and everything in between.
Give it a chance. It may take a couple of episodes to get into. At least, for me it did. Then, I couldn’t get enough.
This girl gives it 5 High Peaks.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.